UNC-Chapel Hill expert available to discuss E. coli romaine lettuce outbreak

Rachel Noble is a nationally renowned environmental microbiologist from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is available to discuss the current E. coli outbreak. She is a leading researcher in the development of rapid methods for testing E. coli in leafy green produce. She has a patented test that is currently being used by produce packers on the West Coast and it takes less than two hours to yield results (compared to most of the conventional tests that take at least 24 hours to yield results). She can discuss why speed in testing is essential to preventing contaminated produce from reaching consumers, while maintaining economic benefit. She can also discuss causes and pathogens associated with an E. coli outbreak, why people are at risk, and the changing regulatory frameworks for E. coli monitoring in produce.

If you’d like to speak with Rachel Noble, call (919) 445-8555 or email mediarelations@unc.edu.

P: (919) 445-8555 | E: mediarelations@unc.edu