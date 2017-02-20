For immediate use

Maen Rashid Ariekat of the PLO Delegation to the US to speak at Carolina March 6

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Feb. 20, 2017) – Maen Rashid Areikat, a diplomat and chief of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Delegation to the United States, will visit the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on March 6. During his visit, Areikat will deliver a talk titled “The Palestinian-Israeli Conflict and the New U.S. Administration” at 5:30 p.m. in the Nelson Mandela Auditorium in the FedEx Global Education Center.

Areikat’s visit to Carolina is held in conjunction with the Ambassadors Forum, which brings to campus prominent diplomats, politicians and business leaders to deliver public lectures and conduct seminars for graduate students. Visit the UNC Global website for more information.

