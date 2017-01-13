Latest News

Text:
UNC-Chapel Hill awarded $19 million to study atherosclerosis risk in communities

Health and Medicine, News

January 12, 2017

For immediate use   UNC-Chapel Hill awarded $19 million to study atherosclerosis risk in communities   Long-term atherosclerosis study addresses global public health need and possible connection to dementia   (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 12, 201 …

Oliver Smithies, Carolina’s first Nobel laureate, passes away at 91

Campus and Community, Health and Medicine, Latest News, News, Science and Technology

January 11, 2017

For immediate use     Oliver Smithies, Carolina’s first Nobel laureate, passes away at 91   Note to broadcast media: B-roll of Smithies will be available for download on Carolina’s Multimedia Library.   (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 11, 2017 …

Scientists use light to control the logic networks of a cell

Science and Technology

January 5, 2017

For immediate use   Scientists use light to control the logic networks of a cell   New technique illuminates role of previously inaccessible proteins involved in health and disease   (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 5, 2017) — Proteins are the workhorse molec …

UNC Catalyst initiative aims to create, share tools to fight rare diseases

News

January 5, 2017

For immediate use   UNC Catalyst initiative aims to create, share tools to fight rare diseases   Eshelman Institute for Innovation commits $2 million to pharmacy school effort to create, share tools to jump start studying rare diseases typically i …

