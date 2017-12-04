For immediate use

Min Yang named Schwarzman Scholar

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Dec. 4, 2017) – Min Yang, a 2015 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been selected for the Schwarzman Scholars program, an elite China-based scholarship modeled after the Rhodes Scholarship and founded by Blackstone co-founder and CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman.

This innovative master’s degree program supports study at China’s prestigious Tsinghua University and bridges the academic and professional worlds to educate students about leadership and China’s expanding role in the world.

Yang was one of only 142 recipients selected worldwide for the award, which provides unparalleled learning opportunities with leaders from China and the world through high-level interactions at lectures, an internship program, a mentorship network and intensive travel seminars. He is Carolina’s fifth Schwarzman Scholar since the program began in 2016.

“Being named a Schwarzman Scholar is an exceptional achievement and we are incredibly proud that Min will have an opportunity to pursue his master’s studies in China,” said Chancellor Carol L. Folt. “During his time at Carolina, Min’s accomplishments as a scholar and social entrepreneur included organizing one of the largest Sino-U.S. student conferences in the U.S. and work as a research fellow exploring business models in AIDS charity organizations. The quality of his scholarship, entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to making the world a better place – coupled with this wonderful opportunity – will be the stepping stone to success as he works to improve people’s health, with a particular focus on those most in need in our world.”

Yang, 25, is from Shunde, Guangdong Province, China. He graduated in 2015 majoring in health policy and management as well as mathematical decision sciences.

“I am excited to join a network of 100-plus future leaders who will be shaping the future of China and the rest of the world,” said Yang. “Coming from a research background in college and hoping to improve people’s health as an entrepreneur, I feel I need a systematic training in business and leadership, and a deeper understanding of China. I believe the Schwarzman Scholarship is the perfect program for that.”

While at Carolina, Yang served as president of the Duke-UNC China Leadership Summit, an achievement recognized by Forbes. Yang was also a research fellow for UNC’s Project China. As a result of his accomplishments, Yang was recognized by China Hands magazine as one of 25-under-25 future leaders in US-China relations. Yang also interned for both the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, and the China Center for Health Economics Research in Beijing, China. He played the saxophone with UNC’s Marching Tar Heels.

Yang recently helped launch ofo, the biggest station-free bike share platform in the world. He previously worked as a senior analyst for CBPartners and co-founded DocFlight, an international telemedicine startup that bridges healthcare services in the U.S. with patients abroad.

“We are so pleased that Min will join the proud group of UNC alums who have graduated from or are currently participating in the Schwarzman program,” said Inger Brodey, director of the Office of Distinguished Scholarships at UNC-Chapel Hill. “I know he will make the most of the program and use the experience to leverage his social and medical entrepreneurship to achieve even greater good worldwide.”

The Schwarzman Scholars program is the first scholarship created to respond to the geopolitical landscape of the 21st century by giving students the opportunity to develop leadership skills and professional networks through a one-year master’s degree at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. Immersed in the culture of Beijing, the scholars are surrounded by an international community of thinkers, innovators and senior leaders in business, politics and society. In this environment of intellectual engagement, professional development and cultural exchange, they pursue their academic disciplines, travel, build their leadership capacities and develop a better understanding of China. Up to 200 individuals are chosen annually from around the world for this highly selective, fully funded program.

