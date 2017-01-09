Scientists use light to control the logic networks of a cell
Science and TechnologyJanuary 5, 2017
Scientists use light to control the logic networks of a cell New technique illuminates role of previously inaccessible proteins involved in health and disease (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 5, 2017) — Proteins are the workhorse molec …
UNC Catalyst initiative aims to create, share tools to fight rare diseases
NewsJanuary 5, 2017
UNC Catalyst initiative aims to create, share tools to fight rare diseases Eshelman Institute for Innovation commits $2 million to pharmacy school effort to create, share tools to jump start studying rare diseases typically i …
Carolina’s MLK Celebration Week begins Jan. 15
Campus and Community, Latest News, NewsJanuary 4, 2017
Carolina's MLK Celebration Week begins Jan. 15 Highlights include speakers Soledad O'Brien, Senator Valerie Foushee and MLK 5K (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 4, 2017) – Media are invited to cover the University of North Car …
UNC-Chapel Hill researchers use light to launch drugs from red blood cells
Health and MedicineJanuary 4, 2017
UNC-Chapel Hill researchers use light to launch drugs from red blood cells Technique could drastically reduce drug level needed to treat disease, side effects (Chapel Hill, N.C. — Jan. 4, 2017) — Scientists at the University of …