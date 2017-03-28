For immediate use

150 at UNC-Chapel Hill inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – March 28, 2017) – Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society, has inducted 150 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students as new members.

The recent induction ceremony featured remarks by Chancellor Carol L. Folt and a keynote address by Carol A. Hee, clinical associate professor of strategy and entrepreneurship. New members received certificates and Phi Beta Kappa keys, the organization’s symbol.

Phi Beta Kappa membership is open to undergraduates in the college and professional degree programs who meet stringent eligibility requirements.

A student who has completed 75 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better (on a 4-point scale) is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA. Grades earned at other universities are not considered. Less than 1 percent of all college students qualify.

Past and present Phi Beta Kappa members from across the country have included 17 American presidents and numerous artistic, intellectual and political leaders. Seven of the current U.S. Supreme Court Justices are members.

Phi Beta Kappa has 286 chapters nationwide. UNC’s chapter, Alpha of North Carolina, was founded in 1904 and is the oldest of seven chapters in the state. Each year, Phi Beta Kappa chapters and alumni associations across the country raise and distribute more than $1 million in awards, scholarships and prizes benefiting high schools and college students.

Phi Beta Kappa officers at Carolina for 2016-2017 are students Aaron Homburger, president; Kylie Nowicki, vice president; and Guilia Curcelli, recording secretary. James L. Leloudis, professor of history, associate dean for Honors Carolina and director of the James M. Johnston Center for Undergraduate Excellence, is chapter executive secretary and faculty advisor.

Listed below are 149 inductees, 93 of whom are from North Carolina. The names appear below in alphabetical order by North Carolina county, then by state and country. All study in the College of Arts and Sciences except where otherwise noted. One student chose not to be listed.

Alamance County

Andrew Carden, a senior with an exercise and sport science major, son of Eric Carden and Dana Carden of Burlington.

Brunswick County

Amber Nicole Fulford, a junior with biology and anthropology majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Adam Fulford Sr. and Crystal Fulford of Supply.

Buncombe County

Catherine McCann Blalock, a senior with a political science major and a public policy minor, daughter of Richard Blalock and Jennifer McCann of Asheville.

Michael William Thomas, a senior with a history major, son of Michael Thomas and Cathy Thomas of Asheville

Evelyn Scott Yarborough, a senior with peace, war, and defense and English majors and a history minor, daughter of William Yarborough, III of Greenville, South Carolina and Denise Yarborough of Asheville.

Cabarrus County

Alexander Warren Griffin, a senior with a classical archaeology major and a history minor, son of Dr. Keith Griffin and Stacey Griffin of Concord.

Robert Thomas Short III, a senior with a psychology major and a chemistry minor, son of Robert Short, Jr. and Linda Short of Concord.

Elizabeth Marie Thompson, a senior with an exercise and sport science major, of Harrisburg.

Chatham County

Philip Bray Straughn, a senior with a chemistry major and a computer science minor, son of Charles Straughn and Linda Straughn of Chapel Hill.

Craven County

Jacob Fisher, a senior with a computer science major, of New Bern.

Cumberland County

Srihita Bongu, a senior with economics and chemistry majors, daughter of Ram Mohan Bongu and Deepika Bongu of Fayetteville.

Brian Michael Fields, a junior with a political science major and urban and regional planning and history minors, son of Michael Fields and Becky Fields of Fayetteville.

Gillian Elizabeth Manning, a senior with an art history major and a Latin minor, daughter of MD Kenneth Manning and Brynn Manning of Fayetteville.

Dare County

Kathrin Morgan Hennigan, a junior with a psychology major and a neuroscience minor, of Kitty Hawk.

Durham County

Emma Marina Bogerd, a junior with biology and environmental sciences majors and a chemistry minor, of Durham.

Eliza McClellan Pentecost Farren, a senior with a global studies major and a Chinese minor, daughter of David Farren of Chicago, Illinois and Martha Pentecost Jr. of Durham.

Andrew Charles Kelly, a junior with a computer science major and astronomy and mathematics minors, son of Charles Kelly and Barbara Kelly of Durham.

Forsyth County

Katherine Butler Elliott, a senior with a business administration major and a coaching education minor, daughter of Dr. J. Grady Elliott Jr. and Kristine Elliott of Winston-Salem.

Lily Jewel Jones, a junior with a nutrition major and Chinese and chemistry minors, daughter of Dr. Beverly Jones III and Janet Jones of Winston-Salem.

Christina Margaret Korzen, a junior with environmental studies and public policy majors, daughter of John Korzen and Catherine Korzen of Kernersville.

Elizabeth Salisbury Neill, a senior with psychology and political science majors, of Winston-Salem.

Samuel Leo Pranikoff, a senior with a political science major and a sustainability studies minor, son of Dr. Thomas Pranikoff and Karen Pranikoff of Winston-Salem.

Dustin P Sneed, a junior with an economics major and a chemistry minor, son of Steve Sneed and Kathy Sneed of Winston-Salem.

Gaston County

Mitchell Coles Hanks, a senior with an exercise and sport science major, of Belmont.

Guilford County

Erin Kennedy Allred, a senior with a communication studies major and a dramatic art minor, of Oak Ridge.

Suejette Davidson Black, a senior with an economics major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Richard Black of Wilmington and Sydney Cardone of Greensboro.

Katherine Marie Corum, a senior with a geography major and history and women’s and gender studies minors, daughter of Daniel Corum and Megan Corum of Pleasant Garden.

Jordan Robert Elliott, a senior with a computer science major and a history minor, son of Dennis Elliott and Inez Elliott of Brown Summit.

Anne Bennett Osteen, a senior with business administration and English majors, daughter of Bill Osteen Jr. and Elizabeth Osteen of Greensboro.

Shannon Elise Paylor, a senior with a mathematical decision sciences major and a French minor, daughter of Flynn Paylor and Deb Paylor.

Catherine Marie Phipps, a senior with a sociology major and a Spanish for the professions minor, daughter of David Phipps and Lynn Phipps of High Point.

Johnston County

Lewis Carpenter Flowers III, a senior with economics and history majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, son of Lewis Flowers Jr. and Kimberly Flowers of Manila, Philippines.

Mecklenburg County

Brooke Alexandria Davies, a senior with a peace, war and defense major, daughter of David Davies and Michele Fasciana of Charlotte.

Morgan Elizabeth Ferone, a junior with a biology major and religious studies and chemistry minors, daughter of Michael Ferone and Susan Ferone of Charlotte.

Laura Wells Gill, a senior with a computer science major and a business administration minor, daughter of Thold Gill and Ellen Gill of Charlotte.

Daniel Aryon Khordehforosh, a senior with a chemistry major and biology and business administration minors, son of Parvaneh Taheri of Charlotte.

Kayla Grace Kopczynski, a senior with a biology major, daughter of Todd Kopczynski and Michelle Moore of Charlotte.

Lee Powell Landess, a senior with a music major and chemistry and biology minors, son of Bart Landess and Fran Landess of Charlotte.

Lewis McAden Malone, a junior with computer science and philosophy majors and a writing for the screen and stage minor, son of James Malone and Mary Malone of Chapel Hill.

Allison Marvin, a junior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Charlotte.

Bharath Rama, a junior with biochemistry and mathematics majors, son of Ganapathy Rama and Savithri Konamme of Matthews.

Sharath Rama, a junior with a biostatistics major and a chemistry minor, son of Ganapathy Rama and Savithri Konamme of Matthews.

Emily Anne Reckard, a senior with anthropology and environmental studies majors and a geography minor, daughter of Heidi Reckard and Stan Reckard of Charlotte.

Roman John Rogowski, a senior with a computer science major and a mathematics minor, of Huntersville.

Anne Rutledge, a senior with history and global studies majors and an education minor, of Davidson.

Rachel Carolyn Cheng Uri, a senior with a psychology major and a neuroscience minor, of Charlotte.

Michelle Zixin Yu, a junior with biology and communication studies majors and a studio art minor, daughter of Jennifer Yu of Charlotte.

Huanyu Zhu, a junior with a biochemistry major and a computer science minor, son of Xiuli Lin and Chenfu Zhu of Charlotte.

Moore County

Elaine Kaye Kearney, a junior with biostatistics and computer science majors, daughter of Wayne Kearney Jr. and Jennifer Kearney of Pinehurst.

Grant Alexander King, a senior with economics and linguistics majors and a Japanese minor, of Pinehurst.

New Hanover County

Katharine Chase Frazier, a senior with an English major, of Wilmington.

Justine Taylor Orlovsky-Schnitzler, a senior with history and women’s and gender studies majors and a social and economic justice minor, daughter of Steven Schnitzler and Lisa Schnitzler of Wilmington.

Ellie Scialabba, a senior with a psychology major and geography and religious studies minors, daughter of Dr. Fred Scialabba and Dr. Annette Scialabba of Wilmington.

Onslow County

Erika Lynn Booth, a senior with biology and psychology majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Ginger Booth and Scott Booth of Jacksonville.

Orange County

Emily Belding, a senior with political science and global studies majors and an environmental studies minor, of Hillsborough.

Susan K Leichliter, a senior with a women’s and gender studies major and a social and economic justice minor, of Chapel Hill.

Nathaniel Pritchard, a senior with mathematical decision sciences and economics majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, son of William Pritchard and Michelle Pritchard of Chapel Hill.

Kevin Su, a senior with a psychology major and cognitive science and chemistry minors, of Chapel Hill.

Teddy Wong, Jr., a junior with chemistry and mathematics majors, of Chapel Hill.

Pitt County

Patrick John Moloney, a senior with economics and business administration majors, son of Rob Moloney and Maria Moloney of Greenville.

Brendon Connor Murray, a junior with archaeology and history majors, son of Dr. Kevin Murray and Dr. Maria Murray of Greenville.

Rockingham County

Nathan Ray Hayes, a senior with political science and history majors, son of Kenneth Hayes and Teresa Hayes of Reidsville.

Union County

Megan Nicole Brown, a senior with a Hispanic linguistics major and a speech and hearing sciences minor, daughter of Mark Brown and Elaine Brown of Weddington.

Jessica Reggan Hoffman, a junior with environmental sciences and mathematics majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Greg Hoffman and Chandra Hoffman of Indian Trail.

Jeet H Patel, a senior with a quantitative biology major, son of Hitesh Patel and Tejal Patel of Monroe.

Wake County

Jacqueline Ivy Battaile, a senior with a history major, daughter of Lawrence Battaile and Dr. Melinda Battaile of Raleigh.

Abigail Elizabeth Bell, a senior with a global studies major and Spanish and geography minors, daughter of Thomas Bell and Julia Bell and of Cary.

William Michael Buddendeck, a junior with economics and music majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, son of Michael Buddendeck and Karen Buddendeck of Cary.

Lin Cao, a junior with biology and anthropology majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Lianyong Cao and Wei Wang of Cary.

Bailey Reed DeSimone, a senior with history and global studies majors and a German minor, daughter of Doug DeSimone of Raleigh and Patty Sandberg of Cary.

Eileen May Harvey, a senior with a global studies major and Chinese and urban studies and planning minors, daughter of David Harvey and Grace Harvey of Cary.

Wendy Kally Ji, a senior with a public policy major and a business administration minor, daughter of Dr. Wan Ji and Dr. Li Cai of Cary.

Kaitlyn Rose Johnson, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and women’s and gender studies minors, daughter of David Johnson and Kristyn Johnson of Raleigh.

Nina Rachel Joseph, a junior with mathematical decision sciences and computer science majors and a Jewish studies minor, of Cary.

Stephanie Kim, a junior with a chemistry major and a Spanish for the professions minor, daughter of Dr. Kalhee Kim and Jenny Kim of Cary.

Sarah Gray Lesley, a junior with English and music majors and a creative writing minor, daughter of Robert Lesley and Lu-Ann Lesley of Raleigh.

Dana Michelle Lingenfelser, a senior with an environmental studies major and a public policy minor, daughter of Charles Lingenfelser and Denise Lingenfelser of Fuquay-Varina.

Charles Bracken Lumsden, a senior with history and anthropology majors and a Spanish minor, son of William Lumsden and Margaret Lumsden of Raleigh.

Ryan K. McCord, a junior with public policy and global studies majors and an African studies minor, of Raleigh.

Aakash Mehta, a junior with environmental health sciences and biology majors and a chemistry minor, of Holly Springs.

Alexander Scot O’Hara, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, son of Jeffrey O’Hara and Brenda O’Hara of Cary.

William Robert Ostrom, a senior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, son of Bob Ostrom and Melissa Ostrom of Cary.

Timothy Michael Preston, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and a chemistry minor, of Raleigh.

Laura Elizabeth Roberson, a junior with biology and geography majors, daughter of Mark Roberson and Muriel Roberson of Cary.

Halle Marie Ronk, a junior with biology and chemistry majors, daughter of Kevin Ronk and Lorraine Ronk of Raleigh.

Rohanit Singh, a junior with environmental health sciences and biology majors and a Spanish for the medical professions minor, son of Dr. Manmohan Singh and Ritu Singh of Cary.

Priyanka Srinivas, a junior with a biology major and neuroscience and chemistry minors, daughter of Srinivasa Boregowda and Bharati Srinivasa of Cary.

Olivia Terrell, a senior with a communication studies major and an English minor, of Cary.

Paige Emily Trexler, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and Spanish for the professions minors, daughter of Mark Trexler and Suzanne Trexler of Cary.

Audrey Elizabeth Woolard, a senior with English and history majors and a creative writing minor, daughter of James Woolard Jr. and Michelle Woolard of Raleigh.

Andrew Joseph Notz Zalesak, a sophomore with chemistry and music majors, of Cary.

Watauga County

Lynde Marie Wangler, a junior with a psychology major and neuroscience and biology minors, of Boone.

Wilkes County

Erin Kolstad, a senior with media and journalism and psychology majors, daughter of Charles Kolstad and Catherine Kolstad of Wilkesboro.

Connecticut

Nikaya Smith, a senior with a mathematics major and a mathematical decision sciences minor, daughter of Clarence Smith and Penny Smith of West Hartford.

Delaware

Benjamin Clyde Creekmore, a junior with biochemistry and biophysics majors and a biology minor, son of Dr. J. Richard Creekmore and Lisa Creekmore of Wilmington.

Florida

Jonathan Tyler Alvarez, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major, son of Jose Alvarez of Miami.

Martina Knechel, a junior with biochemistry and biology majors, of Gainesville.

Diana Cristina Lopez, a junior with biology and Hispanic literature and cultures majors and a neuroscience minor, daughter of Jaime Lopez and Diana B. Lopez of Miami.

Shelby L. Waldron, a junior with psychology and exercise and sport science majors, daughter of R. Larry Waldron and Dolores Waldron of Brandon.

Georgia

Sarah Ellyn Boland, a senior with health behavior and physics majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Dr. Ryan Boland and Dr. Pam Boland of Savannah.

Prasanna Kumar, a junior with psychology and economics majors and a chemistry minor, son of Dr. Sri Kumar and Ganga Kumar of Buford.

Alexandra Marie Paré, a senior with a broadcast and electronic journalism major and an entrepreneurship minor, daughter of Richard Paré and Anna Paré of Atlanta.

Amy Elizabeth Shehan, a senior with a political science major and Spanish for the professions and social and economic justice minors, daughter of Wayne Shehan and Mary Shehan of Alpharetta.

Mary Caroline Tarallo, a junior with biology and chemistry majors, daughter of Frank Tarallo of Atlanta and Cathy Roush of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Maryland

Emily Claire Crockett, a senior with information science and art history majors and an Italian minor, daughter of David Crockett Jr. of Zimmerman, Minnesota and Susan Crockett of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Martha Isaacs, a senior with a geography major and city and regional planning and philosophy minors, daughter of William Isaacs and Louise Isaacs of Baltimore.

Emma Johnson, a senior with political science and history majors and a women’s and gender studies minor, daughter of Mark Johnson and Donna Tasso-Johnson of Potomac.

Christina Marie Kochanski, a senior with an economics major and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, daughter of Matthew Kochanski and Margaret Kochanski of Columbia.

Spencer Kyle Lichtenberg, a senior with computer science and Asian studies majors, son of Marc Lichtenberg and Leslie Lichtenberg of Baltimore.

Carolyn Jennifer Reuland, a junior with biology and Spanish majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Dr. Charles Reuland and Melissa Reuland of Baltimore.

Massachusetts

Andrea Joyce McSweeney, a senior with a biology major and a Spanish for the professions minor, daughter of Gregory McSweeney and Joyce McSweeney of Needham.

Benjamin Edward Shirley, a senior with a health policy and management major and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Beverly.

Missouri

Michael Gu, a junior with computer science and mathematics majors, of St. Louis.

New Jersey

William Matthew Townley Christoffersen, a junior with English and American studies majors and a music minor, of Lawrenceville.

Kimberly Mae Hoover, a junior with a psychology major and chemistry and biology minors, of Medford.

New Mexico

Ana Cutts Dougherty, a senior with economics and global studies majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, daughter of Tim Dougherty and Dr. Katharine Dougherty of Interlochen, Michigan.

New York

David Cortese DeGenova, a senior with a philosophy major and mathematical decision sciences and entrepreneurship minors, of Croton on Hudson.

Kelly Lynn Jasiura, a senior with public relations and public policy majors, daughter of Richard Jasiura and Joyce Jasiura of Buffalo.

Diane G Li, a senior with a public policy major, daughter of Minbin Li and Zhuobin Chen of New Hyde Park.

Isabel Maria Pinheiro, a senior with an interdisciplinary studies major and a composition, rhetoric and digital literacy minor, of Menands.

Matthew Ragusa, a junior with business administration and computer science majors, son of Gerard Ragusa and Jamie Ragusa of Staten Island.

Kathryn Nell Ryan, a senior with a psychology major and a Spanish for the professions minor, daughter of Greg Ryan and Eileen Ryan of Rockville Centre.

Danielle Christina Spitzer, a senior with biology and women’s and gender studies majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Peter Spitzer and Doris Spitzer of Albany.

Ohio

Michael Louis Palumbo III, a junior with astrophysics and Latin majors, son of Michael Palumbo Jr. and Christina Palumbo of Concord.

Oregon

Ashley Han, a junior with a biology major and music and chemistry minors, daughter of Dr. Dong-ho Han and Mi-young Han of Beaverton.

Pennsylvania

Brian Charles Shields, a senior with philosophy and economics majors, son of Joseph Shields and Valerie Shields of Pittsburgh.

South Carolina

Aaron Paul Lovett, a senior with communication studies and documentary studies majors and a creative writing minor, son of the late James Lovett of Charleston and Iris Lovett of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Madeline Norris, a senior with English and psychology majors and a creative writing minor, daughter of Terry Melloh of Columbia.

Sarah Suzanne Renfro, a junior with an environmental health sciences major and a computer science minor, daughter of Dr. John Renfro and Dr. Suzanne Renfro of Greenville.

Texas

Gefen Kusin-Kline, a senior with an English major, of Dallas.

Katherine Anne Stotesbery, a senior with public policy and political science majors and an entrepreneurship minor, daughter of William Stotesbery and Susan Stotesbery of Austin.

Vermont

Anne Sutton, a junior with music and geography majors, daughter of Edward Sutton and Lynn Sutton of Burlington.

Virginia

Grant Scott Broussard, a junior with biology and chemistry majors, of Glen Allen.

Julia Whipple Gallini, a senior with biostatistics and mathematics majors and a music minor, daughter of Peter Gallini and Alisha Gallini of Richmond.

Michael Joseph Sanders, a junior with history and English majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, son of David Sanders and Jane Kotlarski of McLean.

Kara Louise Walker, a junior with information science and Latin majors, daughter of Dr. Richard Walker and Ellen Walker of Blacksburg.

West Virginia

Jasmine Shishir Shah, a senior with biology and psychology majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Dr. Shishir Shah and Bindiya Shah of Wheeling.

Canada

Ariana B. Vaisey, a senior with an economics major and a geography minor, of Vancouver.

China

Xuewen Chen, a junior with biology and chemistry majors, of Hangzhou.

Zhengyang Fang, a junior with computer science and mathematical decision sciences majors, son of Lei Fang and Shuxian Wu of Jinan.

Jialing Jiang, a senior with economics and philosophy majors, of Beijing.

Ao Joseph Qiao, a junior with public policy and economics majors and a mathematical decision science minor, of Anhui.

Shengding Sun, a junior with a mathematics major and a computer science minor, of Beijing.

Zijun Tian, a junior with mathematical decision sciences and economics majors and a mathematics minor, of Jinan.

Xingzhi Wang, a junior with chemistry and mathematics majors and a geography minor, of Guangzhou.

Zicheng Ye, a junior with mathematics and economics majors, son of Boyu Ye and Wei Sun.

Wei Zhou, a senior with business journalism and political science majors, daughter of Qingsong Zhou and Qiuling Hu of Zhengzhou.

England

James Patrick Ellsmoor, a May 2016 graduate with geography and economics majors and a sustainability studies minor, son of Stephen Ellsmoor and Jane Ellsmoor of Market Drayton.

Peru

Gerardo Manuel Perez Goncalves, a junior with a biochemistry major and mathematics and biology minors, son of Leopoldo Perez Padilla and Yracy Goncalves Pereira of Morrisville, North Carolina.

-Carolina-

