Media invited to cover large-screen viewing of men’s NCAA National Championship Game Monday, April 3

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – April 3, 2017) – Media are invited to cover the viewing of the men’s NCAA National Championship basketball game in the Dean E. Smith Center at UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday, April 3.

Cosponsored by Carolina athletics and Late Night Carolina Programs at Student Wellness, the Smith Center will open for media members covering the event at 7:30 p.m.

RSVP: Media intending to cover the viewings are asked to RSVP by close-of-business Monday, April 3, by emailing mediarelations@unc.edu or calling the media line at (919) 445-8555.

Arrival: Please bring media credentials; enter through entrance D beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 3.

Lights: Videographers are asked to refrain from directing TV lights into fans’ faces as they watch the game. Lights can be on before the game, during commercials and between games.

Filming: Live shots are permitted in the concourse area only. For b-roll purposes, camera crews are permitted to stand on the Smith Center floor or in the aisles of the stands during commercial breaks, halftime and between games. Please do not block anyone’s view of the screen. Media representatives may sit anywhere in the stands.

Assistance on site: Call Jeni Cook at (404) 309-3994 or the media line at (919) 445-8555.

Media parking: Satellite trucks may park behind the Smith Center. Media are asked to send only one truck per station. Other media vehicles may park in the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center lot off E. Franklin Street. Parking is available for $5.00 in the Manning, Bowles, Craige and Rams Head parking lots. Road closure and parking restriction information is available online.

Cable: Approximately 500 feet of cable is needed to reach from trucks in the back lot to filming areas inside the Smith Center.

UNC-Chapel Hill Communications contact: Jeni Cook, (404) 309-3994 jeni.cook@unc.edu