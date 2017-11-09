Veterans Day events scheduled at UNC-Chapel Hill

Media Advisory: not for publication

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Nov. 9, 2017) – UNC-Chapel Hill students, faculty and staff will join community members to honor veterans on Friday, November 10, during two events on campus.

Tar Heel Tribute:

Three university offices partnered to host a networking event and breakfast for student and employee veterans beginning at 8:30 a.m. at The Carolina Club (inside the George Watts Hill Alumni Center). The Tar Heel Tribute program begins at 9 a.m. with the presentation of the Colors, followed by remarks from student veteran Frankie Bergos, Chancellor Carol L. Folt and others.

On site contact: Carly Swain: (704) 305-1838.

Veterans Day Ceremony:

The UNC-Chapel Hill ROTC will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Alumni Memorial (between Phillips and Memorial halls, along E. Cameron Avenue). ROTC members will be present, in uniform, for the presentation of Colors and remarks from Major General Peggy Wilmoth, U.S. Army Reserves (retired) and executive dean and associate dean academic affairs at UNC’s School of Nursing.

For more information on programs and services tailored to the military-affiliated population at Carolina, please visit this site.

