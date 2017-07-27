For immediate use

Cochrane elected to chair Board of Trustees; other officers, new members start

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— July 27, 2017) – Haywood D. Cochrane Jr. of Elon, has been elected chairman of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees.

Trustees today (July 27) also elected two current members as new officers for one-year terms on the 13-member board responsible for governing the University. Charles G. Duckett of Winston-Salem was elected Vice Chair and William A. Keyes IV of Washington, D.C. was elected Secretary.

Six trustees were sworn in to begin their four-year terms:

Haywood D. Cochrane Jr. of Elon, former chairman of the board of directors of DARA Biosciences Inc. (reappointed)

Charles G. Duckett of Winston-Salem, partner with Battle & Associates Inc. (reappointed)

Jefferson W. Brown of Charlotte, partner with Moore and Van Allen law firm (reappointed)

Kelly Matthews Hopkins of Charlotte, life coach and consultant (reappointed)

Dwight D. Stone of Greensboro, president of D. Stone Builders Inc. (reappointed)

Richard Y. Stevens of Cary, attorney with the Smith Anderson law firm

A seventh new board member is senior Elizabeth M. Adkins of Fayetteville, who was sworn in May 25 and fills the ex officio seat held by Carolina’s student body president.

Under Cochrane’s leadership, the Board of Trustees will continue to support Chancellor Carol L. Folt and her team, including the implementation of the University’s strategic framework and its alignment with the UNC System’s strategic plan. It will focus on innovating, translating and supporting economic development and backing institutional efficiencies and cost reductions through shared services and other operational initiatives critical to Carolina’s future. The board will also bolster Carolina’s capital campaign as the University approaches the public launch this October.

“I am honored to serve as chair of the Board of Trustees and I accept this responsibility with humility and pride,” said Cochrane. “Following the examples of great leadership set by Dwight Stone and Lowry Caudill, we will continue to have a hard-working board, helping as we can in our delegated authorities, and always with a collaborative focus on the future.”

Cochrane began his career in banking and moved into healthcare where he helped rebuild and grow a number of public and private companies with the support of venture capital and private equity partners. He received a bachelor of arts in political science from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1970 where he was a Morehead Scholar, a North Carolina Fellow and secretary of the UNC chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. He has held a number of senior management and executive positions at companies including Allied Clinical Laboratories Inc., Roche Biomedical Laboratories Inc., National Health Laboratories Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and CHD Meridian Corporate Healthcare Inc., now a unit of Walgreens. He has served as director of I-trax, Allied Clinical Laboratories Inc., Tripath Imaging Inc., EV3 Inc., American Esoterics Inc., JDN Realty Inc., Sonus Corp., Unilab Inc. and Ameripath Inc., among other companies.

Duckett is a partner in Battle & Associates, Inc., a marketing services firm he joined in 1989. He is also a partner in GRINS Enterprises, LLC. He graduated from Carolina in 1982 with a B.A. degree in political science and history. He is married to Beth Brady Duckett who also graduated from UNC. All three of their children have graduated from Carolina. His past service to the university includes work on the National Development Council, the Board of Visitors, the Steering Committee for the Carolina First Campaign and the board of WUNC FM. He established the Bill Guthridge Mathematics Scholarship and helped establish the Bill Guthridge Endowed Professorship in Mathematics along with John Burress. He also serves on the executive board of the Rams Club and has served numerous community boards.

Keyes, a native of Washington, North Carolina and Carolina alumnus, has worked in Washington, DC for nearly four decades, both on Capitol Hill and as a White House senior policy advisor. He also established and directs the Institute for Responsible Citizenship, which serves some of America’s best and brightest African American male college students. Keyes has served on the Board of Visitors, the Graduate Education Advancement Board, the Board of Advisors of the School of Media and Journalism and the Board of Directors of the Media and Journalism Foundation. He also created a summer internship program in Washington, D.C. for the university’s journalism students and assisted in the creation of UNC’s Leadership Institute. For his extensive work in education, Keyes earned the Mac A. Stewart Distinguished Award for Service by the Todd A. Bell National Resource Center at Ohio State University and the Dr. Asa G. Hilliard Model of Excellence Award from the College Board.

Stevens, an attorney with the Smith Anderson Law Firm and a five-term North Carolina Senator from 2003-2012, previously served on the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees from 1995-2003, including a term as chair from 1997-1999. He also served on the Board of Visitors from 1991-1995. Stevens earned his bachelor’s, master’s and Juris Doctor degrees from Carolina and has scholarships named for him at the UNC School of Law and the UNC School of Government. Prior to his service in the Senate, he was the County Manager of Wake County and worked as a management consultant. Stevens has chaired the UNC-Chapel Hill Endowment Fund, the UNC-Chapel Hill Foundation, Inc., the UNC General Alumni Association, the Board of Visitors for UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Hospital and The Carolina Club. He has also received numerous awards from Carolina and beyond, among them the UNC General Alumni Association Distinguished Service Medal, the American Society for Public Administration and the National Academy of Public Administration Public Service Award, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the William Richardson Davie Award and the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce Award for Distinguished Public Service. Stevens is a member of numerous distinguished societies including the Order of the Golden Fleece, the Order of the Grail-Valkyries and the Order of the Old Well.

-Carolina-

University Communications contact: MC VanGraafeiland, (919) 962-7090, mc.vangraafeiland@unc.edu