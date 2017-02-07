Media invited to join UNC-Chapel Hill at celebration honoring next

School of Nursing dean on Feb. 9

Newly announced dean will address North Carolina’s nursing shortage.

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Feb. 7, 2017) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will celebrate its newly announced dean of the School of Nursing, Dr. Nilda Peragallo Montano, on Thursday, Feb. 9. Chancellor Carol L. Folt, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost James W. Dean Jr. and Peragallo Montano will address Carolina students, faculty, staff and University guests during the event at 3:30 p.m. in Alumni Hall at the Carolina Club.

As the nation braces for a nursing shortage, with some estimates reporting 1.2 million vacancies to emerge for registered nurses between 2014 and 2022, Peragallo Montano will address how Carolina can play a critical role in addressing that need to serve the people of North Carolina. She will also talk about the important role nurses can play in expanding access to care in rural and underserved areas in the state where access to a physician may be limited.

Before coming to Carolina, Peragallo Montano was the dean and a professor of the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies. A nationally and internationally recognized nursing scientist specializing in health disparities, she has devoted her research and academic career to improving the health status of minorities and other medically underserved groups.

Thursday, Feb. 9

3:30 p.m.

Carolina Club, Alumni Hall

150 Stadium Dr.

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Media Check-In: Media must check in no earlier than 3:00 p.m. at the reception area outside of Alumni Hall, on the second floor of the Carolina Club. Thania Benios (917-930-5988, thania_benios@unc.edu) will be the on-site contact.

Media Parking: Media can park in the Rams Head Parking Deck, whose approximate GPS address is 33 Ridge Road. We will not be able to reserve any parking spaces for the event, but parking vouchers will be available at media check-in.

