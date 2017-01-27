Latest News

Text:
UNC-Chapel Hill student Benjamin Kompa named Churchill Scholar

January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017

For immediate use     UNC-Chapel Hill student Benjamin Kompa named Churchill Scholar   (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 26, 2017) – Benjamin Kompa, a fourth-year student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been named a recipient …

Ackland Art Museum receives largest gift ever – valued at $25 million, including 7 Rembrandt drawings

January 25, 2017

January 25, 2017

For immediate use   Ackland Art Museum receives largest gift ever – valued at $25 million, including 7 Rembrandt drawings   Sheldon and Leena Peck gift includes masterworks, endowment funds providing long-term support for the museum   (Chapel Hill, N.C …

UNC-Chapel Hill researchers discover shadow detector in plants

January 24, 2017

January 24, 2017

UNC-Chapel Hill researchers discover shadow detector in plants   A key protein provides plants the ability to make minute-by-minute decisions about light to maximize efficiency of capturing it and to increase agricultural yield.   (Chapel Hill, N.C. – …

Carolina sets 12th consecutive record for first-year applications

January 24, 2017

January 24, 2017

For immediate use   Carolina sets 12th consecutive record for first-year applications Admissions office reports nearly 14 percent increase over last year   (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 24, 2017) – With the close of the final deadline for first-year a …

