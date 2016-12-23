UNC-Chapel Hill comments on, releases NCAA’s third notice of allegations
Campus and Community, Latest News, News, StudentsDecember 22, 2016
For immediate use UNC-Chapel Hill comments on, releases NCAA’s third notice of allegations (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Dec. 22, 2016) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has released new NCAA communications about the joint i …
Carolina No. 1 in best college value
Business, Campus and Community, Latest News, NewsDecember 15, 2016
For immediate use Carolina ranked No. 1 in best college value for the 16th time Ranking by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance based on high-quality education and affordability (Chapel Hill, N.C.— Dec. 15, 2016) – Once again, the University …
Media invited to cover Carolina’s Winter Commencement on Dec. 18
Campus and Community, Latest News, News, StudentsDecember 15, 2016
Not for publication Media invited to cover Carolina’s Winter Commencement on Dec. 18 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 Dean E. Smith Center Bowles Drive Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Dec. 15, 2016) – Paul Cuadros, associate professor in the Uni …
Carolina among new alliance to expand access for talented lower-income students
Campus and Community, Latest News, News, StudentsDecember 13, 2016
For immediate use Carolina among new alliance to expand access for talented lower-income students Leverages success in promoting accessibility, affordability to help launch national effort to educate 50,000 more deserving st …