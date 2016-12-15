Not for publication

Media invited to cover Carolina’s Winter Commencement on Dec. 18

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Dean E. Smith Center

Bowles Drive

Chapel Hill

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Dec. 15, 2016) – Paul Cuadros, associate professor in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism and executive director of the UNC Scholars’ Latino Initiative, will deliver Carolina’s Winter Commencement address on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m.

Chancellor Carol L. Folt will preside at the ceremony for students who graduated in August as well as those graduating Sunday.

Graduates: To date, 2,166 students have applied to graduate in December or were awarded degrees in August. Administrators expect to award degrees to 907 undergraduates, 886 master’s students, 324 doctoral students and 49 professional students.

Speaker: Cuadros won the UNC Diversity Award in 2012 for his work opening doors for minority students, faculty and staff on campus. In addition to serving as chair and executive director of the UNC Scholars’ Latino Initiative, a three-year mentoring and college preparatory program between Carolina students and Latino high school students, he is also co-founder of the Carolina Latina/o Collaborative, a Latino educational and cultural center and the Latina/o Caucus, a coalition of faculty and staff that advocates for Latino interests on campus.

His book, “A Home on the Field: How One Championship Team Inspires Hope for the Revival of Small Town America,” was Carolina’s 2009 summer reading selection, making him the only faculty member to have a book selected for the program. The book, which tells the story of Siler City’s struggles with Latino immigration through the lives of a predominantly Latino high school soccer team, is currently the focus of a documentary film project and an episodic series.

Cuadros, who joined the University in 2006, has received numerous awards and recognitions, including a fellowship with the Alicia Patterson Foundation, the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Journalism Award and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists’ award for online reporting. More on Cuadros available here.

Media Kits & Seating: Media kits will be available at the check-in table at the top of Section 100. A small area of media seating will also be reserved in the section. RSVP to MC VanGraafeiland (mc.vangraafeiland@unc.edu) to reserve media seating.

Broadcast Videographers: Audio feeds will be available. Videographers will have access to set up cameras on the floor in front of Section 100.

Click here for an interactive view of the Dean E. Smith Center.

Media Parking: Media parking will be available in the Bowles lot across from the front of the Smith Center and the Manning lot, down Skipper Bowles Drive below Kenan-Flagler Business School. Note: Due to repair work, access to parking areas along Skipper Bowles Drive will be maintained through a designated route found here. RSVP to MC VanGraafeiland (mc.vangraafeiland@unc.edu) to reserve media parking.

Link to Winter Commencement live stream on Dec. 18

Link to Commencement Website

Footage and photographs will be available for download on the UNC-Chapel Hill Multimedia LIbrary after the ceremony. Create your account in advance to ensure easy access to these materials.

Cuadros photo: http://unc.photoshelter.com/gallery-image/Faculty-and Staff/G0000lmW.B.5nfmQ/I0000g8mF.LnvQcY/C00005plBUJIuM28

