Carolina sets 12th consecutive record for first-year applications

Admissions office reports nearly 14 percent increase over last year

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 24, 2017) – With the close of the final deadline for first-year admission for Fall 2017, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announces a 12th consecutive record for first-year applications. The total of 40,792 applications received (as of Jan. 18) reflects an increase of 13.7 percent over last year and the second largest increase within the last 25 years.

“We continue to be humbled by the interest shown in us by so many terrific students from all over the world,” said Stephen Farmer, Vice Provost for Enrollment and Undergraduate Admissions. “We know that these young people have many choices for college, and we are grateful that they are considering Carolina. We will treat every one of them with the greatest care and respect.”

First-year applicants who applied in October will receive their decisions by the end of January; first-year applicants who applied in January will receive their decisions by the end of March.

While first-year application deadlines for Fall 2017 have passed, the University will accept transfer applications from students currently enrolled at other institutions through Feb. 15.

“Transfer admission continues to be a popular option for students who aren’t joining us right out of high school or need more time to get ready,” said Farmer.

The University expects to enroll a first-year class of 4,200 and an additional 800 students as transfer students.

