Latest News

Text:
Increase font size
Decrease font size

Ackland Art Museum receives largest gift ever – valued at $25 million, including 7 Rembrandt drawings

Arts, Campus and Community, Latest News, News

January 25, 2017

For immediate use   Ackland Art Museum receives largest gift ever – valued at $25 million, including 7 Rembrandt drawings   Sheldon and Leena Peck gift includes masterworks, endowment funds providing long-term support for the museum   (Chapel Hill, N.C …

Read more...


UNC-Chapel Hill researchers discover shadow detector in plants

News, Science and Technology

January 24, 2017

UNC-Chapel Hill researchers discover shadow detector in plants   A key protein provides plants the ability to make minute-by-minute decisions about light to maximize efficiency of capturing it and to increase agricultural yield.   (Chapel Hill, N.C. – …

Read more...


Carolina sets 12th consecutive record for first-year applications

Latest News, News, Students

January 24, 2017

For immediate use   Carolina sets 12th consecutive record for first-year applications Admissions office reports nearly 14 percent increase over last year   (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 24, 2017) – With the close of the final deadline for first-year a …

Read more...


Southern Folklife Collection partners with Yep Roc Records to release rare music recordings from its vast archives

Arts, Campus and Community, Latest News, News

January 24, 2017

For immediate use   Southern Folklife Collection partners with Yep Roc Records to release rare music recordings from its vast archives   Titles from Dolly Parton, Doc Watson and a Cajun compilation to launch partnership   (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. …

Read more...


See More UNC News Stories…