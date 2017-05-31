For immediate use
New members chosen for UNC Board of Visitors
(Chapel Hill, N.C.— May 31, 2017) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees has appointed a select group of alumni and friends to serve on the UNC Board of Visitors, one of the most active volunteer organizations at Carolina. They will begin their four-year terms on July 1, 2017.
The 56 new members are part of an approximately 175-member board that actively assists the Board of Trustees and Chancellor in a range of activities focused on advancing UNC-Chapel Hill, including career services, marketing, honor student recruitment, government relations and fundraising. Members also serve as ambassadors, informing their communities about issues important to Carolina, and, in turn, sharing feedback from their communities with the University’s administration.
The Board of Visitors selection process begins in January and continues through May. Each year, as fourth year members complete their terms, the Board of Trustees elects a class of new members.
Douglas Rothwell, of Ann Arbor, Michigan will chair the Board of Visitors and Sallie Glover, of Raleigh, will serve as vice chair.
The new members are listed below, alphabetically by North Carolina county and then by state.
NORTH CAROLINA
Alamance
- Scott Self of Burlington
Buncombe
- Larry S. McDevitt of Weaverville
Chowan
- Robert A. (Andy) Womble of Edenton
Cumberland
- Dave L. Boliek, Jr. of Fayetteville
Dare
- Susan H. Archbell of Kitty Hawk
Duplin
- Charles Ingram of Kenansville
Durham
- Genevieve Lowry Cole of Durham
- Arthur Rogers of Durham
- Bimal Shaw of Durham
Forsyth
- Alan Caldwell of Kernersville
Guilford
- Paige DuBose of Greensboro
- David Brian Spencer of High Point
Johnston
- John (Jack) O’Hale of Smithfield
Mecklenburg
- Andrew (Britt) Canady of Charlotte
- David Dooley of Charlotte
- William Farthing, Jr. of Charlotte
- Brian T. Marley of Charlotte
- Lucrecia Moore of Charlotte
- J. Brian Murdock of Charlotte
- Ashton Poole of Charlotte
Moore
- Warren McSweeney of Carthage
New Hanover
- James R. (Jay) Holland of Wilmington
- Michael V. Lee of Wilmington
Orange
- Delight Allen of Chapel Hill
- Ben Perry of Chapel Hill
- Steven Skolsky of Chapel Hill
- Kay Wagoner of Chapel Hill
- Jesse White, Jr. of Chapel Hill
- Mel Williams of Chapel Hill
Pitt
- Jamie S. Jacobson of Greenville
Robeson
- Faline L. Dial of Pembroke
- Mary Jo Walter of Lumberton
Rockingham
- Charles Arnold Britt of Reidsville
Sampson
- Douglas Parsons of Clinton
Wake
- Gerry Cohen of Raleigh
- Joseph (Bo) Dempster of Raleigh
- Nancy (Lorrin) Freeman of Raleigh
- Darren Glenn Jackson of Raleigh
- Tina Shih Kendall of Cary
- Philip (Phil) Lambert of Raleigh
- Shawna Lemon of Morrisville
- Catherine Morris of Fuquay-Varina
- Larry Robbins of Raleigh
Watauga
- James Deal of Boone
OUT OF STATE
District of Columbia
- Suzanne King of Washington
California
- Glenna Patton of Menlo Park
Colorado
- Bob McCarthy of Boulder
Georgia
- Gregg D. Adzema of Atlanta
New Jersey
- Linda Rizk of Franklin Lakes
Tennessee
- Wilson Orr of Memphis
- Jennifer Puryear of Nashville
Texas
- Greg Ellis of Southlake
Virginia
- William H. Cameron of Arlington
- Lawrence Gray of Richmond
- Rick Reed of Alexandria
- Anna Maria Siega-Riz of Charlottesville
