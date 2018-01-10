For immediate use

UNC-Chapel Hill and the Town of Chapel Hill Launch Party Registration Program

Effort will strengthen community relations and empower students

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 10, 2018) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Town of Chapel Hill today announced a new joint initiative, “Party, Police Free.” Modeled after programs at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Colorado State University and the University of Colorado Boulder, “Party, Police Free” is designed to strengthen neighborhood relations, to help students party responsibly and to empower them to be accountable to their community.

“This initiative has the potential to be a win-win for everyone,” said Aaron Bachenheimer, UNC-Chapel Hill’s Executive Director of Off-Campus Student Life and Community Partnerships. “Students who register and party responsibly can have a great time, while giving neighbors and police greater peace of mind and a more efficient response option should things get out of control.”

Students can register their Friday or Saturday night parties online and then complete the registration in person at the Office of Community Involvement, Granville Towers South, Suite 2100. If the Chapel Hill Police Department receives a noise complaint about a registered gathering, the host will then receive one courtesy phone call or text message, giving them 20 minutes to quiet or disband the event. Police will only visit the party if a second complaint is received after the 20-minute grace period, helping the police to avoid unnecessary visits and to provide students the opportunity to avoid a fine.

“Our goal is always to keep everyone safe,” said Chapel Hill Police Chief and Executive Director for Community Safety Chris Blue. “This program provides us with another opportunity to partner with the University to improve the quality of life in our community. An added benefit is that this program will allow us to use our police patrol resources more effectively.”

Students who register their parties will also receive “party smart” tips on how to party safely and responsibly. These tips include: letting their neighbors know about the party beforehand, knowing who is on the guest list, designating party monitors and making sure guests have a safe way to get home.

-Carolina-

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 111 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s more than 322,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 165 countries. More than 175,000 live in North Carolina.

University Communications: Jeni Cook, (919) 962-2091, jeni.cook@unc.edu

Off-Campus Student Life and Community Partnerships: Aaron Bachenheimer, (919) 843-5827, bachenhe@email.unc.edu

Town of Chapel Hill: Ran Northam, (919) 969-4878, rnortham@townofchapelhill.org