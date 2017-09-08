UNC Media Advisory: 9/11 remembrance events scheduled at Carolina

Not for publication

9/11 Remembrance events scheduled at Carolina

Sept. 11

UNC-Chapel Hill remembers those who died and served on 9/11

(Chapel Hill, N.C.—Sept. 8, 2017) – UNC-Chapel Hill students, staff and community members will pay tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks on Monday during three events across campus.

Kenan Memorial Stair Run

At 6AM on Monday, ROTC students, local firefighters and police officers will climb 2,076 steps at Kenan Memorial Stadium- the same number of steps that were in each of the World Trade Center Towers. Chancellor Carol L. Folt, campus leaders and Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue will attend. Media must check in at Gate 2 at Kenan Stadium no earlier than 5:45 a.m.

On-site contact for this event is Jeni Cook: (404)-309-3994 (cell).

College Republicans place flags on Polk Place

At 9 a.m. on Monday, the UNC’s College Republicans will place 2,977 American flags on Polk Place- one for each of the victims.

General Alumni Association hosts remembrance ceremony for alumni killed on 9/11

The General Alumni Association will hold a small ceremony for the six alumni who were killed on 9/11 on Monday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The event will be held at the Memorial Garden outside the Alumni Center and the observance will begin at 8:46 a.m., the time when the first plane flew into the World Trade Center. Chancellor Carol L. Folt will attend the ceremony and will be joined by Doug Dibbert, president of the UNC General Alumni Association.

To RSVP for any of the above events or request more information, please email mediarelations@unc.edu or call (919) 445-8555.

To see photos of events in previous years, visit https://unc.photoshelter.com/search-page and search “September 11.”

-Carolina-

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 111 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s more than 322,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 165 countries. More than 175,000 live in North Carolina.

UNC Communications and Public Affairs contact:

Jeni Cook, (919) 445-8555, mediarelations@unc.edu