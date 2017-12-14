UNC-Chapel Hill to graduate more than 500 students at December Commencement

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Dean E. Smith Center

Bowles Drive

Chapel Hill

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Dec. 14, 2017) – Dr. Satish Gopal, Cancer Program Director for UNC Project-Malawi, will deliver Carolina’s December Commencement address on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m.

Chancellor Carol L. Folt will preside at the ceremony for students who graduated in August as well as those graduating Sunday.

Speaker: Dr. Satish Gopal innovative cancer researcher on the forefront of cancer treatment in Malawi, Africa, will be the featured speaker at the Winter Commencement ceremony.

Gopal is the only board-certified medical oncologist practicing in Malawi, a southern African country of about 18 million people. As the cancer program director for UNC Project-Malawi, a research and care collaboration between UNC-Chapel Hill and the Malawi Ministry of Health, Gopal is working to build the care infrastructure that will both help Malawi address its rising cancer burden and serve as model for effective cancer care in low-resource settings across the globe.

Gopal joined the UNC-CH faculty in 2012 and is jointly appointed in the Divisions of Hematology-Oncology and Infectious Diseases as an Associate Professor Medicine. He lived in Tanzania from 2007 until 2009, during which time he developed a career interest in cancer in Africa. He has lived in Lilongwe, Malawi, with his family since 2012.

UNC has been conducting HIV and STD research in Malawi since 1990 when it began a collaboration with the Malawi Ministry of Health (MOH).

Click here for an interactive view of the Dean E. Smith Center.

Live stream of the ceremony: http://commencement.unc.edu/winter/livestream.php

www.facebook.com/uncchapelhill

RSVP: Media interested in covering the event should RSVP to Kate Luck by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 by emailing kate.luck@unc.edu.

Check-in: Media check-in will be at Section 100. Use Entrance B or Entrance C.

-Carolina-

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 111 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s more than 322,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 165 countries. More than 175,000 live in North Carolina.