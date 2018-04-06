UNC-Chapel Hill experts available to discuss autism

April is Autism Awareness Month and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill researchers and clinicians are behind much of the leading research and clinical service for autism. UNC-Chapel Hill launched the UNC Autism Research Center in 2017 and is second in the world in peer reviewed research on autism, with 32 departments and almost 100 researchers who have awards for autism-focused research. Our experts are available to discuss topics, including:

Statistics on the number of individuals with autism in the U.S. and in North Carolina

Genetic and environmental risks for autism, including UNC-Chapel Hill’s participation in the nation’s largest study of genetics in autism (SPARK)

Brain changes that occur during the first two years of life that result in the emergence of autism, and the scans that can reveal these changes

How to recognize the symptoms of autism in a child and the importance of early intervention strategies for infants and toddlers

How to support the transition from high school to college or employment for adolescents and young adults with autism

Statistics on autism in adulthood including rates of employment, quality of life and service needs

The emerging field of aging with autism

Clinical trials treating autism with sulforaphane (broccoli extract)

