Carolina Veterans Resource Center opens doors for military-affiliated students on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus

Carolina’s new space will serve current veteran and active-duty students as the University welcomes the largest military-affiliated incoming class to date

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Sept. 28, 2017) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill opened a dedicated space on campus today to serve and support the nearly 500 veteran and military-affiliated students enrolled at Carolina and all those who will join in the future.

The Carolina Veterans Resource Center (CVRC) is the culmination of an ongoing commitment by the University and the Board of Trustees to demonstrate support for the student veteran and military-affiliated community on our campus. The space will serve as a central location where these students can find resources, community and support during their unique Carolina journey. This facility will house a study space, a lounge, conference and meeting space and a lactation room.

This academic year, Carolina welcomes 110 military-affiliated students: its largest incoming class of service members to date.

“Today’s dedication of the Carolina Veterans Resource Center is the result of years of hard work from our military-affiliated students and demonstrates the ongoing commitment by Carolina and the State of North Carolina to our students and their families,” said Chancellor Carol L. Folt. “This center is another big step forward to create a university where our veterans can succeed and thrive.”

The CRVC will serve as the gateway to access Carolina’s extensive services for veteran and active-duty students. Additionally, it will host the Boot Print to Heel Print orientation program for new students and the Red, White and Carolina Blue graduation ceremony.

A Veteran’s Resource Team is also available to help students make the transition to life on campus and connect them with essential programs and services, such as assistance finding and applying for specialized scholarships.

The celebration of service members continues on Carolina’s campus as Chancellor Folt announced Garmsir Marines, an outdoor photography exhibition by internationally renowned conflict photographer Louie Palu. The exhibit features large-format portraits of Marines from the historic 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The event, sponsored by UNC’s Arts Everywhere initiative, will remain in place from October 1-15th in Battle Park.

