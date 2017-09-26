Not for publication

UNC-Chapel Hill to open new Veterans Resource Center on campus



The center will meet the need for a dedicated, on-campus spaced designed to serve and support military-affiliated students

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— September 26, 2017) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will celebrate the opening of the Carolina Veterans Resource Center (CVRC), a designated space for military-affiliated students to find resources, programs and to connect with other veterans and active-duty service members. This facility will house a study space, a lounge, conference and meeting space and a lactation room. Campus and community partners will be present in this space to bring enhanced services to the military-affiliated student population. From prospective student support, to the unique and innovative Boot Print to Heel Print onboarding program for new military-affiliated students, to the Red, White, and Carolina Blue graduation ceremony, the CVRC will be a hub for support and recognition of our military-affiliated students.

Chancellor Carol L. Folt, Vice Chancellor Winston Crisp and Gantt Kinlaw, an Air Force veteran and recent Carolina graduate, will discuss the history of veterans on campus, the valuable role the military plays at Carolina and what resources are available to military members.

Media are invited to a preview tour of the facility at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 28

Media tour at 1:30 p.m., opening ceremony will follow at 2 p.m.

Carolina Veterans Resource Center

211 Branson Street

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Media Parking: Media parking is available adjacent to the event.

-Carolina-

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 111 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s more than 322,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 165 countries. More than 175,000 live in North Carolina.

University Communications contact: Kate Luck, (479) 629-6334 , mediarelations@unc.edu