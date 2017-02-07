For immediate use

More than 7,000 UNC-Chapel Hill students make Fall 2016 Dean’s List

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Feb. 7, 2017) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill recognized 7,237 students for outstanding academic achievement through their selection for the Fall 2016 Dean’s List.

Dean’s list recognition requires full-time students who enter the University as new first-year students starting in fall 2010 or thereafter to earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale with no grade lower than a “C” for 12 hours of letter-grade credit, exclusive of physical education activities (PHYA) courses. Students who enrolled before fall 2010 must post a 3.2 grade-point average for 15 hours of letter-grade credit or a 3.5 for 12 hours of credit. No grade can be lower than a “C. Additional details can be found here.

The complete Fall 2016 Dean’s List can be found here.

The complete list of Fall 2016 degree recipients can be found here.

Note to editors: To identify students in your circulation area:

For students in your county, click on the arrow in the “NC County” column to the far right. Select “Filter” and “Equals.”

Select the county name from the drop down list displayed in the pop-up window. (You can only choose one county at a time.)

Close the pop-up window and click on the “Filter” tab to see the results.

Follow the same procedure to filter by city or state.

To print the filtered results, click on the arrow at the top of any of the columns. Select “Print” and “Filtered only.”

The filtered results can also be exported into Excel. This function works best using the Internet Explorer browser. (Depending on your computer, you may have to temporarily disable some security settings.) While on the filtered results screen, click on the arrow at the top of any of the columns. Select “Export” and “CSV” and “Filtered only.” Save the filtered results as a text file to your computer. Open the file in Excel. When importing the file, make sure that the Delimited and Comma settings are checked.

Another option is to download the unfiltered list to your computer then open and filter the file using Excel.

