UNC-Chapel Hill Graduate Programs Ranked Among “Best Graduate Schools”

U.S. News & World Report ranked UNC School of Medicine first for its primary care program

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— March 20, 2018) – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate programs received high rankings as part of U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 “Best Graduate Schools.” Among the rankings, the UNC School of Medicine is first for its primary care program, following a second-place ranking last year.

U.S. News ranks business, education, engineering, law, nursing and medical programs annually, while various disciplines and specialties in the sciences, social sciences, humanities and other areas, are only ranked periodically.

This year, U.S. News ranked doctoral programs in criminology and criminal justice; master’s degree programs in social work, public affairs and related specialty areas; and doctoral programs in the sciences, specifically in biological sciences, chemistry, computer science, earth sciences, mathematics, physics and statistics.

The following are the complete UNC-Chapel Hill rankings and specialty listings. A comprehensive list of all rankings and data can be found here.

School of Medicine

Overall

Primary Care, 1 st

Research, tied for 23rd

Specialty area

Obstetrics & Gynecology, 14th

School of Nursing

Overall

Master’s Degree, tied for 14 th

Doctor of Nursing Practice, tied for 13th

Specialty areas

Nursing Administration, tied for 12 th

Nurse Practitioner: Family, tied for 12 th

Nurse Practitioner: Psychiatric/Mental Health, Across the Lifespan, tied for 9th

School of Social Work

Overall

Tied for 5th

Kenan-Flagler Business School

Overall

19th

Specialty areas

Accounting, 11 th

Executive MBA, 16 th

Finance, 29 th

Management, tied for 20 th

Marketing, tied for 15th

School of Law

Overall

45th

Specialty area

Legal Writing, tied for 12th

School of Education

Overall

Tied for 30th

Specialty areas

Administration/Supervision, tied for 14 th

Curriculum/Instruction, 17 th

Secondary Education, 14th

Special Education, tied for 11th

Public Affairs

Overall

Tied for 23rd

Specialty areas

Environmental Policy and Management, 14 th

Local Government Management, 3 rd

Public Finance and Budgeting, tied for 20 th

Public Management and Leadership, tied for 15 th

Public Policy Analysis, tied for 32nd

Carolina has programs and specialty areas within several units based in the School of Government, the College of Arts and Sciences and the Gillings School of Global Public Health with master’s degree programs that are ranked by U.S. News as part of a public affairs category.

Sciences

Biology, tied for 33 rd

Biostatistics, tied for 8 th

Chemistry, tied for 15 th

Analytical Chemistry, 2 nd

Inorganic Chemistry, 10 th

Computer Science, tied for 25 th

Earth Sciences, tied for 54 th

Mathematics, tied for 34 th

Physics, tied for 47 th

Statistics, 19th

Methodology: U.S. News first ranked graduate programs in 1987 and has done so annually since 1990. Each year it ranks professional programs in business, education, engineering, law, nursing and medicine. Those rankings are based on two types of data: expert opinion on program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students. Its periodic rankings of additional disciplines and specialties in the sciences, social sciences, humanities and other areas are based solely on the ratings of peer academic experts, including deans, program directors and faculty.

The data come from statistical surveys sent to administrators at more than 1,970 graduate programs and from reputation surveys sent to more than 16,500 academics and professionals in the disciplines. Surveys for the 2019 rankings were conducted during the fall of 2017 and in early 2018.

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 111 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s more than 322,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 165 countries. More than 175,000 live in North Carolina.

