New members chosen for UNC Board of Visitors

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— May 31, 2017) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees has appointed a select group of alumni and friends to serve on the UNC Board of Visitors, one of the most active volunteer organizations at Carolina. They will begin their four-year terms on July 1, 2017.

 

The 56 new members are part of an approximately 175-member board that actively assists the Board of Trustees and Chancellor in a range of activities focused on advancing UNC-Chapel Hill, including career services, marketing, honor student recruitment, government relations and fundraising. Members also serve as ambassadors, informing their communities about issues important to Carolina, and, in turn, sharing feedback from their communities with the University’s administration.

 

The Board of Visitors selection process begins in January and continues through May. Each year, as fourth year members complete their terms, the Board of Trustees elects a class of new members.

 

Douglas Rothwell, of Ann Arbor, Michigan will chair the Board of Visitors and Sallie Glover, of Raleigh, will serve as vice chair.

 

The new members are listed below, alphabetically by North Carolina county and then by state.

 

NORTH CAROLINA

Alamance

  • Scott Self of Burlington

Buncombe

  • Larry S. McDevitt of Weaverville

Chowan

  • Robert A. (Andy) Womble of Edenton

Cumberland

  • Dave L. Boliek, Jr. of Fayetteville

Dare

  • Susan H. Archbell of Kitty Hawk

Duplin

  • Charles Ingram of Kenansville

Durham

  • Genevieve Lowry Cole of Durham
  • Arthur Rogers of Durham
  • Bimal Shaw of Durham

Forsyth

  • Alan Caldwell of Kernersville

Guilford

  • Paige DuBose of Greensboro
  • David Brian Spencer of High Point

Johnston

  • John (Jack) O’Hale of Smithfield

Mecklenburg

  • Andrew (Britt) Canady of Charlotte
  • David Dooley of Charlotte
  • William Farthing, Jr. of Charlotte
  • Brian T. Marley of Charlotte
  • Lucrecia Moore of Charlotte
  • J. Brian Murdock of Charlotte
  • Ashton Poole of Charlotte

Moore

  • Warren McSweeney of Carthage

New Hanover

  • James R. (Jay) Holland of Wilmington
  • Michael V. Lee of Wilmington

Orange

  • Delight Allen of Chapel Hill
  • Ben Perry of Chapel Hill
  • Steven Skolsky of Chapel Hill
  • Kay Wagoner of Chapel Hill
  • Jesse White, Jr. of Chapel Hill
  • Mel Williams of Chapel Hill

Pitt

  • Jamie S. Jacobson of Greenville

Robeson

  • Faline L. Dial of Pembroke
  • Mary Jo Walter of Lumberton

Rockingham

  • Charles Arnold Britt of Reidsville

Sampson

  • Douglas Parsons of Clinton

Wake

  • Gerry Cohen of Raleigh
  • Joseph (Bo) Dempster of Raleigh
  • Nancy (Lorrin) Freeman of Raleigh
  • Darren Glenn Jackson of Raleigh
  • Tina Shih Kendall of Cary
  • Philip (Phil) Lambert of Raleigh
  • Shawna Lemon of Morrisville
  • Catherine Morris of Fuquay-Varina
  • Larry Robbins of Raleigh

Watauga

  • James Deal of Boone

 

OUT OF STATE

District of Columbia

  • Suzanne King of Washington

California

  • Glenna Patton of Menlo Park

Colorado

  • Bob McCarthy of Boulder

Georgia

  • Gregg D. Adzema of Atlanta

New Jersey

  • Linda Rizk of Franklin Lakes

Tennessee

  • Wilson Orr of Memphis
  • Jennifer Puryear of Nashville

Texas

  • Greg Ellis of Southlake

Virginia

  • William H. Cameron of Arlington
  • Lawrence Gray of Richmond
  • Rick Reed of Alexandria
  • Anna Maria Siega-Riz of Charlottesville

 

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 113 master’s, 68 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s more than 318,000 alumni live in all 50 states and 157 countries. More than 167,000 live in North Carolina.

 

University Communications contact: MC VanGraafeiland, (919) 962-7090, mc.vangraafeiland@unc.edu