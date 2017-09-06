Not for publication

Media invited to cover major performing arts gift announcement on Sept. 11

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Sept. 6, 2017) – Media are invited to join the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to celebrate the largest gift ever to the performing arts at Carolina. The endowment, committed by Chapel Hill philanthropist and longtime arts patron Joan H. Gillings, will dramatically expand the University’s performing arts programming in the department of dramatic art and PlayMakers Repertory Company by creating more educational opportunities for students and enhancing performance and outreach offerings available to the community.

Established in 1925, the department of dramatic art is the second oldest theater department in the country, and PlayMakers recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. Gillings’ gift creates a foundation for the future that will strengthen and prepare both organizations for growth, continuing Carolina’s century-old tradition of educating students and inspiring the community through theater.

Chancellor Carol L. Folt, College of Arts & Sciences Dean Kevin Guskiewicz, PlayMakers Repertory Company Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch, department of dramatic art chair Adam Versenyi and Gillings will participate in the presentation. University leaders, arts administrators and staff, and important figures in the arts community will also attend. The event will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 11

11 a.m.

Center for Dramatic Art, lobby

120 Country Club Road

Chapel Hill

Media Check-In: Media must check in at the Center for Dramatic Art no earlier than 10:30 a.m. MC VanGraafeiland will be the on-site contact (646-345-2802).

Parking: A limited number of metered spaces in front of the Center for Dramatic Art will be hooded and reserved for media representatives. These will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact MC VanGraafeiland (mc.vangraafeiland@unc.edu) with questions.

Communications and Public Affairs contact: MC VanGraafeiland, (919) 962-7090, mc.vangraafeiland@unc.edu