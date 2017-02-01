Media advisory:

For immediate use

Media invited to join UNC-Chapel Hill at celebration honoring next

School of Dentistry dean on Feb. 3

New dean to reveal his vision for the school, emphasizing innovation, accessibility to care and positioning the school as a global leader in dentistry

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Feb. 1, 2017) —The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will celebrate its newly announced dean of the School of Dentistry, Dr. Scott De Rossi, on Friday, Feb. 3. Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost James W. Dean Jr. and De Rossi will be addressing Carolina students, faculty, staff and University guests during the event, which will begin promptly at 3:30 p.m. in the West Lobby of Koury Oral Health Sciences Building.

De Rossi will reveal his vision for the dental program, emphasizing the need for expanding translational research and the school’s entrepreneurial capacity, while adapting to shifting demographics of disease and emerging technologies to reduce health disparities across the state, nation and world.

Earlier that day, the UNC School of Dentistry will host its fourth, on-site, student-led Give Kids a Smile event, a nationally organized effort that will provide free dental care, health education and activities for local children in need and in communities across the country. De Rossi will attend and be available to media at the event, which will be held in the atrium of the Koury Oral Health Sciences Building from 9 a.m. to noon.

Before coming to Carolina, De Rossi held joint faculty appointments at Augusta University as professor oral medicine in the department of diagnostic sciences at the Dental College of Georgia – the state’s only dental school – and professor of otolaryngology, head and neck surgery and dermatology at the Medical College of Georgia. He is an adjust professor of oral medicine at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Dental Medicine.

Friday, Feb. 3

3:30 p.m.

Koury Oral Health Sciences Building, West Lobby

385 S. Columbia Street

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Media Check-In: Media must check in no earlier than 3:00 p.m. for the dean announcement and no earlier than 9 a.m. for the Give Kids A Smile event at the entrance of Koury Oral Health Sciences Building, at the corner of Manning Drive and S. Columbia Street. Joanne Peters (919-962-8431, joanne.peters@unc.edu) and Thania Benios (917-930-5988, thania_benios@unc.edu) will be the on-site contacts.

Media Parking: A limited number of spaces will be available in the patient drop-off circle on Manning Drive. Media can also park in the Dogwood Deck, whose approximate GPS address is 318 Mason Farm Road. We will not be able to reserve any parking spaces for either event.

— Carolina —

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 110 master’s, 64 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty – including two Nobel laureates – staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s 317,000-plus alumni live in all 50 states and 156 other countries. More than 167,000 live in North Carolina.

UNC University Communications contact: Thania Benios, (919) 962-8596, thania_benios@unc.edu

School of Dentistry contact: Tiffany Brannan, (919) 264-6277, tiffany_brannan@unc.edu