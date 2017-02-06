Not for publication

Media invited to join UNC-Chapel Hill for Hill Hall ribbon cutting ceremony

110-year-old music and performance arts building is reopening after extensive 18-month renovation

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Feb. 6, 2017) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will celebrate the reopening of Hill Hall, home to Carolina’s music department, following an extensive 18-month, $15 million renovation. This is a private event; however, media are invited to attend.

The renovations add air conditioning for the first time to the building, which was built in 1907. Other upgrades include a climate control system, state-of-the-art acoustical treatments, a professional-grade stage, and equipment and piano lift.

These upgrades will transform Hill Hall, which has hosted guests such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Joan Baez and Yo-Yo Ma, into an innovative performance and practice space for students. The addition of recording facilities will allow students, faculty and guests to record performances and create new opportunities to partner with Carolina Performing Arts. An enhanced backstage area with updated dressing rooms and storage, improved lighting and modernized administrative and teaching spaces adjacent to the rotunda will complete the renovations.

Additionally, the performance space will be named the James and Susan Moeser Auditorium in honor of the former chancellor and his wife, who are organists and teachers at Carolina.

The renovations are made possible thanks to a $5 million gift from the William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust. The Office of the Provost provided an additional $5 million. The College of Arts and Sciences raised the balance through private gifts. The renovation used no state-appropriated funding.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

3:30 p.m.

James and Susan Moeser Auditorium

Hill Hall

145 E. Cameron Ave

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Media Check-In: Media must check in no earlier than 3:15 p.m. at the entrance of Hill Hall. Kate Luck (479-629-6334, kate.luck@unc.edu) will be the on-site contact.

Media Parking: Parking is very limited. Media are encouraged to use the parking deck located between Rosemary Street and Columbia Street.

— Carolina —

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 110 master’s, 64 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty – including two Nobel laureates – staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s 317,000-plus alumni live in all 50 states and 156 other countries. More than 167,000 live in North Carolina.

UNC University Communications contact: Kate Luck, (919) 445-8360, kate.luck@unc.edu