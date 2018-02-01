For immediate use

Carolina sets 13th consecutive record for first-year applications

The admitted Class of 2022 was selected from a record-setting 43,384 applicants.

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Feb. 1, 2018) – For the 13th consecutive year, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill received a record number of first-year applications for fall 2018. The 43,384 applications reflect a 6 percent increase over last year.

The 25,867 first-year applicants who applied before the early action deadline in October were notified of their admissions decisions on Jan. 26. Admission was offered to 5,125 North Carolina students and 2,742 out-of-state students. The out-of-state students include 454 international students, an increase of 142 over last year. These numbers reflect an admissions rate of 48 percent for North Carolinians and 18 percent for out-of-state students, though this number will change after the second and final round of admissions decisions are made in March.

“We are again honored that so many wonderful students have given us the chance to get to know them through their applications,” said Stephen Farmer, vice provost for enrollment and undergraduate admissions. “In reading these applications one by one, we never forget that each one represents an individual, a young person with strengths and challenges, hopes and dreams. We hope they’re drawn to Carolina because they want to live and study alongside classmates who will change their lives for the better and whose lives they will change in return. We’re also sure that our ability to offer a world-class education at an affordable price made a difference to them and to their families.”

While first-year application deadlines for fall 2018 have passed, the University will accept transfer applications from students currently enrolled at other institutions through Feb. 15.

The University expects to enroll a first-year class of 4,205 and an additional 725 transfer students in the College of Arts & Sciences.

UNC-Chapel Hill was recently named the best value in U.S. public higher education by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine. The top ranking reflects the University’s commitment to opening access to a high-quality, affordable education to talented students from all backgrounds. The University is one of the few public flagships to practice need-blind admissions and provide low-debt, full-need student aid.

