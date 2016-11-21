For immediate use

UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kosorok elected AAAS fellow

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Nov. 21, 2016) – Michael R. Kosorok, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill biostatics professor, has been named a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science.

With this announcement, Carolina now boasts 72 fellows among its current faculty.

Election as a fellow, a tradition that began in 1874, is an honor bestowed upon AAAS members by their peers for their efforts toward advancing science applications that are deemed scientifically or socially distinguished.

Kosorok, W.R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor at the Gillings School of Global Public Health, was honored for his distinguished contributions to biostatistics, in survival analysis, empirical processes and semiparametric models, statistical learning theory and personalized medicine, and for extraordinary administrative service.

Kosorok has led a number of National Institutes of Health grants, including a Big Data to Knowledge in Biomedicine grant to train students from multiple disciplines to develop career-long relationships with big data. He co-leads the National Cancer Institute’s Statistical Methods for Cancer Clinical Trials to develop new methods for the design and analysis of cancer clinical trials.

Since 2006, he has become the chair of biostatistics, professor of statistics and operations research and member of the University’s Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. He serves as director of the North Carolina Translational and Clinical Sciences Institute’s biostatistics core and as research fellow at the Cecil B. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

Among his honors are fellowship in the Institute of Mathematical Statistics and American Statistical Association and numerous invitations to give distinguished lectures throughout his career.

The AAAS will honor Kosorok and 390 other fellows on Feb. 18 at the AAAS Fellows Forum during its 2017 annual meeting in Boston.

—Carolina—

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 113 master’s, 68 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty – including two Nobel laureates – staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s more than 308,000 alumni live in all 50 states and 150 countries. More than 167,000 live in North Carolina.

UNC Communications and Public Affairs contact: Thania Benios, (919) 962-8596, thania_benios@unc.edu

UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health: David Pesci, (919) 962-2600, dpesci@email.unc.edu