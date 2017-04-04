For immediate use

Welcome home the 2017 NCAA Championship men’s basketball team, April 4

Coach Roy Williams and team to celebrate program’s 6th NCAA title at Dean E. Smith Center with students, faculty, staff and community

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— April 4, 2017) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will hold a welcome reception for the 2017 NCAA Championship men’s basketball team at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 in the Dean E. Smith Center. Media may check in at the Smith Center after 2 p.m. Doors open to the public at 5 p.m.

RSVP: Media intending to cover are asked to RSVP by 12 p.m. on April 4, by emailing mediarelations@unc.edu or calling the media line at (919) 445-8555.

Arrival: Bring media credentials; enter through gate D entrance beginning at 2 p.m.

Media Section: There will be a section reserved for media inside the Smith Center. Cameras can set up at the bottom of Section 100. See staff at media check-in upon arrival and you will be directed accordingly.

Assistance on-site: Call Joanne Peters (919) 593-2344 or the media line at (919) 445-8555.

Media parking: Satellite trucks may park behind the Smith Center. Media are asked to send only one truck per station. Set-up may begin after 2 p.m. Limited public parking is available in the following lots beginning at 5 p.m: Manning Lot, Bowles Lot, Business School Deck, Craige Deck, Jackson Deck, Cardinal Deck. Road closure and parking restriction information is available online.

Cable: If using cable, approximately 1,000 feet is needed to reach from trucks in the back lot to filming areas inside the Smith Center.

UNC-Chapel Hill Communications contact: MC VanGraafeiland, (919) 962-7090, mc.vangraafeiland@unc.edu