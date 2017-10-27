UNC Experts available to discuss the opioid epidemic and diverse impacts

UNC-Chapel Hill researchers and faculty members are among those on the leading edge of research on the opioid crisis in the United States. They can discuss a variety of topics such as patient-centered outcomes, policy development, treatment programs and opioid treatment in rural settings.

If you'd like to speak with an expert, call (919) 445-8555 or email mediarelations@unc.edu.

Dr. Hendrée Jones is the executive director of UNC Horizons, a comprehensive drug treatment program for pregnant and parenting women. She is a professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and an adjunct professor in the Department of Psychology at UNC-Chapel Hill. Dr. Jones can discuss opioid use disorder, comprehensive treatment programs for mothers and their children, neonatal abstinence syndrome and the benefits of medication assisted treatment.

Dr. Nabarun Dasgupta is a senior research scientist with the UNC Injury Prevention Center and UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Dr. Dasgupta is one of the primary architects of “Project Lazarus,” an initiative to put naloxone (the emergency opioid overdose medication) kits across North Carolina. His work made the project both functional and adaptable for diverse communities. He can discuss how the opioid epidemic evolved in the United States, ideal methods for addressing the health-care delivery system and the science behind an overdose. He can also discuss how racial bias plays into and perpetuates the opioid crisis.

Dr. Kim Sanders is a clinical assistant professor in the Division of Practice Advancement and Clinical Education at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and an assistant professor in the Department of Dental Ecology at the UNC School of Dentistry. Dr. Sanders can discuss opioid prescribing trends in dentistry, balancing the pain management dilemma and opioid-related deaths county-by-county in North Carolina. She can also discuss the North Carolina Controlled Substance Reporting system and the use of prescription drug monitoring programs.

Dr. Tim Ives is a professor of pharmacy and adjunct professor of medicine at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and directs the Chronic Pain Program in the Division of General Medicine and Clinical Epidemiology at the UNC School of Medicine. Dr. Ives can discuss both chronic pain management and substance misuse. He can also discuss North Carolina House Bill 243 – Strengthen Opioid Misuse Prevention, the (STOP) Act, and specifically how it can impact dental practices.

Dr. Lauren Brinkley-Rubinstein is an assistant professor in the Department of Social Medicine in the UNC School of Medicine, as well as a core faculty member in the UNC Center for Health Equity Research. Her expertise is in medication assisted treatment for individuals who have been incarcerated or those who are currently involved in the justice system. Dr. Brinkley-Rubinstein also has knowledge relevant to rising overdose rates, naloxone distribution (and usage) and the development of statewide strategic initiatives to stem addiction, opioid use and overdose.

