Not for publication

UNC-Chapel Hill launches University-wide initiative to integrate the arts, learning and public service with Arts Everywhere Day, on April 7

First annual campus arts celebration to feature more than 50 performances and installations by 40 partners across 20 campus sites

(Chapel Hill, N.C.—April 4, 2017) – Media are invited to join University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol L. Folt and Special Assistant to the Chancellor for the Arts Emil Kang at 1 p.m. on April 7 on a tour of diverse student and professional arts experiences during Arts Everywhere Day, the official launch of Carolina’s groundbreaking Arts Everywhere initiative.

Converting the campus into a creative hub, Arts Everywhere Day will engage the University community with diverse arts experiences and opportunities for creative expression. Along with professional installations, student and departmental work will be on view and more than 50 pop-up performances by student arts groups are scheduled. Creative, hands-on activities will also take place at The Pit, Polk Place and Rams Head Plaza.

With the belief that the arts are an essential tool for learning and engaging communities, Folt created Arts Everywhere to revolutionize academics and enhance public service at Carolina. Kang will drive this long-term strategic initiative to invest in sustained creative practice, live arts experiences and arts learning, with the goal of making Carolina a leader in transforming the 21st century liberal arts education.

Chancellor Folt and Emil Kang will join students at 1 p.m. to paint the Arts Everywhere mural wall. Media are invited to cover and are encouraged to join them as they tour a variety of installations, exhibits and performances across campus. Both will be available for questions at the completion of the tour.

Friday, April 7

1 p.m. ET

Mural Wall, The Pit (in front of UNC Student Stores)

207 South Rd.

UNC-Chapel Hill campus

Media unable to complete the full tour are encouraged to cover campus activities on their own. The program of events kicks off at 12 p.m. and includes:

Arts Everywhere Mural Wall – Designed by the UNC Arts Ambassadors, in collaboration with the Undergraduate Art Association, the wall will feature outlines of figures representing Carolina students and community members. The campus community is invited to fill in portions of the outlined design with paints that will be provided.

– Designed by the UNC Arts Ambassadors, in collaboration with the Undergraduate Art Association, the wall will feature outlines of figures representing Carolina students and community members. The campus community is invited to fill in portions of the outlined design with paints that will be provided. Campus Keys – Ten pianos (nine painted by students), installed at outdoor locations across campus, will be played by student art groups and music students during class changes (12:05 p.m., 1:10 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:20 p.m.). The pianos will remain on campus though April 12 and will be open for anyone to play.

– Ten pianos (nine painted by students), installed at outdoor locations across campus, will be played by student art groups and music students during class changes (12:05 p.m., 1:10 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:20 p.m.). The pianos will remain on campus though April 12 and will be open for anyone to play. Capstone event for Maker-in-Residence – Carolina Maker-in-Residence Donovan Zimmerman, of Paperhand Puppet Intervention, will showcase his mask work with Carolina students at the Murray Hall Makerspace. The event will culmintate with a presentation of these larger-than-life pieces at 3:30 p.m. at Historic Playmakers Theater.

Carolina Maker-in-Residence Donovan Zimmerman, of Paperhand Puppet Intervention, will showcase his mask work with Carolina students at the Murray Hall Makerspace. The event will culmintate with a presentation of these larger-than-life pieces at 3:30 p.m. at Historic Playmakers Theater. “Dumpster Monster” – This unique installation by Carolina Performing Arts DisTIL Fellow Robin Frohardt on Polk Place sends a poignant message about the inordinate amount of waste that humanity contributes to the earth.

– This unique installation by Carolina Performing Arts DisTIL Fellow Robin Frohardt on Polk Place sends a poignant message about the inordinate amount of waste that humanity contributes to the earth. “Los Trompos” – A large-scale interactive outdoor installation by Mexican designers Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena. “Los Trompos” is inspired by spinning tops and will be on view at the Ackland Art Museum, Rams Head Plaza and the Campus Y courtyard through Sept. 17.

– A large-scale interactive outdoor installation by Mexican designers Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena. “Los Trompos” is inspired by spinning tops and will be on view at the Ackland Art Museum, Rams Head Plaza and the Campus Y courtyard through Sept. 17. Snake Pendulum demonstrations – Designed and built by students and faculty of the physics and math departments, this kinetic sculpture, on view in front of Phillips Hall, will demonstrate tension, phase and simple harmonic motion, as well as the creativity inherent in both disciplines.

– Designed and built by students and faculty of the physics and math departments, this kinetic sculpture, on view in front of Phillips Hall, will demonstrate tension, phase and simple harmonic motion, as well as the creativity inherent in both disciplines. Evening lectures and performances – The day will close with a keynote speech by Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s at the Fifth Annual Global Africana Conference and evening performances by Kenan Theater Company, UNC Opera and UNC Baroque Ensemble and PlayMakers Repertory Company.

Media Check-In: Media must check-in at The Pit no earlier than 12:40 p.m. MC VanGraafeiland (Cell: 646-345-2802) will be the on-site contact.

Media Parking: A limited number of spaces will be available for press in lots near the Frank Porter Graham Student Union. Contact MC VanGraafeiland (mc.vangraafeiland@unc.edu) by 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 to reserve parking.

-Carolina-

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 110 master’s, 64 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s 317,000-plus alumni live in all 50 states and 156 other countries. More than 167,000 live in North Carolina.

Arts Everywhere contact: Rachel Ash, (919) 843-9088, rachel_ash@unc.edu

Communications and Public Affairs contact: MC VanGraafeiland, (919) 962-7090, mc.vangraafeiland@unc.edu