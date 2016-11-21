Statement: University comments on lawsuit seeking names of students found responsible

For immediate use

University comments on lawsuit seeking names of students found responsible

Campus has ‘profound’ responsibility to protect privacy of sexual assault victims, all students

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Nov. 21, 2016) – “Carolina has a profound responsibility to protect and vigorously defend the privacy of sexual assault victims and all students, including witnesses, who may be involved in a campus Title IX process. The Title IX process is required by the U.S. Department of Education, making any outcomes part of a student’s educational record. The University’s position – widely held by the nation’s other colleges and universities – is directed by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the federal law that protects the confidentiality of student education records, and informed by the opinions of victims, witnesses, investigators, counselors and others.”

Joel Curran

Vice Chancellor for Communications and Public Affairs

-Carolina-

For more information, refer to http://ontherecord.unc.edu/, the media relations office’s blog site. The most recent post includes Curran’s full Oct. 28, 2016, response to The Daily Tar Heel about its request seeking sexual assault-related records and the names of those found responsible through a campus Title IX process the University is required to conduct by the federal government.

Media Relations Contact Information: mediarelations@unc.edu, (919) 445-8555