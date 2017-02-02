Latest News

Text:
Award-winning historian Brenda Stevenson to speak on Black Lives Matter, gender and justice

Campus and Community, Latest News, News

February 2, 2017

Award-winning historian Brenda Stevenson to speak on Black Lives Matter, gender and justice

Event is Carolina's 13th annual African American History Month keynote lecture

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Feb. 2, 2017) – Award-winning

Media invited to join UNC-Chapel Hill at celebration honoring next School of Dentistry dean on Feb. 3

Campus and Community

February 1, 2017

Media invited to join UNC-Chapel Hill at celebration honoring next School of Dentistry dean on Feb. 3

New dean to reveal his vision for the school, emphasizing innovation, accessibility to care and positioni

Revolutionary approach for treating glioblastoma works with human cells

Science and Technology

February 1, 2017

Revolutionary approach for treating glioblastoma works with human cells

UNC-Chapel Hill researchers reach critical milestone for treating brain cancer

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Feb. 1, 2017) — In a rap

Marcus Roberts and Modern Jazz Generation to headline Carolina Jazz Festival

Arts, Campus and Community, Latest News, News

February 1, 2017

Marcus Roberts and Modern Jazz Generation to headline Carolina Jazz Festival

Celebration of jazz on Carolina's campus Feb. 15-18 marks 40th festival for founder, music professor and director of jazz studies Jim Ketch

