For immediate use UNC-Chapel Hill awarded $19 million to study atherosclerosis risk in communities Long-term atherosclerosis study addresses global public health need and possible connection to dementia (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 12, 201 …

For immediate use Oliver Smithies, Carolina’s first Nobel laureate, passes away at 91 Note to broadcast media: B-roll of Smithies will be available for download on Carolina’s Multimedia Library. (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 11, 2017 …

For immediate use Scientists use light to control the logic networks of a cell New technique illuminates role of previously inaccessible proteins involved in health and disease (Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 5, 2017) — Proteins are the workhorse molec …

For immediate use UNC Catalyst initiative aims to create, share tools to fight rare diseases Eshelman Institute for Innovation commits $2 million to pharmacy school effort to create, share tools to jump start studying rare diseases typically i …

