Not for publication

Media invited to join UNC-Chapel Hill for grand re-opening of newly designed UNC Student Stores

Grand re-opening marks the end the $3.8 million renovation with store proceeds going to fund student scholarships

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Sept. 8, 2017) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will celebrate the grand re-opening of its UNC Student Stores with a ribbon cutting event and reception for the campus community. Media will have the opportunity to tour the renovated store in advance of the ceremony. The nearly $4 million redesign has transformed the Student Stores into a central destination for the campus community to study and socialize or enjoy events like book signings, lectures or live music.

Chancellor Carol L. Folt, Barnes & Noble College Vice President Paul Maloney, Lloyd Kramer, director of UNC’s Program in the Humanities and Human Values, and Makayla Proctor (class of 2016), course materials supervisor at UNC Student Stores and a former student employee, will participate in the celebration.

When UNC Student Stores operations transitioned to Barnes & Noble College management in July 2016, as part of the 10-year, $30 million agreement, Barnes & Noble agreed to invest $3.8 million in store renovations. Renovations include an expanded café – now called “Stone and Leaf Café” to honor North Carolina author Thomas Wolfe — with seating space for up to 100, a larger Bull’s Head Bookshop on the third floor with 70,000 titles, and a new lounge and event area overlooking the Pit. Additionally, UNC Student Stores now boasts one of the largest campus Nike and Jordan shops in the country, and a new “Glossary” cosmetic and care bar.

Net proceeds from UNC Student Stores sales continue to support need-based scholarships. Barnes & Noble forecasts an annual payment to the university of more than $3 million, with a guaranteed minimum payment of $3 million annually for the first two years. After the University covers operating expenses, it is expected that it could nearly quadruple its recent contribution to need-based scholarships annually. In addition, last academic year students saved nearly $1.9 million on their textbook purchases at UNC Student Stores through discounts and the textbook rental program.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

12:30 p.m.

Media tour at 11:45 p.m.

UNC Student Stores

207 South Rd.

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Media Check-In: Media must check in no earlier than 11:30 a.m. at UNC Student Stores. Kate Luck will be the on-site contact.

Media Parking: A limited number of spaces will be available for media at the 24 hour Student Union Loading Lot located off Raleigh Street. Contact Kate Luck (contact information below) by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to reserve parking.

-Carolina-

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 111 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s more than 322,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 165 countries. More than 175,000 live in North Carolina.

Communications and Public Affairs contact:

Kate Luck, (479) 629-6334, kate.luck@unc.edu

UNC Student Stores contact: Olivia James, (919) 604-3767, olivia.james@unc.edu