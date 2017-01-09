Latest News

Scientists use light to control the logic networks of a cell

Science and Technology

January 5, 2017

For immediate use   Scientists use light to control the logic networks of a cell   New technique illuminates role of previously inaccessible proteins involved in health and disease   (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 5, 2017) — Proteins are the workhorse molec …

Read more...


UNC Catalyst initiative aims to create, share tools to fight rare diseases

News

January 5, 2017

For immediate use   UNC Catalyst initiative aims to create, share tools to fight rare diseases   Eshelman Institute for Innovation commits $2 million to pharmacy school effort to create, share tools to jump start studying rare diseases typically i …

Read more...


Carolina’s MLK Celebration Week begins Jan. 15

Campus and Community, Latest News, News

January 4, 2017

For immediate use   Carolina’s MLK Celebration Week begins Jan. 15   Highlights include speakers Soledad O’Brien, Senator Valerie Foushee and MLK 5K   (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 4, 2017) – Media are invited to cover the University of North Car …

Read more...


UNC-Chapel Hill researchers use light to launch drugs from red blood cells

Health and Medicine

January 4, 2017

For immediate use   UNC-Chapel Hill researchers use light to launch drugs from red blood cells   Technique could drastically reduce drug level needed to treat disease, side effects   (Chapel Hill, N.C. — Jan. 4, 2017) — Scientists at the University of …

Read more...


