UNC-Chapel Hill to launch arts initiative supporting military-affiliated communities with Garmsir Marines photography exhibition, Oct. 4

Internationally-renowned conflict photographer Louie Palu on hand for opening of landmark outdoor exhibition that puts a human face to war

(Chapel Hill, N.C.—Sept. 28, 2017) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will launch a new initiative to support military-affiliated communities through art with the opening of internationally-renowned conflict photographer Louie Palu’s landmark outdoor photography exhibition Garmsir Marines. Special Assistant to the Chancellor for the Arts Emil Kang and Palu will celebrate the installation at 12 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Battle Park. The installation will be on display Oct. 1 – Oct. 15.

Transforming Battle Park into a forest of black and white portraits, Garmsir Marines depicts ten marines from the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines (1/6), currently based at Camp Lejeune. Palu took the photographs in 2008 at a small combat outpost in Garmsir District in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Co-presented by UNC’s Arts Everywhere initiative and the Click! Photography Festival, Garmsir Marines is the inaugural program in a larger Arts Everywhere initiative to support military communities through the arts. Working collaboratively with Student Affairs, the ROTC, the Department of Military Science and others, the initiative leverages the power of the arts to raise the visibility of Carolina’s military community, foster understanding and dialogue about military experiences and promote health and healing through creative expression.

More information about the exhibition is available here.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

12 p.m.

Battle Park (adjacent to the Forest Theater)

123 S. Boundary St.

Chapel Hill

Media Check-In: Upon arrival, media must check-in with media relations. Carly Swain (Cell: 704-305-1838) will be the on-site contact.

Media Parking: Public parking is available on Boundary Street (behind the Forest Theater).

