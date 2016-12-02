For immediate use

Dwayne Pinkney named senior associate vice chancellor for finance and administration

Pinkney has been secretary of the university since 2014

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Dec. 2, 2016) – Dwayne Pinkney has been named the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s chief financial officer and senior associate vice chancellor for finance and administration, starting Dec. 5, 2016.

“Dwayne’s wealth of experience in financial and administrative management at Carolina, the UNC system and the state positions him well to help me lead the strategic management of our University’s financial resources,” said Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Matt Fajack.

Pinkney will serve as the strategic advisor and principal deputy to Fajack. Additionally, he will provide oversight of the University’s financial, budget, and accounting operations and will provide leadership for the division’s shared administrative and business services functions. Pinkney will collaborate with Information Technology Services and other functional divisions to optimize the financial component of ConnectCarolina and improve management reporting. Pinkney will also work closely with campus senior leaders, UNC Health Care Administration, UNC General Administration, and the greater campus community to improve the strategic management of the University’s financial resources.

“I am excited for this opportunity to help serve the Carolina campus through strategic leadership of our financial, budget and accounting operations,” said Pinkney. “I have had the opportunity to work with many of the finance staff over the years and have gotten to know the newer members of the team most recently. I feel privileged to have the chance to work with each of them more closely in this new role.”

Pinkney most recently served as vice provost for finance and academic planning since 2010 and secretary of the university since 2014. Previously, he served as the assistant vice chancellor for finance and administration and special assistant to the Chancellor for state and local relations. In that role, Pinkney was responsible for the Student Stores and Trademarks Licensing operations, and was the campus’ primary liaison to the state legislature and advised the Chancellor and senior leadership on all matters related to state government affairs and local/municipal government.

Prior to joining UNC-Chapel Hill in 2004, Pinkney was an associate vice president for finance at the University of North Carolina General Administration. He also has six years of experience as a fiscal analyst with the North Carolina General Assembly and served a short stint as the deputy secretary for administration with the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State.

Pinkney earned his Ph.D. in political science at UNC-Chapel Hill and his master’s degree in public administration at the University of Pittsburgh. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English and journalism from North Carolina A&T State University.

