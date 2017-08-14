Media Advisory: https://uncnews.unc.edu/2017/08/14/65947/

Media invited to cover Solar Eclipse Celebration at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center

The event is part of 50 Carolina Solar Eclipse Parties across North and South Carolina

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— August 14, 2017) – Morehead Planetarium and Science Center will host a Solar Eclipse Celebration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in conjunction with the solar eclipse on August 21. Events include a live stream of the eclipse from the path of totality, eclipse-related games and activities, food trucks and presentations inside the GlaxoSmithKline Fulldome Theatre. Tickets to the eclipse-related presentations inside the Theatre are sold out. Attendance is expected to be very high.

August 21, 2017

12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Morehead Planetarium and Science Center

250 East Franklin Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

RSVP: Media intending to cover the eclipse from Morehead Planetarium are asked to RSVP by 12 p.m. on Wed., August 16 by contacting Molly Molpus, molly.molpus@unc.edu, (919) 843-7952. Traffic is expected to be very heavy in the area beginning around 11 a.m. on August 21. Arrival before 10 a.m. is suggested.

Assistance on-site: Call Molly Molpus at (216) 973-2009 (cell).

Media parking: Media-designated parking spots can be found here. Please contact the media relations office at 919-445-8555 if you need live truck parking.

-Carolina-

Communications and Public Affairs contact: Kate Luck, (919) 445-8360, kate.luck@unc.edu

Morehead Planetarium contact: Molly Molpus, (919) 843-7952, molly.molpus@unc.edu