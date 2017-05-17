Not for publication

Media invited to cover College of Arts & Sciences major donation announcement on May 23

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— May 17, 2017) – Media are invited to join the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for an announcement of the largest single one-time gift by a living individual or family received by the College of Arts & Sciences. Donated by the family of a fifth-generation North Carolina company, the gift will more than double the size of a nationally recognized undergraduate program within the College and provide invaluable support for additional faculty and student internships.

Chancellor Carol L. Folt, Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences Kevin Guskiewicz and the donors, who are from Charlotte/Hickory and Bedford, New York, will participate in the presentation and be available for interviews afterward. University leaders, College of Arts & Sciences administrators and staff and important figures in the business community will also attend. The event will begin promptly at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

1 p.m.

Gardner Hall, courtyard (adjacent to Carroll Hall and Hanes Hall on Polk Place)

UNC-Chapel Hill campus

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Media Check-In: Media must check in at the Gardner Hall tent no earlier than 12:30 p.m. MC VanGraafeiland will be the on-site contact (646-345-2802).

Parking: A limited number of spaces will be available for media representatives in lots near Gardner Hall. Contact MC VanGraafeiland (mc.vangraafeiland@unc.edu) by 4 p.m. on Monday, May 22, to reserve parking.

