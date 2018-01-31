UNC-Chapel Hill experts available to discuss the harsh 2017-2018 flu season

As the nation experiences the worst flu season in nearly a decade, UNC-Chapel Hill infectious disease researchers are available to discuss infection rates in North Carolina and the United States, tips for preventing the flu, at-risk populations and pediatric flu concerns.

If you’d like to speak with an expert, call (919) 445-8555 or email mediarelations@unc.edu.



Dr. David Weber is a professor of epidemiology in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and a professor of pediatrics and medicine in the UNC School of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases and Department of Pediatrics. He can discuss various clinical aspects and epidemiology of the flu, such as complications arising from infections, current rates of infection in North Carolina and the United States, and which age populations are at high risk of getting the flu and becoming severely ill.

Dr. Christopher Hurt is an assistant professor of medicine in the UNC School of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases. He can discuss the flu vaccine, symptoms of the flu and how to distinguish between the flu and a common cold, the science behind the flu, and predictions for the current flu season.

Dr. Ravi Jhaveri is an associate professor of pediatrics in the UNC School of Medicine and has been with UNC Children’s Hospital since 2012. He has more than 15 years of experience practicing medicine in the pediatric infectious diseases field. He can discuss the flu virus in children and flu vaccines for children.

