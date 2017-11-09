For immediate use

165 at UNC-Chapel Hill inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

103 inductees are from North Carolina

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Nov. 9, 2017) – Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society, has inducted 165 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students as new members.

The recent induction ceremony featured a keynote address by Martin H. Brinkley, Dean of the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law and Arch T. Allen Distinguished Professor of Law. New members received certificates and Phi Beta Kappa keys, the organization’s symbol.

Phi Beta Kappa membership is open to undergraduates in the college and professional degree programs who meet stringent eligibility requirements.

A student who has completed 75 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better (on a 4-point scale) is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA. Grades earned at other universities are not considered. Less than 1 percent of all college students qualify.

Past and present Phi Beta Kappa members from across the country have included 17 American presidents, 40 U.S. Supreme Court Justices and more than 130 Nobel Laureates.

Phi Beta Kappa has 286 chapters nationwide. UNC’s chapter, Alpha of North Carolina, was founded in 1904 and is the oldest of seven chapters in the state. Each year, Phi Beta Kappa chapters and alumni associations across the country raise and distribute more than $1 million in awards, scholarships and prizes benefiting high schools and college students.

Phi Beta Kappa officers at Carolina for 2017-2018 are students Rohanit Singh, president; Elaine Kearney, vice president; and Diana Lopez, recording secretary. James L. Leloudis, professor of history, Peter T. Grauer associate dean for Honors Carolina, and director of the James M. Johnston Center for Undergraduate Excellence, is chapter executive secretary and faculty advisor.

Listed below are 160 inductees, 103 of whom are from North Carolina. The names appear below in alphabetical order by North Carolina county, then by state and country. All study in the College of Arts and Sciences except where otherwise noted. Five students chose not to be listed.

Avery County

Charles Fischer Brown, a senior with a music performance major, son of Michael Brown and Susan Brown of Banner Elk.

Buncombe County

Margaret Scott Hilderbran, a junior with astrophysics and religious studies majors, daughter of Gregory Hilderbran and Carole Hilderbran of Asheville.

Dakota Hunter Koenigsberg, a May 2015 graduate with environmental studies and economics majors and a philosophy minor, of Asheville.

Samantha Lynn Pagan, a junior with a physics major, daughter of Tammy Sullivan of Weaverville and Juan Pagan of Houston, TX.

Christine Anne Zimmerman, a senior with an English major and French and studio art minors, daughter of Marjorie Zimmerman and Howard Zimmerman of Arden.

Burke County

Will Joseph Duncan, a senior with an economics major and Chinese and art history minors, son of Rich Duncan and Christine Post-Duncan of Chicago, IL.

Cabarrus County

Leah Baker, a May 2017 graduate with an English major and education and social and economic justice minors, daughter of Dr. Kristin Baker and Dr. Scott Baker of Concord.

Mallory Renee’ Croley, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Jill Croley and Dr. Glitz Croley of Concord.

Macey Elizabeth Fairchild, a senior with English and American studies majors and a history minor, daughter of Tierney Fairchild and James Fairchild of Harrisburg.

Alison Nancy Hollis, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, daughter of Judi Hollis and Pete Hollis of Concord.

Sydra Larab Siddiqui, a senior with biology and religious studies majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Rashid Siddiqui and Dr. Huma Siddiqui of Concord.

Catawba County

Anna-Kathryn Avonne Hass, a junior with psychology and history majors, daughter of Dr. Andrew Hass and Nicole Hass of Hickory.

Geoffrey Calvin McGee, a senior with public policy and economics majors and an education minor, son of Carmon McGee and Guy McGee of Black Mountain, NC.

Morgan Taylor Yapundich, a senior with a biochemistry major, daughter of Dr. Linda Billips and Dr. Robert Yapundich of Hickory.

Cumberland County

Faith Caroline Goldsmith, a senior with peace, war, and defense and Germanic and Slavic languages and literatures majors, daughter of Col. (R) Stu Goldsmith and Ann Goldsmith of Fayetteville.

Davie County

Meredith Anne Ratledge, a senior with an environmental science major and a business minor, of Advance.

Durham County

Emma Astrike-Davis, a senior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Nancy Astrike and Joan Davis of Durham.

Emma Grace Crenshaw, a junior with a biostatistics major and medical anthropology and chemistry minors, daughter of Dr. Hugh Crenshaw and Dr. Donna Crenshaw of Durham.

Averyl Julian Edwards, an August 2017 graduate with Jewish studies and women’s and gender studies majors and a modern Hebrew minor, of Durham.

Caroline Scott Fowler, a senior with archaeology and anthropology majors, daughter of Sheryl Fowler of Durham.

Franklin County

Anna Elizabeth Dodson, a senior with a health policy and management major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Patricia Dodson and Terry Dodson of Bunn.

Gaston County

Michael Edward Purello, a senior with history and global studies majors, son of Joseph Purello and Sheila Purello.

Guilford County

Chris Chung, a junior with chemistry and mathematical decision sciences majors, son of Dave Chung and Clara Chung of Oak Ridge.

Cyrus John Fitzpatrick, a senior with exercise and sport science and psychology majors, of Greensboro.

Jake Ryan Mayer, a junior with computer science and applied mathematics majors and a physics minor, of Oak Ridge.

Russell Anderson McIntosh, a senior with mathematics and philosophy majors and a physics minor, son of Stan McIntosh and Lisa McIntosh.

Nishita Tushar Sheth, a junior with nutrition and biology majors and a neuroscience minor, of Jamestown.

Jacob Ryan Strauss, a junior with a computer science major and a biology minor, son of Dr. Brian Strauss and Andrea Strauss of Oak Ridge.

William Ross Taylor, a junior with a biomedical engineering major and a chemistry minor, of Greensboro.

Mary Elizabeth Triplett, a senior with psychology and anthropology majors, daughter of Cynthia Triplett and John Triplett, Jr. of Pleasant Garden.

Shan Yu, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, of High Point.

Halifax County

Patrick Oliver Fiorilli, a senior with a comparative literature major and a creative writing minor, son of Dr. Mario Fiorilli and Mona Fiorilli of Roanoke Rapids.

Henderson County

Seth McKenzie Alexander, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Hendersonville.

Olivia Nicole Thiery, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and studio art and biology minors, daughter of Joel Thiery and Lynn Thiery of Hendersonville.

Jackson County

Rachel Katherine Nixon, a senior with political science and English majors and a politics, philosophy, and economics minor, daughter of Carla Nixon and Dr. Scot Nixon of Sylva.

Madison County

Anna Lynne Zimmerman, a senior with peace, war, and defense and English majors and an Asian studies minor, daughter of Robert Zimmerman and Tamara Ballard of Marshall.

Mecklenburg County

Alexander Bennett, a senior with biology and philosophy majors and a chemistry minor, of Huntersville.

Nicholas Chilton Blum, a senior with peace, war, and defense and political science majors and a public policy minor, of Charlotte.

Margaret Mclellan Bryant, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, of Charlotte.

Shouri Gottiparthi, a senior with a health policy and management major and a chemistry minor, son of Venkata Gottiparthi and Kalpana Gottiparthi of Charlotte.

Jacob Ian Greenblatt, a senior with public policy and political science majors and a social and economic justice minor, of Matthews.

Theresa Marie Jones, a senior with mathematics and geology majors and a French minor, daughter of Bonnie Likens Jones and George Wesley Jones of Charlotte.

David William Katibah, a senior with economics and political science majors and a philosophy minor, son of Dr. William Katibah, III and Maria Katibah of Huntersville.

Margaret Susan Lynch, a senior with a music (piano performance) major and an Hispanic studies minor, daughter of Jay Lynch and Susan Lynch of Charlotte.

Matthew Charles McKnight, a senior with history and public policy majors, son of Beth McKnight of Charlotte.

Elizabeth Houston Sheild, a senior with political science and Spanish literature majors and a women’s and gender studies minor, daughter of Susan Elizabeth Sheild (Phi Beta Kappa, Lambda of Virginia) and George Cabell Sheild, Sr. of Charlotte.

Kristin Grace Weiss, a senior with biology and German literature and culture majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Richard Weiss of Davidson and Susan Gover of Hillsborough, NC.

Wilfred Chad Wong, a junior with quantitative biology and biochemistry majors and a computer science minor, son of Mela Chan of Charlotte.

Sarah Kathryn Yaghoubi, a senior with biology and philosophy majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Pat Yaghoubi and Habibullah Yaghoubi of Charlotte.

Moore County

Joshua Daniel Barnes, a senior with peace, war, and defense and history majors and a public policy minor, son of Dr. Daniel Barnes and Laura Barnes of West End.

New Hanover County

Sarah Caroline Miller, a senior with a chemistry major and a business administration minor, daughter of Dr. Jon Miller and Diane Miller of Wilmington.

Brittney Louise Ortiz, a senior with a psychology major and an anthropology minor, daughter of Heather Wall and James Wall of Wilmington.

Orange County

Mike Gaitens Arneson, a May 2017 graduate with an economics major and a business minor, of Chapel Hill.

Noah Patrick Balamucki, a senior with a music major and a history minor, son of Susan Hollobaugh and Richard Balamucki of Chapel Hill.

Sarah Jane Brooks, a May 2017 graduate with an economics major and philosophy and business administration minors, daughter of Laura Brooks of Chapel Hill and Martin Brooks of Little River, SC.

Nathanael Connor Bedingfield Brown, a senior with peace, war, and defense and political science majors and a history minor, son of Thomas Brown and Robin Bedingfield of Hillsborough.

Veronica Carolyn Jean DaVanzo, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Dr. Robert DaVanzo of High Point, NC and Dr. Christie DaVanzo of Greensboro, NC.

Riley Bingham Foster, a senior with economics and public policy majors and a French minor, of Chapel Hill.

Ori Erna Hashmonay, a senior with an art history major and German and French minors, daughter of Dr. Ram Hashmonay and Michal Hashmonay of Kiryat Shmona, Israel.

James Hale Jushchuk, a senior with a computer science major, son of Leslie Bunce, MD of Pittsboro and Michael Jushchuk of Chapel Hill.

Rachael MinJung Kang, a senior with a psychology major, daughter of Robert Kang and Connie Kang of Chapel Hill.

Sanam Louise Kavari, a junior with an environmental health sciences major and medical anthropology and chemistry minors, daughter of Emily Xavier of Hillsborough and Masound Kavari of Chapel Hill.

Nicholas William McHenry, a senior with computer science and economics majors, of Chapel Hill.

Kayley Peters, a senior with biology and Spanish majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Mark Peters and Mary Todd Peters of Chapel Hill.

Ramkumar Rao, a senior with a computer science major, of Chapel Hill.

Frances Emily Reuland, a senior with environmental science and Hispanic literatures and cultures majors and a chemistry minor, of Chapel Hill.

Arvind Sivashanmugam, a senior with a biostatistics major and Spanish for the professions and mathematics minors, of Chapel Hill.

Daniel Lee Stickel, a senior with a biology major and Spanish for the professions and neuroscience minors, son of David Stickel and Julie Stickel of Chapel Hill.

Claire Elizabeth Weintraub, a senior with economics and Hispanic literature and cultures majors and a public policy minor, daughter of Dr. Jory Weintraub and Julie Haughton.

Yusheng Zhang, a junior with business administration and global studies majors and a music minor, son of Xiaoyun Shen and Chongben Zhang of Chapel Hill.

Pitt County

Olivia Marie Holder, a senior with a history major and Chinese and comparative literature minors, daughter of Dr. David Holder and Ann Marie Holder of Greenville.

Violet Simmons Noe, a senior with a nutrition major and Spanish for the medical professions and chemistry minors, daughter of Marna Noe and Marion Noe of Greenville.

Polk County

Bridget Gallagher, a senior with a nutrition major and Spanish for the medical professions and chemistry minors, daughter of Dr. John Gallagher and Jane Gallagher of Columbus.

Rockingham County

Philip Murray Wilson, a senior with classics and medieval history majors, son of Dr. Ewain Wilson and Laura Wilson of Wilkesboro.

Rowan County

Katelyn Laine Buffett, a senior with a sociology major and an education minor, daughter of Eric Buffett and Lyndy Buffett of Rockwell.

Rutherford County

Michael Ian Hensley, a senior with a history major and a medieval and early modern studies minor, of Rutherfordton.

Transylvania County

Emma Griffith McLeod, a senior with geography and global studies majors, daughter of John McLeod and Beth McLeod of Brevard.

Union County

Lindsey Anne Davis, a senior with psychology and exercise and sport science majors, daughter of Christopher Davis and Tricia Davis of Matthews.

Lacey Elizabeth Hunter, a senior with history and archaeology majors and a Hispanic studies minor, of Weddington.

Christina Rayen Kresser, an August 2017 graduate with a biology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of David Kresser and Susan Kresser of Waxhaw.

Suzanne Michelle McLendon, a senior with a music education major, daughter of Mary McLendon and Woody McLendon of Waxhaw.

Wake County

Katherine Frances Cayton, a senior with history and political science majors and a media and journalism minor, daughter of Verne Ellis Cayton, Jr. and Alison Riopel Cayton of Raleigh.

Jen-Hsuan Chu, a senior with a biology major and Chinese and music minors, of Cary.

Elizabeth Ciociola, a senior with a chemistry major and business administration and biology minors, daughter of Catherine Hinkle of Raleigh and Arthur Ciociola of Fort Worth, TX.

Kennedy Michelle Crawford, a senior with a music major and a dramatic art minor, daughter of Pamela Plummer of Morrisville and Duke Crawford of Hillsborough, NC.

Sarah Elizabeth Gee, a senior with psychology and global studies majors and a Hispanic studies minor, daughter of Susan Margolis and M. Blen Gee, Jr. of Cary.

Gabriel Christian Gonzalez, a senior with a biology major and Spanish and chemistry minors, son of Jesus Gonzalez and Louise Gonzalez of Wake Forest.

Angelica Green, a senior with a psychology major, daughter of James Green and Jacqueline Green of Sanford, NC.

Hannah Leah Holtzman, a junior with geological sciences and archaeology majors and a mathematics minor, daughter of Adam Holtzman and Maria Holtzman of Raleigh.

Vishal Iyer, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Cary.

Jacob Alexander Johnson, a May 2017 graduate with an economics major and a business administration minor, son of Douglas Johnson and Willa Burgess of Raleigh.

Pooja Dhanesh Joshi, a junior with a health policy and management major and entrepreneurship and Asian studies minors, daughter of Dhanesh Joshi and Shivangi Joshi of Cary.

Farhan Khan, a senior with a psychology major and a chemistry minor, of Raleigh.

Katherine Anne Kruse, a senior with biology and English majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Mary Engel and Shawn Kruse of Cary.

Allison Li-Ping Lim, a senior with business administration and global studies majors, daughter of Timothy Lim and Kathleen Lim of Raleigh.

Kristen Rita Lospinoso, a senior with a psychology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, daughter of Mita Lospinoso and Jeff Lospinoso of Cary.

Christina Elizabeth Miller, a senior with a psychology major and chemistry and biology minors, of Raleigh.

Elizabeth Nicholls, a senior with a global studies major and Hispanic studies and social and economic justice minors, daughter of Marc Nicholls and Kay Nicholls of Raleigh.

Nils Erik Persson, a senior with a computer science major, of Cary.

Addie Marie Rush, a May 2017 graduate with a psychology major and speech & hearing science and education minors, daughter of Greg Rush and Robin Rush of Raleigh.

Akshay Sankar, a junior with biostatistics and chemistry majors and a computer science minor, of Cary.

Courtney Schlachter, a senior with linguistics and music majors and a speech and hearing sciences minor, of Cary.

Lauren Ann Sugarman, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, daughter of Neal Sugarman and Denyce Sugarman of Apex.

Jayson Beck Wisk, a May 2010 graduate with an economics major and a chemistry minor, son of Dr. Joseph Wisk and Carolyn Wisk of Raleigh.

Alabama

Savannah Loehr, a senior with a biology major and neuroscience and chemistry minors, daughter of Leah Loehr and Tim Loehr of Montgomery.

Arizona

Gabrielle Rose Geenen, a senior with a psychology major and philosophy and women’s and gender studies minors, daughter of Daniel Geenen and Lisa Rosenfeld of Chandler.

Arkansas

Gordon Miller Wilbourn, a senior with English and classics majors, son of Penny Wilbourn and Gordon Wilbourn of Little Rock.

California

Brittney M Allyn, an August 2017 graduate with a biology major, daughter of Shelley Allyn and Dale Allyn of Seal Beach.

Colorado

Nicole Elizabeth Affleck, a senior with an environmental studies major and Hispanic studies and urban planning minors, daughter of Jack Affleck and Beth Affleck of Vail.

Connecticut

Caroline Joyce Keough, a May 2017 graduate with an environmental science major and mathematical decision sciences and Italian minors, daughter of Cami Keough and William Keough of Fairfield.

Delaware

Anna Claire McQuillin, a senior with African, African American, and diaspora studies and economics majors and a mathematics minor, daughter of Donna McQuillin and Alan McQuillin of Bear.

Florida

Sundus Alfi, a senior with public policy and economics majors, daughter of Nesreen Alsati of Tampa.

Stephen Baker, a senior with a psychology major and biology and chemistry minors, of Bradenton.

Brittany Marie Castellanos, a senior with a chemistry major and biology and Spanish for the medical professions minors, of Miami.

Khaleelah Lynne Elhajoui, a junior with linguistics and Japanese majors and a biology minor, daughter of Dylan Elhajoui and Anne Elhajoui of Sarasota.

Julia Marie Fehr, a senior with a chemistry major, of Longwood.

Rachel Elizabeth Joyner, a junior with a peace, war, and defense major and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, of Tallahassee.

Ched Milic, a junior with economics and computer science majors and a business administration minor, of St Petersburg.

Margaret Eline Player, a senior with political science and peace, war, and defense majors, daughter of Shane Player and Lisa Player of Gulf Breeze.

Analisa Maria Sorrells, a senior with a public policy major and a media and journalism minor, daughter of Tom Sorrells and Mitra Sorrells of Windermere.

Georgia

Andrew James Bock, a senior with chemistry and French majors and a medical anthropology minor, son of Wendi Bock and Gregory Bock of Dawsonville.

Margaret Susan Cruser, a senior with a computer science major and a journalism minor, daughter of J. Robb Cruser and Laura Cruser of Alpharetta.

Kenny Le, a senior with a psychology major and a neuroscience minor, of Norcross.

Vishnu Ramachandran, a junior with computer science and philosophy majors, son of Swarnamani Ramachandran and Saraswathi Swarnamani of Peachtree Corners.

Illinois

Caroline Rose Stanton, a junior with chemistry and music majors, daughter of Charlotte Stanton and David Stanton, Jr. of Deer Park.

Indiana

Morgan Lane, a senior with a chemistry major and a biology minor, daughter of John Lane and Cindy Mason of Columbus.

Iowa

Nile Foxx Iverson, a senior with media and journalism and biology majors and a chemistry minor, of Iowa City.

Maryland

Leah Balkoski, a senior with comparative literature and religious studies majors and a French minor, of Baltimore.

Brooks James Knighton, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, son of Michele Knighton and James Knighton of Catonsville.

Boateng Appiah Kubi, a May 2017 graduate with a biology major and philosophy and chemistry minors, son of Anthony Kubi and Naomi Kubi of Bowie.

Minnesota

Claire McBride Drysdale, a senior with biology and studio art majors, daughter of Julie Drysdale and Michael Drysdale of Golden Valley.

Lauren Groffsky, a May 2017 graduate with Hispanic literature and culture and Latin American studies majors, daughter of Jeffrey Groffsky and Natalie Wu.

Missouri

Eric Hanlin Lee, a senior with an economics major and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, of St. Louis.

New Jersey

Madison Rihga Schaper, a senior with an English major and writing for the screen and stage and creative writing minors, daughter of Sheila Donohue and Todd Schaper of Metuchen.

Amanda Ruth Witwer, a senior with public policy and sociology majors, daughter of Rhonda Witwer of Clinton.

New York

Jimmy Chin, a senior with economics and Asian studies majors and a philosophy minor, son of Irene Lee of Chapel Hill, NC.

Kristen Michelle Marino, a senior with media and journalism and psychology majors, daughter of Dr. Mary Marino and Dr. Michael Marino.

Carolyn Jean Mistele, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and a neuroscience minor, daughter of Katherine Mistele and William Mistele, Jr. of New City.

Matthew Shear, a senior with peace, war, and defense and psychology majors and an Arabic minor, of Ardsley.

Oklahoma

Lauren Alexandra Moore, a May 2017 graduate with business administration and dramatic art majors, daughter of Hal Moore and Tonya Moore of Norman.

Pennsylvania

Adam Loeser, a senior with a chemistry major and a Spanish for the professions minor, son of Dr. Linda Malisan and Dr. Glen Loeser of Ambler.

Samantha Paisley, a senior with journalism and political science majors, daughter of Ian Paisley and Tess Dove of Perryville, MD.

Alexander Matthew Payne, a senior with biology and chemistry majors and a history minor, son of Susan Payne and Brett Payne of Downingtown.

Angela Lee Zhang, a senior with psychology and biology majors, daughter of Bin Zhang and Ping Lee of Pittsburgh.

Rhode Island

Camille M Oswald, a May 2017 graduate with dramatic arts and women’s and gender studies majors, daughter of Mindy Oswald and James Oswald of Barrington.

Magdalena Rainey, a senior with a nutrition major and chemistry and biology minors, of Barrington.

South Carolina

Rossi Akim Anastopoulo, a May 2017 graduate with global studies and sports and social issues majors, of Charleston.

Tennessee

David Isaac Doochin, a senior with linguistics and history majors, son of Lawrence Doochin and Janice Doochin of Franklin.

Gabrielle Blue Nair, a senior with political science and philosophy majors, daughter of Katy Burke-Nair and Brent Nair of Memphis.

Texas

Shelby Victoria Anderson, a senior with psychology and chemistry majors, daughter of Craig Anderson and Pamalla Anderson of Dallas.

Utah

Tony Hong Liu, a May 2017 graduate with a geography major and religious studies and anthropology minors, of Salt Lake City.

Isabel Margaret Romano, a senior with business administration and public policy majors, daughter of Bridget Romano and Rich Romano of Salt Lake City.



Virginia

Anita Amin, a junior with health policy and management and biology majors, of Arlington.

Allyson Sloan Barkley, a senior with global studies and Hispanic literature and cultures majors, daughter of Dr. Carolyn Dalldorf and James Barkley of Charlottesville.

Anna DeLancey Phares, a senior with a global studies major and chemistry and Hispanic studies minors, of Richmond.

Washington

Stenn Hollis Monson, a junior with economics and history majors and a business administration minor, son of Gregory Monson and Chalky Monson of Ephrata.

West Virginia

Jamie Austin Rose, a junior with chemistry and biology majors, son of Todd Rose and Rachel Rose of Beckley.

Canada

Renuka Rachel Koilpillai, a senior with sociology and psychology majors and a public policy minor, daughter of Dr. Chris Koilpillai and Prof. Anuradha Koilpillai of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Costa Rica

Christopher Lee Brenes, a senior with computer science and economics majors, son of Margarita Brenes of San Pedro, San José and Robert Lee of Chapel Hill, NC.

Vietnam

My Linh H Luu, a senior with a comparative literature major and a creative writing minor, daughter of Dr. Doanh Luu and Thi Ngoc Mai Hoang of Hanoi.

-Carolina-

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 111 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s more than 322,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 165 countries. More than 175,000 live in North Carolina.

University Communications contact: Jeni Cook, (919) 445-8555, mediarelations@unc.edu