Media invited to attend Clean Tech Summit at UNC-Chapel Hill

Gov. Roy Cooper will be the keynote speaker at the event, which convenes professionals in business, policy and academia for two days of problem solving to foster leadership and growth in North Carolina’s clean tech industry.

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Feb. 23, 2017) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will host its fourth UNC Clean Tech Summit March 2-3. The event highlights the latest innovations, trends and challenges in the clean technology industry and how North Carolina is playing a key role in leading the way to a green global economy. The Summit is co-hosted by the UNC Institute for the Environment and the Center for Sustainable Enterprise at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Speakers and panels at the summit will focus on four themes including innovation, clean energy, ­­­­­­food, and water and energy. A full agenda is available online.

Governor Roy Cooper will deliver the keynote address on March 2. Cooper is the 75th governor of North Carolina and a double Tar Heel, earning a B.A. in political science in 1979 and his juris doctor in 1982. Other featured speakers include Adam E. Bergman, senior vice president of Wells Fargo CleanTech Banking; Tom Darden (UNC ’76 and ’92) founder and CEO of Cherokee and Cherokee Investment Partners; Chuck McGrady, representative, N.C. House of Representatives; and Fran O’Sullivan, general manager of IBM GBS Global Operations.

Chancellor Carol L. Folt will moderate a panel that will explore partnerships between universities and the private sector as a way to advance clean tech innovation in the region.

This year’s summit includes special programs around careers, including the opportunity for students to engage with clean-tech industry leaders through one-on-one mentoring, networking sessions featuring company-hosted tables, and a luncheon featuring Triangle women in STEM on Thursday and a career networking luncheon on Friday.

March 2-3, 2017

Opening remarks begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 2

UNC Friday Conference Center

100 Friday Center Drive

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Media Check-In: Media must have a pass to cover the conference. Passes can be obtained with a complimentary registration here: http://unc.live/2m1zv0r. Passes can be picked up at the registration desk at the Friday Center. Registered members of the media will have access to a private green room. Kate Luck (479-629-6334, kate.luck@unc.edu) and Emily Williams (330) 472-8417, emilywilliams@unc.edu) will be the on-site contacts.

Media Parking: Parking is available at the Friday Center.

— Carolina —

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 110 master’s, 64 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty – including two Nobel laureates – staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s 317,000-plus alumni live in all 50 states and 156 other countries. More than 167,000 live in North Carolina.

UNC Institute for the Environment contact: Emily Williams, (919) 962-0965, emilywilliams@unc.edu

UNC University Communications contact: Kate Luck, (919) 962-8596, kate.luck@unc.edu