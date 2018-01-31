Not for publication

Carolina Performing Arts opens CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio

Immersive art space will open to the public Feb. 2

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Jan. 31, 2018) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Carolina Performing Arts will open the new CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio on Friday, Feb. 2 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. followed by a community open house.

CURRENT, located in the new Carolina Square, is designed to break down barriers and innovate art through interactive installations, immersive experiences and pushing performance past the stage and into the audience. CURRENT’s footprint in the heart of downtown Chapel Hill will foster a connection between campus and community through art. The nearly 7,000 square foot space is divided into two areas: the ArtSpace, is the main performance space designed to engage audiences with intimate and immersive artistic experiences, and the Studio, designed to be a multi-purpose rehearsal, event and performance space with windows on three sides.

The opening of CURRENT is the next step toward Carolina’s goal to lead the transformation of a 21st-century liberal arts education. In 2016, Chancellor Carol L. Folt launched the Arts Everywhere initiative with the belief that the arts are an essential tool for learning and engaging communities.

To celebrate the opening, CURRENT will host a free community open house on Feb. 2 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. Ticketed events also begin Feb. 2, and tickets can be purchased at www.carolinaperforming arts.org.

Prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., Amy Russell, Director of Programming for Carolina Performing Arts, will lead a media b-roll tour of the interactive Sound Maze installation. The installation will also be available to media following the speaking program, during the community open houses. Sound Maze is a hands-on art experience featuring more than a dozen giant musical instruments invented by Paul Dresher, who has been lauded by the San Francisco Chronicle as a “musical Thomas Edison.” Visitors of all ages and abilities are invited to wander through and discover new ways of creating sound with these fantastical instruments.

Live-shot space will be available immediately outside of CURRENT following the speaking program for those wishing to remain for their noon programming.

Opening of CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio

Friday, Feb. 2

Media tour at 10:30 a.m., speaking program at 11 a.m.

CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio

123 W. Franklin St.

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Speakers: Chancellor Carol L. Folt, Emil Kang (Special Assistant to the Chancellor for the Arts), Scott Maitland (Chairman, Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership).

Media parking:

Directions: Coming from East Franklin Street, continue onto West Franklin Street and turn left before the Target Store into Carolina Square. Make an immediate left. The event space is labeled 123 W. Franklin St. The parking deck is straight ahead.

Live trucks may park in reserved spaces along the curb in front of CURRENT for easy live-shot access following the event.

News vehicles may park free of charge in the deck attached to the CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio.

Media rsvp: Carly Swain, (704) 305-1838.

-Carolina-

