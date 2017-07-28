UNC-Chapel Hill experts available to discuss upcoming total solar eclipse

As the country looks forward to the rare total solar eclipse on August 21, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill researchers and staff are prepared to offer insight into all aspects of the eclipse from events happening across the state, what scientists can learn from an eclipse and how to view an eclipse without damaging your eyes.

Astronomy and Astrophysics

Dr. Chris Clemens is an astrophysicist who studies white dwarf stars and other phenomena. He is currently senior associate dean for natural sciences in the College of Arts & Sciences and a former chair of the Department of Physics and Astronomy. Before he joined UNC, Clemens built SOAR’s Goodman Spectrograph, which is utilized during nearly 80 percent of SOAR (Southern Astrophysical Research Telescope) research. Clemens also studies the sun extensively, researching what could happen when it is no longer a star.

Dr. Clemens can speak about the physics and technical aspects of the eclipse – especially the path of the eclipse, frequency of eclipses similar phenomena and exact timing.

Carolinas Star Party and Morehead Planetarium

As part of the 2017 Carolinas Solar Eclipse Party, Morehead Planetarium and Science Center will hold an onsite eclipse viewing event for the public on Monday, August 21, 2017.

Mickey Jo Sorrell and Amy Sayle are science educators at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. Their responsibilities include educating visitors to the Planetarium, including school groups, about astronomy. Sorrell and Sayle coordinated the Carolinas Solar Eclipse Party.

Sorrell and Sayle can share tips and tricks for people interested in viewing the eclipse, and speak about the Carolinas Solar Eclipse viewing parties.

Optometry

Dr. Dona ld Budenz graduated magna cum laud and Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Pennsylvania and received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Budenz is available to discuss the importance of wearing eclipse glasses and the damaging effect staring at the sun has on the eye.

