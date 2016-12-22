For immediate use

UNC-Chapel Hill comments on, releases NCAA’s third notice of allegations

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Dec. 22, 2016) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has released new NCAA communications about the joint investigation of academic irregularities in response to public records requests.

The communications are: a Nov. 28 letter from the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions about the University’s jurisdictional arguments; a third notice of allegations issued Dec. 13 by the enforcement staff; and the University’s Dec. 21 response to the infractions panel chair. As with prior NCAA communications, public record copies appear on the Carolina Commitment website.

The University’s letter to the infractions panel chair raised concerns about the process resulting in the third notice. The letter cited the process the committee chair followed in declining to consider key evidence the University asked to submit before the panel’s October hearing in Indianapolis. That evidence included letters reflecting months of dialogue between the University and the enforcement staff.



“We’ve worked collaboratively with the NCAA enforcement staff for more than two years,” said Bubba Cunningham, director of athletics. “We have serious concerns about the process that led to the third notice of allegations based on the principle that all member institutions should expect fair and consistent treatment. We will continue to work cooperatively with the NCAA and remain fully committed to seeking a fair outcome.”

The University’s letter to the infractions committee chair said the key evidence previously denied for consideration by the panel must be made part of the case record. That evidence includes previously released letters posted on the Carolina Commitment website.

Typically, NCAA rules provide a member school with 90 days to respond to a notice of allegations. The University is evaluating whether it may need more time to respond.

NCAA Bylaw 19.03.01 requires that all infractions-related information remain confidential throughout the infractions process. Consistent with NCAA protocol, University officials will not comment on details about the case until it is completed.

