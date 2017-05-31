For immediate use

New members chosen for UNC Board of Visitors

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— May 31, 2017) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees has appointed a select group of alumni and friends to serve on the UNC Board of Visitors, one of the most active volunteer organizations at Carolina. They will begin their four-year terms on July 1, 2017.

The 56 new members are part of an approximately 175-member board that actively assists the Board of Trustees and Chancellor in a range of activities focused on advancing UNC-Chapel Hill, including career services, marketing, honor student recruitment, government relations and fundraising. Members also serve as ambassadors, informing their communities about issues important to Carolina, and, in turn, sharing feedback from their communities with the University’s administration.

The Board of Visitors selection process begins in January and continues through May. Each year, as fourth year members complete their terms, the Board of Trustees elects a class of new members.

Douglas Rothwell, of Ann Arbor, Michigan will chair the Board of Visitors and Sallie Glover, of Raleigh, will serve as vice chair.

The new members are listed below, alphabetically by North Carolina county and then by state.

NORTH CAROLINA

Alamance

Scott Self of Burlington

Buncombe

Larry S. McDevitt of Weaverville

Chowan

Robert A. (Andy) Womble of Edenton

Cumberland

Dave L. Boliek, Jr. of Fayetteville

Dare

Susan H. Archbell of Kitty Hawk

Duplin

Charles Ingram of Kenansville

Durham

Genevieve Lowry Cole of Durham

Arthur Rogers of Durham

Bimal Shaw of Durham

Forsyth

Alan Caldwell of Kernersville

Guilford

Paige DuBose of Greensboro

David Brian Spencer of High Point

Johnston

John (Jack) O’Hale of Smithfield

Mecklenburg

Andrew (Britt) Canady of Charlotte

David Dooley of Charlotte

William Farthing, Jr. of Charlotte

Brian T. Marley of Charlotte

Lucrecia Moore of Charlotte

J. Brian Murdock of Charlotte

Ashton Poole of Charlotte

Moore

Warren McSweeney of Carthage

New Hanover

James R. (Jay) Holland of Wilmington

Michael V. Lee of Wilmington

Orange

Delight Allen of Chapel Hill

Ben Perry of Chapel Hill

Steven Skolsky of Chapel Hill

Kay Wagoner of Chapel Hill

Jesse White, Jr. of Chapel Hill

Mel Williams of Chapel Hill

Pitt

Jamie S. Jacobson of Greenville

Robeson

Faline L. Dial of Pembroke

Mary Jo Walter of Lumberton

Rockingham

Charles Arnold Britt of Reidsville

Sampson

Douglas Parsons of Clinton

Wake

Gerry Cohen of Raleigh

Joseph (Bo) Dempster of Raleigh

Nancy (Lorrin) Freeman of Raleigh

Darren Glenn Jackson of Raleigh

Tina Shih Kendall of Cary

Philip (Phil) Lambert of Raleigh

Shawna Lemon of Morrisville

Catherine Morris of Fuquay-Varina

Larry Robbins of Raleigh

Watauga

James Deal of Boone

OUT OF STATE

District of Columbia

Suzanne King of Washington

California

Glenna Patton of Menlo Park

Colorado

Bob McCarthy of Boulder

Georgia

Gregg D. Adzema of Atlanta

New Jersey

Linda Rizk of Franklin Lakes

Tennessee

Wilson Orr of Memphis

Jennifer Puryear of Nashville

Texas

Greg Ellis of Southlake

Virginia

William H. Cameron of Arlington

Lawrence Gray of Richmond

Rick Reed of Alexandria

Anna Maria Siega-Riz of Charlottesville

