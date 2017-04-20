Morehead Planetarium to host UNC Science Expo as part of the North Carolina Science Festival

(CHAPEL HILL, NC– April 20, 2017) – Morehead Planetarium will host the annual UNC Science Expo on Saturday. The signature event of the North Carolina Science Festival (NCSF) showcases the wonders of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and is a partnership between Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, the University of North Carolina and the Town of Chapel Hill.

A free, family-friendly event, the Expo offers more than 100 exhibits with hands-on experiments, science demonstrations, laboratory tours and stage entertainment. New activities for 2017 include tours of Ackland Art Museum and Coker Arboretum, a Kid’s Zone, with small science and giant games, and in the spirit of the Tar Heel 10 Miler and Four Mile Fun Run, the first ever Zero K for kids. See how slow kids can go as they “freeze” in place, just like molecules do at absolute zero.

No registration is required. A food truck rodeo will be on-site for lunch, snacks and drinks. A map of the expo is attached.

Saturday, April 22

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cameron Avenue

UNC-CH Campus

Media Parking: Parking is free on Stadium Drive, in the Cobb parking deck, and the Nash, Park Place and Bell Tower parking lots. Paid parking is available at metered street spaces or at the Rosemary Street parking decks. On Skipper Bowles Drive near the Dean Smith Center, a free U bus runs to campus.

