UNC-Chapel Hill’s Arts Everywhere initiative launches free app to connect community with the arts on campus

The Arts Everywhere App launch coincides with an exciting, week-long residency with the innovative Dorrance Dance company

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Jan. 22, 2018) – Today, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Arts Everywhere initiative launched a new mobile app that will serve as a one-stop shop to connect the campus and the wider community to art experiences happening at the University.

With the belief that the arts are an essential tool for learning and engaging communities, Chancellor Carol L. Folt launched Arts Everywhere in 2016. This groundbreaking campus-wide initiative invests in sustained creative practice, live arts experiences and arts learning, with the goal of making Carolina a leader in transforming the 21st-century liberal arts education.

Arts Everywhere is a strategic initiative that supports the Innovation Made Fundamental pillar of The Blueprint for Next framework and also a signature initiative in the University’s $4.25 billion fundraising effort, the Campaign for Carolina.

“The Arts Everywhere app is our next step forward as we highlight the importance of the arts to Carolina’s core teaching, research and service missions,” said Chancellor Carol L. Folt. “We are committed to making our arts initiatives, departments and programs even more visible, and to supporting them as they continue to inspire innovation, discussion and reflection about creativity and the world.”

The Arts Everywhere app, now available to download for iPhone and Android, allows users to find out about all UNC-Chapel Hill arts events in one place. The app is one of the most comprehensive university arts app and provide users with custom recommendations based on their interests. The app makes it easy to find out what is trending in the arts across campus, invite friends to events and explore new artists.

“Art is not only something you see, art is something you can do, you can experience and something you can share,” said Emil Kang, Special Assistant to the Chancellor for the Arts. “It fosters a discussion and a connection with people around you. This app is designed to strengthen that connection for anyone on our campus.”

In conjunction with the launch of the app, the renowned and innovative tap company Dorrance Dance returns to campus for a week-long residency to include a visit to the BeAM Makerspace to create wooden taps for dance shoes and a series of exciting pop-up performances. On Wednesday, Michelle Dorrance, MacArthur “Genius Grant” winning dancer and choreographer and the company’s founder, will participate in a public conversation alongside her father, UNC Women’s Soccer Head Coach Anson Dorrance.

Arts Events on Campus Week of Jan. 22:

Monday, Jan. 22: Lunch time pop-up performance by Dorrance Dance at Top of Lenoir and an evening performance by Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano in Memorial Hall

Tuesday, Jan. 23: Pop-up freestyle dance battles featuring Dorrance Dance and soccer freestyle sensation Indi Cowie around campus

Wednesday, Jan. 24: The Art of Excellence – A public conversation with Michelle Dorrance and UNC Women’s Soccer Head Coach Anson Dorrance in Gerrard Hall

Thursday, Jan. 25: Pop-up dance performance featuring Dorrance Dance

Friday, Jan. 26: Becoming a Woman in the Age of Enlightenment: French Art from the Horvitz Collection at the Ackland Art Museum

Media members who wish to cover any of the above events should contact Carly Swain in the Media Relations Office for more information at (919) 445-8555 or carly.swain@unc.edu.

-Carolina-

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill:

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 111 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s more than 322,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 165 countries. More than 175,000 live in North Carolina.

About Arts Everywhere:

Arts Everywhere is a groundbreaking, campus-wide arts initiative supported by the Office of the Chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill. With the core belief that the arts are an essential tool for learning and engaging communities, this long-term initiative aims to revolutionize academics and enhance public service at Carolina by investing in sustained creative practice, live arts experiences and arts learning, with the goal of making the Carolina a leader in transforming the 21st century liberal arts education.

University Communications: Carly Swain, (919) 445-8555, mediarelations@unc.edu

Arts Everywhere: Rachel Ash, (919) 843-9088, Rachel_ash@unc.edu