UNC-Chapel Hill graduate programs receive high rankings by U.S. News & World Report

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – March 14, 2017) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill received high ratings on multiple lists of schools, degree programs and specialty areas newly ranked by U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 edition of “America’s Best Graduate Schools.”

U.S. News ranks business, education, engineering, law, nursing and medicine programs annually, while other disciplines and specialties in the sciences, social sciences, humanities and other areas, including selected health specialties, are only ranked periodically. In recent years, the University has received high rankings in a number of these periodically ranked areas. A comprehensive list of all UNC-Chapel Hill rankings, both graduate and undergraduate, can be found here.

Following are the complete UNC-Chapel Hill rankings and specialty listings that will be available in the “Best Graduate Schools 2018” guidebook and usnews.com/store in early March and on newsstands in April.

School of Medicine

Overall

Primary care, 2nd

Research, 24th

Specialty areas

Family medicine, 6th

Rural medicine, 5th

Library & Information Studies

Overall

3rd (master’s degree)

Specialty areas

Digital librarianship, tied for 1st

Health librarianship, tied for 1st

Archives and preservation, tied for 3rd

Law librarianship, 3rd

Services for children and youth, 3rd

Information systems, 7th

School library media, 8th

School of Nursing

Overall

17th (master’s degree)

Tied for 20th (doctor of nursing practice)

Specialty areas

Nurse Practitioner: Family, tied for 11th

Kenan-Flagler Business School

Overall

18th (MBA programs)

Specialty areas

Executive MBA, 11th

Accounting, tied for 9th

School of Law

Tied for 39th

School of Education

Overall

31st

Specialty areas

Secondary Teacher Education, tied for 20th

Special Education, tied for 17th

Social Sciences & Humanities

Economics, tied for 29th

English, tied for 18th

History, tied for 11th

African-American History, tied for 2nd (specialty)

Political Science, 11th

Psychology, tied for 13th

Sociology, tied for 6th

Sociology of Population, 3rd (specialty)

Methodology: U.S. News first ranked graduate programs in 1987 and has done so annually since 1990. Its annual business, education, engineering, law, nursing and medicine rankings are based on expert opinion on program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students, according to U.S. News officials. Its periodic rankings of additional disciplines and specialties in the sciences, social sciences, humanities, health area and other areas are based solely on the ratings of peer academic experts, including deans, program directors and faculty.

The data come from statistical surveys sent to administrators at more than 1,970 graduate programs and from reputation surveys sent to more than 16,500 academics and professionals in the disciplines. Surveys for the 2018 rankings were conducted during the fall of 2016 and in early 2017.

In addition to the new rankings, U.S. News republishes older rankings – dated 2011 or before – on its website and in the guidebook. These older rankings are based on peer ratings in various health disciplines, nursing schools and Ph.D. programs in the sciences.

Scoring system: U.S. News examined the data for individual indicators and standardized the value of each one about its mean. The weight applied to each reflects their judgment about its relative importance, as determined in consultation with experts in the field. Final scores were rescaled so the highest-scoring institution was assigned 100; the others’ scores were recalculated as a percentage of that top score. Scores were then rounded to the nearest whole number. Schools with a score of 100 accumulated the highest composite score. An institution’s rank reflects the number of schools that sit above it; if three are tied at No. 1, for example, the next will be ranked 4. Tied schools are listed alphabetically.

