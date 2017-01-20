Not for publication

Media invited to cover Ackland Art Museum major donation announcement on Jan. 25

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Jan. 20, 2017) – Media are invited to join the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for an announcement of the largest gift ever received by the Ackland Art Museum. The gift, which includes rare art, funds for its stewardship, an endowed curatorial position and support for future acquisitions, will bring the museum to a new level of international prominence.

Chancellor Carol L. Folt, Vice Chancellor for Development David Routh, Ackland Art Museum Director Katie Ziglar and the donor will participate in the presentation and be available for interviews afterward. University leaders, Ackland administrators and staff, and important figures in the arts community will also attend. The event will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

10:30 a.m.

Ackland Art Museum, sculpture garden (adjacent to Hanes Art Center and Kenan Music Building)

101 South Columbia St.

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Media Check-In: Media must check in at the sculpture garden tent no earlier than 10 a.m. MC VanGraafeiland will be the on-site contact (646-345-2802).

B-roll: University media relations representatives will escort media wishing to capture interior b-roll of the Ackland from the sculpture garden to the museum at 10:10 a.m.

Parking: A limited number of spaces will be available for media representatives in lots near the Ackland Art Museum. Contact MC VanGraafeiland (mc.vangraafeiland@unc.edu) by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to reserve parking.

Event live stream: A live stream of the event will be available on UNC.edu on Jan. 25.

Ackland contact: Emily Bowles, (919) 843-3675, emily.bowles@unc.edu

Communications and Public Affairs contact: MC VanGraafeiland, 919) 962-7090, mc.vangraafeiland@unc.edu