For immediate release

The Morehead-Cain Foundation announces its Class of 2022

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— April 27, 2018) – The Morehead-Cain Foundation, home of the first merit scholarship program in the United States, founded at the first public university in the country, is proud to announce the largest class in its history.

This fall, Morehead-Cain will welcome to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 79 new Morehead-Cain Scholars from across North Carolina, the United States and the world. The class of 2022 includes:

43 scholars from North Carolina

36 scholars from outside North Carolina, including: 29 scholars from 15 different states and Washington, D.C. 3 scholars from the United Kingdom 2 scholars from Canada* 1 scholar each from Armenia, Italy, Jamaica, Peru, Swaziland*



* Scholar either attended high school in listed country or is from listed country

The Morehead-Cain Scholarship covers all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at UNC-Chapel Hill. It also features a distinctive program of summer enrichment experiences designed to support students as they learn and grow. During the course of four summers, scholars will have opportunities to complete an outdoor leadership course, commit themselves to public service in the United States or abroad, conduct research at sites around the world and gain experience in private enterprise.

The Summer Enrichment Program is complemented by the Morehead-Cain Discovery Fund. During this program, scholars are encouraged to and receive financial support for more deeply exploring their interests, whether those involve studying under celebrated artists, attending leadership retreats or obtaining wilderness first-responder certification. From researching food and agriculture industries in Iceland to examining the impact of innovation and entrepreneurship in post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans, Morehead-Cain Scholars have the resources to pursue educational opportunities wherever they may find them.

As set out in the program’s founding documents, selection criteria for the Morehead-Cain are leadership, moral force of character, academic achievement and physical vigor. Morehead-Cain recipients are chosen solely on the basis of merit and accomplishment.

More than 240 Morehead-Cain Scholars study on campus, making outstanding contributions across the full range of University life. From student government to community service to the performing arts, Morehead-Cain Scholars play a prominent role in UNC-Chapel Hill’s vibrant student community. For example, during the past ten years, five student body presidents, four student attorneys general and four honor court chairs have all been Morehead-Cains.

Since 2000, 14 Morehead-Cain Scholars have won Rhodes Scholarships to England’s Oxford University, one of the world’s most competitive and prestigious awards for graduate study. Since the first Morehead Scholars graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1957, 31 of its 34 Rhodes Scholars have been Morehead-Cain Scholars.

Morehead-Cains have accounted for 26 of the University’s 39 Luce Scholars, eight of its 17 Marshall Scholars and 19 of UNC-Chapel Hill’s 30 Truman Scholars, among the nation’s most generous and distinguished awards for graduate study. Twenty-seven Morehead-Cain Scholars have won Fulbright Fellowships, three have won Gates Cambridge Scholarships for graduate study at the University of Cambridge in England, two were among the inaugural class of Schwarzman Scholars, an elite China-based graduate scholarship that enrolled its first students in 2016, and one alumnus is among the inaugural class of the prestigious Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program at Stanford University.

Founded in 1945, the Morehead-Cain has been a model for countless merit awards throughout the United States. These include the University of Virginia’s Jefferson Scholars Program, Duke University’s Benjamin N. Duke Scholars Program and Emory University’s Woodruff Scholars Program.

For more information, visit http://www.moreheadcain.org/ or call the foundation at (919) 962-1201. Portraits of scholarship recipients can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/2Jh2LrW.

Class of 2022

New Morehead-Cain Scholars are listed below alphabetically by N.C. county, state and country. Students noted with an asterisk (*) are listed in more than one location.

NORTH CAROLINA

Alamance County

Robert Dudley McQueen (Bobby) will graduate this spring from the Burlington School in Burlington, where he is an Eagle Scout and serves as both chaplain aid and patrol leader for his entire troop. Bobby has also sung at the White House, the Vatican and on stage with Broadway singers as part of the Choral Ensemble. He has volunteered repairing homes and as a camp counselor with at-risk children, and has captained his varsity soccer and tennis teams. At UNC-Chapel Hill, Bobby is interested in learning about business law. He is the son of Chapman and Shannon McQueen of Burlington.

Jennifer Andrea Te Vazquez (Jenny) will graduate this spring from Southern Alamance High School in Graham, where she holds many key roles with Elon Academy, a college access program. Jenny is part of the leadership team, the recruitment team and the Elon Ambassadors team, planning events and sharing her experiences with interested applicants. She also is a member of Young Musicians of Alamance, volunteers at Blessed Sacrament Church, is an active member of student council and serves as captain of her varsity tennis team. Jenny is interested in studying biology and chemistry. She is the daughter of Jose Te Rueda and Zenaida Vazquez Puebla of Graham.

Buncombe County

Melanie America Godinez-Cedillo (Melanie) will graduate this spring from North Buncombe High School in Weaverville, where she is a member of National Beta Club and has dedicated hours of her time to community service. Melanie is also a leader on both her school and competitive cheerleading teams, earning regional and state recognition. She serves as a school ambassador, tutors her classmates and provides free babysitting for families in need throughout her community. She is interested in learning about political science and business. Melanie is the daughter of Francisco Godinez and Gabriela Cedillo of Weaverville.

Alayna Camille Powell (Alayna) will graduate this spring from Enka High School in Candler, where she is president of the senior class, managing aspects of graduation, fundraisers, proms, homecoming and more. She also is president of the community service organization Junior Civitans, serves as captain of both her indoor and outdoor track teams and volunteers with Mission Hospitals. At UNC-Chapel Hill, Alayna is interested in studying law and dentistry. She is the daughter of Gregory and Shanda Powell of Asheville.

Cabarrus County

Krupa Sanjiv Patel (Krupa) will graduate this spring from Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, where she serves as Key Club Carolinas district lieutenant governor. In this role, she encourages community service within her school and seven other schools, performs administrative tasks and plans multiple fundraisers. Krupa was once one of only 19 students to receive a scholarship from the U.S. State Department to study Hindi and Indian culture in India. Krupa is interested in studying information science, health science and engineering. She is the daughter of Sanjiv and Deena Patel of Harrisburg.

Catawba County

Jalen Wayne Johnson (Jalen) will graduate this spring from Discovery High School at Newton-Conover in Newton, where he is student senate president, helping plan and manage fundraisers, spirit weeks, dances, field days and much more. He is also a member of the Catawba County Youth Council and For Civic Good, a group of students who partner with local government to solve problems within their communities. Jalen serves on the leadership team of Beta Club, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and runs track and field. He is interested in studying political science and public policy. Jalen is the son of Jerry and Alanda Johnson of Conover.

Chatham County

Tyler May Deegan (Tyler) will graduate this spring from Woods Charter School in Chapel Hill, where she has served in student government throughout her four years at high school. This year, her classmates elected her student council president. Tyler has also competed at the regional and state championship levels of Science Olympiad, held an internship at a community pharmacy and founded her school’s outdoors club. Tyler plays varsity volleyball, basketball and soccer, and is interested in studying biology and chemistry. She is the daughter of Sean and Janna Deegan of Pittsboro.

Currituck County

Marlee Noelle Walls (Marlee) will graduate this spring from Currituck County High School in Barco, where she is president of the Beta Club, organizing events, planning community drives and supporting her classmates as they provide community service of all types. She also is team leader of her cheerleading squad, serves as a volunteer peer tutor, is an active member of student government and is a contributing member of Science Club. Marlee is excited to learn about biomedical engineering and medicine. She is the daughter of Phil and Jody Walls of Moyock.

Durham County

*Christina Marie Alperi (Christina) will graduate this spring from North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, where she is an accomplished scholar and athlete. During senior year, Christina combined her two loves, sports and medicine, by conducting research on both through a mentorship program with Duke University. She also led as captain of her varsity softball and basketball teams, as president of Girl Up and as vice president of the Foundation for Girls, and served her school as a residential life assistant. Christina is excited to study anatomy, physiology and mathematics. She is the daughter of Steven and Amy Alperi of Davidson.

*Vibhu Kishan Ambil (Vibhu) will graduate this spring from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, where he co-founded and manages the nonprofit SECURED. The organization strives to raise awareness about the dengue fever epidemic and foster innovative treatments. Vibhu also served as student body treasurer, has competed in the Conrad Spirit of Innovation Challenge and has worked in the Mukherjee Oncology Lab at UNC-Charlotte since eighth grade. At UNC-Chapel Hill, he is interested in studying computer science, mathematics and political science. Vibhu is the son of Kishan Rangarajan and Hema Kishan of Charlotte.

*John Paul Benson (Joe) will graduate this spring from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, where he was an active leader with the YMCA, serving as a junior board leader, volunteer coordinator, program leader, ambassador and lifeguard. Joe also supported his schoolmates as a resident life assistant, served on his school’s first-ever Student Government Association Mental Health Committee and led his varsity soccer team as captain. He looks forward to learning more about neurology and orthopedics. Joe is the son of Scott and Paula Benson of Wilson.

Richard Scott Hallyburton (Scott) will graduate this spring from Durham Academy in Durham, where he is an accomplished musician and student. Scott is the lead student guitarist for “In the Pocket,” a jazz-and-rock ensemble that plays several concerts per year to raise money for student organizations, volunteer trips and student-led summer camps. He also is an Eagle Scout and member of the Order of the Arrow; is stage manager for Durham Academy Technical Theatre productions; and runs cross country and plays lacrosse. Scott is looking forward to studying mathematics, chemistry and biology. He is the son of Robert Hallyburton Sr. and Elizabeth Hallyburton of Durham.

*Robert Franklin Keener IV (Bob) will graduate this spring from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, where he is a scholar, musician and athlete. Bob has held an internship at the UNC-Chapel Hill geography department, helping research the political ecological dynamics of agrarian transitions and the degradation of traditional communities. He also has served as an intern at the Duke University Vilgalys Mycology Lab, plays both the clarinet and banjo, and is an accomplished soccer player. Bob is interested in studying cultural anthropology, philosophy and literature. He is the son of Robert Keener III and Mandi Keener of Hendersonville.

*Leticia Tuset (Leticia) will graduate this spring from Research Triangle High School in Durham, where she is captain of the speech and debate team. In this role, she recruits and trains new members, creates her own pieces and competes in monthly tournaments. She has also served as captain of her cheerleading team, organized a Hispanic Heritage Celebration and planned her school’s annual celebration of Teachers’ Appreciation Week every year. Leticia is interested in studying English and developmental psychology. She is the daughter of Raul and Eve Tuset of Raleigh.

Forsyth County

Jaya Rani Mishra (Jaya) will graduate this spring from Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, where she is student body president, organizing projects, fundraisers and many other school activities. She also is a member of the Winston-Salem Youth Advisory Council that focuses on community issues, is a co-captain and four-year player on her varsity basketball team and teaches Indian dance. Jaya looks forward to learning more about neuropsychology and biology. She is the daughter of Girish and Shubha Mishra of Winston-Salem.

Fletcher Thomas Wilson (Fleet) will graduate this spring from R. J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem, where he is editor in chief of the student publication Pine Whispers. His role includes planning layouts, editing pieces and maintaining all social media accounts. Fleet also serves as senior team captain of the varsity lacrosse team and captain of his school’s Social Studies and General Knowledge Academic Teams and volunteers as both a basketball coach and camp counselor. Fleet likes to learn about political science, public policy, journalism and the media. He is the son of Fletcher and Lara Wilson of Winston-Salem.

Gaston County

*Mary Hunter Russell (Mary Hunter) will graduate this spring from Saint Mary’s School in Raleigh, where she is an active member of student government. In this role, she helps plan school events, organize school bonding activities and manage a $30,000 budget. She also is a leader in the Girl Scouts and has earned her Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards; serves as captain of the varsity cross country team; and founded a club to teach others about personal finance. Mary Hunter is interested in studying business and foreign languages. She is the daughter of John Russell Jr. and Erin Russell of Belmont.

Charlie Tran (Charlie) will graduate this spring from South Point High School in Belmont, where his knowledge about the stock market earned him one of three spots on the 2016-2017 North Carolina Stock Market Game State Championship team. Charlie’s team earned a more than 60 percent return on a hypothetical $100,000 investment within seven months. He also serves as co-captain of his varsity soccer team, is a leading member of the South Point Chorus and is an active member of student council. Charlie is interested in studying biology and chemistry. He is the son of Thi Nguyen of Gastonia.

Guilford County

Capri Alexis D’Souza (Capri) will graduate this spring from Northwest Guilford High School in Oak Ridge, where she serves as captain of the Northwest Speech and Debate Team, mentoring team members, setting team goals and encouraging collaboration. She is also a member of the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra and founder and president of Girls for a Change, a club that helps women in need in her community. Both activities contributed to her earning of a 2017 Congressional Award Gold Medal. Capri wants to study business and gender studies. She is the daughter of Russell and Diane D’Souza of Oak Ridge.

John Rees Dewey (Jack) will graduate this spring from Walter Hines Page High School in Greensboro, where he is part of the Mock Trial Club, researching, writing and preparing arguments for both the prosecution and defense. Jack is also an active member of the Boy Scouts of America and has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and joined the Order of the Arrow. He is also passionate about playing the piano. He enjoys improving his skills, but playing also helps him relax. Jack enjoys learning about economics and global studies. He is the son of James and Rebecca Dewey of Greensboro.

Charlotte Sophia Nowell Dorn (Charlotte) will graduate this spring from Salem Academy in Winston-Salem, where she plays a vital role on her First Tech Challenge robotics team helping design, prototype and build robots for competition. Her team has advanced to state competition three years in a row and last year competed at the World Championship tournament in Houston, Texas. Charlotte also serves as captain of her varsity soccer team, is part of the National Spanish Honor Society and tutors her peers in Spanish and math. She enjoys studying engineering and physics. Charlotte is the daughter of Henry Dorn III and Elizabeth Nowell of High Point.

Olivia Catherine Weyler Romine (Olivia) will graduate this spring from Grimsley Senior High School in Greensboro, where she is a scholar, leader and athlete. Olivia has completed her Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards for the Girl Scouts. For one project, she built a bicycle repair station to put in a local park. Olivia has been a Spanish immersion student since kindergarten, serves as captain for cross country, runs outdoor and indoor track, and is a nationally competitive triathlete. She wants to learn more about lab science and radiologic science. Olivia is the daughter of Brian Romine and Karen Weyler of Greensboro.

Praveena Somasundaram (Praveena) will graduate this spring from the Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, where she is features editor of the student newspaper, The Guilfordian. Last year, her writing earned her a fellowship from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting that allowed her to spend a summer reporting in India. Praveena also serves as co-captain of the Science Olympiad team, raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and plays school and club field hockey. At UNC-Chapel Hill, she wants to study chemistry, global health and cultural studies. Praveena is the daughter of Somasundaram Palani and Vijayalakshmi Govindan of Oak Ridge.

Henderson County

*Robert Franklin Keener IV (Bob) will graduate this spring from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, where he is a scholar, musician and athlete. Bob has held an internship at the UNC-Chapel Hill geography department, helping research the political ecological dynamics of agrarian transitions and the degradation of traditional communities. He also has served as an intern at the Duke University Vilgalys Mycology Lab, plays both the clarinet and banjo, and is an accomplished soccer player. Bob is interested in studying cultural anthropology, philosophy and literature. He is the son of Robert Keener III and Mandi Keener of Hendersonville.

Iredell County

Daniel De Campo Bonomo (Daniel) will graduate this spring from South Iredell High School in Statesville, where he helped organize Senior Center Tech Day. Once a month, Daniel gathers volunteers to teach seniors how to use smartphones and computers, and to troubleshoot tech issues. He also serves as captain of the varsity soccer team, received the 2018 Congressional Award Gold Medal and once took part in a 23-day trip across the country with 80 other teens that required them to leave all of their electronic devices at home. Daniel is interested in learning about business and international affairs. He is the son of Walter and Lilian Bonomo of Mooresville.

Lenoir County

Hunter Alexis West (Hunter) will graduate this spring from South Lenoir High School in Deep Run, where she founded a student-tutoring committee to lower the dropout rate and raise math scores. The committee managed to cut failing grades nearly in half during the 2016-2017 school year. Hunter also takes part in the faith-based community service organization Erasing the Lines, served as team captain of the club basketball team Carolina Force Elite and is an active member of Junior Leadership Lenoir. Hunter likes to learn about English and math. She is the daughter of Gerald and Sheila West of Kinston.

Lincoln County

Chloe Madison Saine (Chloe) will graduate this spring from West Lincoln High School in Lincolnton, where she is chair of the Student Advisory Council of Lincoln County and leads the organization’s volunteer subcommittee. Chloe also is a regular volunteer with Carolina Cross Connection, tutors elementary school students during the Union Summer Reading Camp and serves as president of West Lincoln High School’s Student Council. She is interested in learning about political science and psychology when she arrives at UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall. Chloe is the daughter of Russell and Kelly Saine of Crouse.

Mecklenburg County

Grant Charles Abrams (Grant) will graduate this spring from Providence Day School in Charlotte, where he co-founded the community service group Meaning Behind the Music, an organization that teaches musical skills to students in schools without music classes. Grant also serves as the student body co-president, led the boys’ lacrosse team as a captain his junior and senior seasons and holds a seat on the teen board of the literacy program Freedom School. He is interested in studying psychology, economics and business. Grant is the son of Richard and Dru Abrams of Charlotte.

*Christina Marie Alperi (Christina) will graduate this spring from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, where she is an accomplished scholar and athlete. During senior year, Christina combined her two loves, sports and medicine, by conducting research on both through a mentorship program with Duke University. She also led as captain of her varsity softball and basketball teams, as president of Girl Up, and as vice president of the Foundation for Girls, and served her school as a residential life assistant. Christina is excited to study anatomy, physiology and mathematics. She is the daughter of Steven and Amy Alperi of Davidson.

*Vibhu Kishan Ambil (Vibhu) will graduate this spring from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, where he co-founded and manages the nonprofit SECURED. The organization strives to raise awareness about the dengue fever epidemic and foster innovative treatments. Vibhu also served as student body treasurer, has competed in the Conrad Spirit of Innovation Challenge and has worked in the Mukherjee Oncology Lab at UNC-Charlotte since eighth grade. At UNC-Chapel Hill, he is interested in studying computer science, mathematics and political science. Vibhu is the son of Kishan Rangarajan and Hema Kishan of Charlotte.

Michael James Dorgan (Michael) will graduate this spring from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, where he is a leader in marching band, in and out of uniform. Michael has served as communications quartermaster, handling logistics behind the scenes and as brass captain, one of the two highest-ranking horn line positions in the band. Michael also founded the program Swim Into Summer to teach underserved children how to swim to reduce drowning deaths, and he helped start a tutoring program for third to fifth graders. Academically, Michael is interested in environmental science and biology. He is the son of Thomas and Emily Dorgan Huntersville.

Samantha Christine Ferris (Sammy) will graduate this spring from Charlotte Country Day School in Charlotte, where she is editor in chief of The Hook, Charlotte Country Day’s online student-run publication. Sammy leads editorial meetings, generates story and special edition ideas, and promotes The Hook to her classmates. She also leads the Bridge Peer Mentoring Program, is a regular in school musical productions and revived the National Math Honor Society at her school. Sammy enjoys learning about English, creative writing and molecular biology. She is the daughter of Christopher and Sharon Ferris of Charlotte.

Tracy Colburn Laughlin (Tracy) will graduate this spring from Providence Day School in Charlotte, where she founded the Reaching Refugees Service Club, an organization that strives to connect students with Charlotte’s refugee community. She also is a member of Honor Council, serves as co-captain of the cross country team and participates in Charlotte Country Day’s Global Studies Diploma Program. Tracy is interested in studying economics and history. She is the daughter of John and Gail Laughlin of Charlotte.

Sita Marie Tayal (Sita) will graduate this spring from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, where she is a four-year member of the Teen Health Connection. In her role, she created a public service announcement campaign against prescription drug abuse, helped promote a summer conference and reviewed scholarship applications. Sita also is president of the IB Student Council, studied in Costa Rica as part of a language immersion program and serves as captain of her track and cross country teams. She likes to learn about human biology and environmental sustainability. Sita is the daughter of Vivek and Mary Tayal of Charlotte.

Aneesha Tucker (Aneesha) will graduate this spring from the School of Math, Engineering, Technology and Science at Olympic High in Charlotte, where she is president of her chapter of the National Honor Society. In her role, she organizes many activities designed to make her school and community a better place. Aneesha is also co-founder and co-president of her school’s Model United Nations Club, founder and president of her school chapter of the National Organization of Women, and captain of her varsity volleyball team. She enjoys learning about biomedical engineering and radiology. Aneesha is the daughter of Jacqueline Tucker and the late Antron Tucker of Charlotte.

New Hanover County

*Tershona Denise Alfreda Branch (Tershona) will graduate this spring from Cape Fear Academy in Wilmington, where she serves as senior class president, organizing major events such as her school’s haunted house. Tershona is also a part of Youth and Government, preparing case briefings, and serves as captain of the Mock Trial Club. She has received awards for Best Witness and Star Attorney. Tershona is ultimately interested in attending medical school. She is the daughter of Terry and Sonya Branch of Burgaw.

Sanya Shah (Sanya) will graduate this spring from John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington, where she is student council vice president, coordinating local events and serving as a liaison between students and faculty. She is also a volunteer and fundraiser for Homes of Hope, an organization that has rescued and educated nearly 2,000 orphaned, abandoned or trafficked girls in India; an award-winning singer; and highly ranked in the South Korean martial art Soo Bahk Do. Sanya is interested in studying finance and psychology. She is the daughter of Satish and Ash Shah of Wilmington.

Onslow County

Bogue Hiram Dick (Bogue) will graduate this spring from Swansboro High School in Swansboro, where he is president of Student-2-Student, an organization dedicated to making schools and communities better places by building stronger friendships. He is also a volunteer with Swansboro Parks and Recreation, a youth group leader with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and a state champion pole vaulter. Bogue is interested in biomedical engineering and bioinformatics. He is the son of Kevin and Leslie Dick of Swansboro.

Orange County

Connor Antonio Díaz (Connor) will graduate this spring from East Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, where he founded and leads his school’s solar project. Connor wrote the winning entry for the 2017 North Carolina Greenpower Grant Award valued at $55,000. He also founded and serves as president of his school’s Astronomy Club, leads the sustainability club Eastainability, is an accomplished pianist and volunteers at Gigi’s Downs Playhouse. Connor likes to learn about astronomy, astrophysics and enviornmental science. He is the son of David Díaz-Sanchez and Mella Díaz of Chapel Hill.

Pender County

*Tershona Denise Alfreda Branch (Tershona) will graduate this spring from Cape Fear Academy in Wilmington, where she serves as senior class president, organizing major events such as her school’s haunted house. Tershona is also a part of Youth and Government, preparing case briefings, and serves as captain of the Mock Trial Club. She has received awards for Best Witness and Star Attorney. Tershona is ultimately interested in attending medical school. She is the daughter of Terry and Sonya Branch of Burgaw.

Pitt County

Frances Annette Reed (Frances) will graduate this spring from Junius H. Rose High School in Greenville, where she is a leader for the community outreach program Wyldlife. Frances mentors seventh-grade girls in fellowship, Bible study and public service. She also serves as co-captain of the Debate Club and of her state-ranked varsity tennis team and is an active member of the Envirothon Team. At UNC-Chapel Hill, Frances is interested in studying molecular and cellular biology and biomedical science. She is the daughter of Darel and Virginia Reed of Greenville.

Sampson County

William Kade Sutton (Kade) will graduate this spring from Clinton High School in Clinton, where he is treasurer of the Key Club, an organization dedicated to public service. Kade has supported activities such as Special Olympics, the Kiwanis Pancake Feast and the Salemburg Food Bank. He also serves as a Peer Group Connections leader, joined the Order of the Arrow and earned the rank of Eagle Scout and leads his high school cross country team as captain. Kade is interested in studying business management and entrepreneurship. He is the son of William and Kimberly Sutton of Clinton.

Wake County

Olivia Riley Delborne (Olivia) will graduate this spring from William G. Enloe High School in Raleigh, where she is editor in chief of the school yearbook, managing a staff of thirty classmates as they produce a 400-page book featuring the school’s 2,800 students. She also founded TOPSoccer, an outreach program for special-needs athletes; is an active part of the Enloe Sports Medicine Team; and volunteers at the North Carolina Museum of Science. Olivia’s academic interests include health, biology and Spanish. She is the daughter of Jason and Tonya Delborne of Raleigh.

Benjamin Forrest Humphries (Ben) will graduate this spring from Cary Academy in Cary, where he is a member of the United States Association for Young Physicists Tournaments, writing simulations to test theories and helping his team solve complex problems. He also is a programmer for the robotics team, is a volunteer camp counselor at Camp Summer Quest and serves as a captain of his swimming team. Ben is interested in studying computer science and mathematics. He is the son of Wofford Humphries IV and Elizabeth Humphries of Cary.

Michael Hosseini Marand (Michael) will graduate this spring from Panther Creek High School in Cary, where he is president of his school chapter of DECA, an organization dedicated to preparing young leaders and entrepreneurs. Michael coordinates all club activities and mentors new members. He is also a member of the Science Olympiad, helps conduct research at the Hingtgen Lab at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and is an avid soccer player. Michael’s academic interests include biochemistry and entrepreneurship. He is the son of Mark and Pamela Marand of Apex.

*Mary Hunter Russell (Mary Hunter) will graduate this spring from Saint Mary’s School in Raleigh, where she is an active member of student government. In this role, she helps plan school events, organize school bonding activities and manage a $30,000 budget. She also is a leader in the Girl Scouts and has earned her Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards; serves as captain of the varsity cross country team; and founded a club to teach others about personal finance. Mary Hunter is interested in studying business and foreign languages. She is the daughter of John Russell Jr. and Erin Russell of Belmont.

Sonam Jyoti Shah (Sonam) will graduate this spring from Raleigh Charter High School in Raleigh, where she is captain of the Science Olympiad team, organizing tryouts, managing meetings and supporting her team during regional, state and national events. She also is an after-school tutor for elementary school children in Wake County, has conducted research at the Duke Clinical Research Institute, plays piano, and participates in modern and traditional Indian group folk dance. Sonam wants to learn about biomedical engineering and neuroscience. She is the daughter of Sanjay and Jyoti Shah of Cary.

*Leticia Tuset (Leticia) will graduate this spring from Research Triangle High School in Durham, where she is captain of the speech and debate team. In this role, she recruits and trains new members, creates her own pieces and competes in monthly tournaments. She has also served as captain of her cheerleading team, organized a Hispanic Heritage Celebration and planned her school’s annual celebration of Teachers’ Appreciation Week every year. Leticia is interested in studying English and developmental psychology. She is the daughter of Raul and Eve Tuset of Raleigh.

Christopher Graham Watkins (Graham) will graduate this spring from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, where he is senior class president, launching new service projects and working to instill new traditions for his classmates. He is also co-founder of the Change Foundation, a microfinance organization that has raised more than $1,200 to distribute to those in need. Graham also tutors refugee students in Raleigh, researches methods of 3D printing of prosthetics as a member of the Helping Hands Club and is a member of the varsity basketball team. Graham is interested in studying biomedical engineering. He is the son of Christopher and Shannon Watkins of Raleigh.

Wilson County

*John Paul Benson (Joe) will graduate this spring from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, where he was an active leader with the YMCA, serving as a junior board leader, volunteer coordinator, program leader, ambassador and lifeguard. Joe also supported his schoolmates as a resident life assistant, served on his school’s first-ever Student Government Association Mental Health Committee and led his varsity soccer team as captain. He looks forward to learning more about neurology and orthopedics. Joe is the son of Scott and Paula Benson of Wilson.

UNITED STATES

California

*Chiazo Corne Agina (Chiazo) will graduate this spring from the Armand Hammer United World College (UWC-USA) in Montezuma, N.M., where she is an accomplished musician and outdoorswoman. Chiazo has served as first flute player in the marching and concert bands for five years, played saxophone in the jazz band for two years and served on the Sanger High Band Council. Chiazo also completed first-aid training and a 14-day leadership hiking expedition to become a UWC-USA Wilderness Leader. She is interested in learning about computer science and music. Chiazo is the daughter of Cornelius and Hyacintha Agina of Fresno, Calif.

Andrew Jack Buchanan (Andrew) will graduate this spring from Chadwick School in Palos Verdes Peninsula, Calif., where he is secretary general (co-leader) of the Model United Nations Club. He has won multiple individual awards and competed in three international conferences. Andrew also co-founded a tutoring and surfing summer program with his brother, has played club soccer since he was eleven years old and has taken part in improv performances throughout high school. At UNC-Chapel Hill, he wants to study business, political science and economics. Andrew is the son of William and Rena Buchanan of Redondo Beach, Calif.

Connecticut

Jack Thomas Moore (Jack) will graduate this spring from Conard High School in West Hartford, Conn., where he served as director of the school’s Unified Theater productions, managing performances starring students of all abilities. Jack is also a talented athlete and starting quarterback on the football team, breaking several single-season and career records and receiving national recognition for his accomplishments this past spring. His academic interests include economics and political science. Jack is the son of Thomas and Tara Moore of West Hartford, Conn.

Florida

*Margo Claire Helmke (Maggie) will graduate this spring from St. Michaels University School in Victoria, British Columbia, where she is head of house and an active member of Prefect Assembly, facilitating communications, helping plan community activities and reworking school policies. She is also the founder and president of the Chess Club and leader of the Intercultural Council, and plays and coaches competitive volleyball. Maggie enjoys learning about psychology and international relations. She is the daughter of James Helmke and Bronwyn Tulloch of Tampa, Fla.

Samuel Butler Sands (Sam) will graduate this spring from Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla., where he is president of his school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. In his role, Sam has created a trivia tournament, organized meetings and given school speeches. He also is an active volunteer with several projects and organizations such as Support the Troops, plays the piano and cello, and serves as captain of both his club and high school swim teams. Sam’s academic interests include English and philosophy. He is the son of William Sands Jr. and Brenna Sands of Lutz, Fla.

Georgia

Olivia Ellene Bell (Olivia) will graduate this spring from Deerfield-Windsor School in Albany, Ga., where she is student council president, managing school assemblies, planning student activities and encouraging her classmates. She also has served as a photographer, social media coordinator and editor of her school yearbook; is an active member of YoungLife; and helped fundraise for recovery efforts after a tornado devastated her town in January 2017. Olivia likes to learn about biology and mathematics. She is the daughter of Edwin and Kelly Bell of Albany, Ga.

Kristina Kathleen Chapple (Kristina) will graduate this spring from Lambert High School in Suwanee, Ga., where she is editor in chief of her school yearbook, leading a staff of nearly 40 girls and producing a more than 500-page book. She has also served as a group leader at North Point Community Church and is captain of her state-ranked varsity tennis team. Kristina also loves leaving encouraging, anonymous handwritten notes around her community. She is interested in studying international affairs and political science. Kristina is the daughter of Russell and Karen Chapple of Suwanee, Ga.

Harrison David Lewis (Harrison) will graduate this spring from Pace Academy in Atlanta, Ga., where he founded Pace Academy Entrepreneur Mentor Day. He coordinated with more than a dozen companies to open their doors to classmates and offer shadowing opportunities. Harrison also played a key role on his state championship-winning basketball teams in 2016 and 2017, serves as a leader of the Pace Food Bank Club and leads tours of his school as a Pace Ambassador. He is interested in learning about psychology, business and consulting. Harrison is the son of Mark and Kim Lewis of Atlanta, Ga.

Megan Connally Lienau (Megan) will graduate this spring from Mount Vernon Presbyterian School in Sandy Springs, Ga., where she served as president of the Business and Entrepreneurship Club, inviting guest speakers, planning a trip to the Harvard Business Club Breakfast and more. Megan also works in design consulting, is president of Environmental Club and is a three-sport varsity athlete. She plays basketball, soccer and volleyball (and is also captain of her volleyball team). Megan enjoys learning about engineering and sustainability. She is the daughter of Alan Lienau and Sally Love Connally of Dunwoody, Ga.

Katherine Armistead Loughran (Khaki) will graduate this spring from Pace Academy in Atlanta, Ga., where she is service leader for Habitat for Humanity. Khaki is also a peer leader, building relationships with and mentoring more than a dozen first-year students at her school. She is an active member of the National Charity League, has taken part in service trips in Chile and Thailand and is a four-year captain of her team at the Candler School of Dance. Khaki likes to learn about American literature and physics. She is the daughter of Joseph Loughran III and Lee Loughran of Atlanta, Ga.

Kelsey Megan Rappe (Kelsey) will graduate this spring from Wesleyan School in Norcross, Ga., where she is student government president, organizing dances, pep rallies, school-wide meetings and service initiatives. She also enjoys the theater and she has performed in six shows throughout her four years, in addition to serving as a backstage crew member. Kelsey also writes, serves as a peer leader and is a member of the leadership team for Student-Led Worship. She is excited to learn about English, creative writing, journalism and political science. Kelsey is the daughter of Charles and Megan Rappe of Johns Creek, Ga.

Nisarg Hetal Shah (Nisarg) will graduate this spring from Johns Creek High School in Johns Creek, Ga., where he is president of his regional chapter of Future Business Leaders of America. He has organized state events, mentored a team of 16 officers and overseen multiple projects. Nisarg is also a dedicated tutor, helping children learn math, reading comprehension and writing skills. He also plays high school and club baseball and is an avid player of the card game bridge. At UNC-Chapel Hill, Nisarg would like to study finance, business and economics. He is the son of Hetal and Hiral Shah of Alpharetta, Ga.

Illinois

*Helen Susanne Johnston (Helen) will graduate this spring from Culver Academies in Culver, Ind., where she founded the Women’s Rights Awareness Program, or WARP. The club hosts semi-monthly meetings and documentary screenings, and coordinates volunteering at local domestic violence shelters. She also is lead organizer for TEDxCulver Academies and president of the Model United Nations Club and serves as captain of the varsity soccer team. Helen hopes to focus her future education in the areas of gender studies and engineering. She is the daughter of James Johnston of Chicago, Ill., and Sarah Johnston of Park City, Utah.

Caitlin Wen Nygren (Caitlin) will graduate this spring from Walter Payton College Prep in Chicago, Ill., where she is a part of Payton Advisory Leaders, or PALS. The program pairs current students with incoming first years to help build relationships and strengthen the school community. Caitlin is also finance chair of the Model United Nations Club, serves as captain of the varsity swim team and founded a varsity lacrosse team at her school. She is interested in learning about psychology, eastern medicine and public health. Caitlin is the daughter of Matthew and Jenny Nygren of Chicago, Ill.

Indiana

Shivam Shankar Bhargava (Shivam) will graduate this spring from Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis, Ind., where he is involved in his school and community. Shivam served on the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council, acting as vice president, running events and volunteering initiatives, and working with Mayor Jim Brainard. He has also served as a board member for his school’s Investment Club, as captain of the varsity tennis team and has volunteered with Special Olympics. Shivam is interested in studying biology and political science. He is the son of Atul and Reeta Bhargava of Carmel, Ind.

*Helen Susanne Johnston (Helen) will graduate this spring from Culver Academies in Culver, Ind., where she founded the Women’s Rights Awareness Program, or WARP. The club hosts semi-monthly meetings and documentary screenings, and coordinates volunteering at local domestic violence shelters. She also is lead organizer for TEDxCulver Academies and president of the Model United Nations Club, and serves as captain of the varsity soccer team. Helen hopes to focus her future education in the areas of gender studies and engineering. She is the daughter of James Johnston of Chicago, Ill., and Sarah Johnston of Park City, Utah.

Louisiana

Anna Katherine Kalifey Aluise (AK) will graduate this spring from Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, La., where she serves on the Upper School Community Service Board. The board focuses on causes students are passionate about and creates purposeful ways to serve. AK also is captain of her state championship-winning varsity soccer team, took part in the Heart of Passion Leadership Certification Program and Ethical Leadership Institute, and volunteers with the Orleans Parish School Board. She looks forward to studying economics and political science. AK is the daughter of Joseph Aluise and Rhonda Kalifey-Aluise of New Orleans, La.

Chelsea Tate Deitelzweig (Chelsea) will graduate this spring from Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans, La., where she is president of the Peer Assistance Team, a club focused on tutoring and raising awareness of social issues such as suicide prevention and substance abuse among classmates. She also serves as the religious and cultural vice president of NFTY Southern. The Jewish youth group has the mission of building strong, inspired and teen-empowered communities. Chelsea is interested in studying biology, chemistry and English. She is the daughter of Steve and Stacy Deitelzweig of New Orleans, La.

Isabelle Maria McGoey (Isabelle) will graduate this spring from Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans, La., where she is president of the National Honor Society, coordinating tutoring hours and helping elementary and middle school students learn math, science and Spanish. Isabelle also started the Hearts in Homes Club. The group records video interviews with local senior citizens about their lives, then gifts the finished videos to the interviewees’ families. Isabelle likes learning about economics, social science and political science. She is the daughter of Patrick and Robin McGoey of Metairie, La.

Maryland

*Katherine Muse Collamore (Katherine) will graduate this spring from Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, DC, where she is student government honor board president, responsible for the handling of disciplinary infractions and suggesting repercussions. She also serves as president of the Mental Health Awareness Club and is an inclusion facilitator, supporting individuals with disabilities to take part in the performing arts, including music, dance and theater. Katherine looks forward to learning about psychology and philosophy. She is the daughter of Thomas and Jacqueline Collamore of Chevy Chase, Md.

Isabel Mae Kintzley (Izzy) will graduate this spring from Severna Park Senior High School in Severna Park, Md., where she is a scholar, leader and athlete. She has served as captain of the cross country and outdoor and indoor track teams since her junior year. Izzy also serves as a Woods Memorial Presbyterian deacon, leads a Habitat for Humanity-related youth mission trip called Woodswork and enjoys painting in her free time. She is interested in studying nursing, environmental sciences and engineering. Izzy is the daughter of Keith and Janna Kintzley of Severna Park, Md.

*Alexander Benjamin Thompson (Alex) will graduate this spring from Georgetown Day School in Washington, DC, where he is a member of the Consent and Sexual Assault Summit. Alex was on the planning team for this year’s event, helping educate and raise awareness among area teens. He also serves in the Peer Leadership Program, is sports editor for his school newspaper, has drummed at many festivals with his jazz band and is goalkeeper for the Georgetown Day varsity soccer team. At UNC-Chapel Hill, Alex is interested in studying history and political science. He is the son of Reed Thompson and Julia Sweig of Takoma Park, Md.

New Jersey

*Brianna Elizabeth Thompson (Bri) will graduate this spring from the Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, N.J., where she is student council president, overseeing council initiatives and serving as a liaison between the student body and administration. She is also a Lawrenceville School Summer Camp counselor, a ropes course instructor at the Joshua L. Miner Challenge Course and co-president of the Caribbean Students Association. Bri is interested in studying biology, ecology and botany. She is the daughter of Douglas and Nadine Thompson of Kingston, Jamaica.

New Mexico

*Chiazo Corne Agina (Chiazo) will graduate this spring from the Armand Hammer United World College (UWC-USA) in Montezuma, N.M., where she is an accomplished musician and outdoorswoman. Chiazo has served as first flute player in the marching and concert bands for five years, played saxophone in the jazz band for two years and served on the Sanger High Band Council. Chiazo also completed first-aid training and a 14-day leadership hiking expedition to become a UWC-USA Wilderness Leader. She is interested in learning about computer science and music. Chiazo is the daughter of Cornelius and Hyacintha Agina of Fresno, Calif.

New York

Alexander Samuel Mazer (Alex) will graduate this spring from Manhasset High School in Manhasset, N.Y., where he became his school’s youngest-ever captain of the Mock Trial Club, before the start of his sophomore year. He also serves as vice president of the Feminism Club, president of the National Honor Society, and captain of his school’s track and cross country teams. Alex is also a diehard Brooklyn Nets fan, and at 12-years old, he turned a popular fan page he created into full-fledged business. At UNC-Chapel Hill, he would like to learn about economics and mathematics. Alex is the son of Mark and Svetlana Mazer of Manhasset, N.Y.

South Carolina

Ivana Cheynne Devine (Ivana) will graduate this spring from South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics in Hartsville, S.C., where she founded and leads a book club. Today the club has dozens of active members reading novels they might not have otherwise. Ivana also is the event coordinator for the NAACP Club at her school, mentors new students to Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics as a “natural helper,” and serves as co-captain of her varsity soccer team. In the classroom, she likes to learn about chemistry and English. Ivana is the daughter of Tawanica Kluttz of Orangeburg, S.C.

Ashley Hunt Wade (Ashley) will graduate this spring from Spartanburg High School in Spartanburg, S.C., where she has dedicated herself to raising money for Project AID (Assistance in Delhi). Ashley has raised nearly $8,000 to pay for pediatric surgeries, cancer treatments, malaria prevention and more. She also leads the fundraising committee for the United Way of the Piedmont Youth Philanthropy Board, is an accomplished cellist and serves as captain of her varsity volleyball team. Ashley is interested in studying neuroscience and chemistry. She is the daughter of Gregory and Mary Helen Wade of Spartanburg, S.C.

Tennessee

Caroline Elizabeth Ciaramitaro (Caroline) will graduate this spring from St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis, Tenn., where she is deeply involved with the St. Mary’s Community Fund, leading solicitation calls, reviewing grant applications, conducting site visits and helping distribute grants averaging $40,000 to area charities. Caroline also founded her local chapter of I AM THAT GIRL, a nonprofit dedicated to helping girls connect and support each other, served as editor in chief of her school newspaper, and ran cross country and track. She is interested in studying journalism and global studies. Caroline is the daughter of Charles and Courtney Ciaramitaro of Memphis, Tenn.

Texas

Lucia Helena Hagert (Lucia) will graduate this spring from Stephen F. Austin High School in Austin, Texas, where she is student council executive vice president, ensuring the student council runs smoothly and overseeing the work of several committees. She also founded and coaches the “Sharks,” a life-skills soccer team that accommodates the needs of students with disabilities. Lucia also is a member of the AMALA Youth Leadership Committee and volunteers with the Beyond Batten Foundation. Her academic interests include public policy and social and economic justice. Lucia is the daughter of Eduardo Hagert and Celia Cole of Austin, Texas.

Mirza Abbas Hasan (Abbas) will graduate this spring from Greenhill School in Addison, Texas, where he is senior class president, the fourth straight year he has served his classmates as president. He helps plan social events, organize fundraisers and represents his grade during school council meetings. Abbas is also executive editor of his high school newspaper, The Evergreen, chief intern and writer at the nonprofit WiseUp Texas, and captain of his school’s swim team. At UNC-Chapel Hill, he wants to learn about international relations, religious studies, government and public policy. Abbas is the son of Mirza and Saira Hasan of Plano, Texas.

Kobe William Roseman (Kobe) will graduate this spring from St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas, Texas, where he is editor in chief of the student newspaper, The ReMarker, and the magazine Focus. Both publications have received regional and national recognition. He is also a co-founder of Ethos, a group of several student-run organizations focused on implementing changes at the school and strengthening its character and leadership efforts. Kobe is interested in studying economics and writing. He is the son of Joshua and Dana Roseman of Dallas, Texas.

Utah

*Helen Susanne Johnston (Helen) will graduate this spring from Culver Academies in Culver, Ind., where she founded the Women’s Rights Awareness Program, or WARP. The club hosts semi-monthly meetings and documentary screenings, and coordinates volunteering at local domestic violence shelters. She also is lead organizer for TEDxCulver Academies and president of the Model United Nations Club and serves as captain of the varsity soccer team. Helen hopes to focus her future education in the areas of gender studies and engineering. She is the daughter of James Johnston of Chicago, Ill., and Sarah Johnston of Park City, Utah.

Virginia

William Alexander Forrest IV (Will) will graduate this spring from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Va., where he is co-founder and head of MIND Group. The group provides students support to discuss issues relating to mental health and to break down stigma surrounding mental illness. Will also is head of the Peer Advisory Program, serves as a team captain for the gift-buying nonprofit “100 4 100,” and is a four-year member of St. Christopher’s football team. He enjoys learning about medicine and education. Will is the son of William Forrest III and Paige Forrest of Richmond, Va.

Washington, DC

*Katherine Muse Collamore (Katherine) will graduate this spring from Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, DC, where she is student government honor board president, responsible for the handling of disciplinary infractions and suggesting repercussions. She also serves as president of the Mental Health Awareness Club and is an inclusion facilitator, supporting individuals with disabilities to take part in the performing arts, including music, dance and theater. Katherine looks forward to learning about psychology and philosophy. She is the daughter of Thomas and Jacqueline Collamore of Chevy Chase, Md.

*Alexander Benjamin Thompson (Alex) will graduate this spring from Georgetown Day School in Washington, DC, where he is a member of the Consent and Sexual Assault Summit. Alex was on the planning team for this year’s event, helping educate and raise awareness among area teens. He also serves in the Peer Leadership Program, is sports editor for his school newspaper, has drummed at many festivals with his jazz band and is goalkeeper for the Georgetown Day varsity soccer team. At UNC-Chapel Hill, Alex is interested in studying history and political science. He is the son of Reed Thompson and Julia Sweig of Takoma Park, Md.

INTERNATIONAL

Armenia

*Takhona Grace Hlatshwako (Takhona) will graduate this spring from United World College Dilijan in Dilijan, Armenia, where she leads the speech and debate team, Dialogues Stream. She teaches her classmates debate and public speaking skills, creating a platform for all students to develop their ability to hold open dialogues. Takhona also writes for her school’s website, has a love of poetry and once attended the Yale Young Global Scholars Program. She is interested in studying public health, epidemiology and biology at UNC-Chapel Hill. Takhona is the daughter of Charles and Patience Hlatshwako of Manzini, Swaziland.

Canada

Phoebe Margaret Flaherty (Phoebe) will graduate this spring from Monarch Park Collegiate Institute in Toronto, Ontario, where she is the executive member in charge of the Monarch Park House System, organizing school intramurals, leading pep rallies and organizing athletic events. She also creates programming for girls between seven and 15 years old at Camp Oconto, received a Duke of Edinburgh Award for youth achievement and swims competitively. Margaret likes to study English literature and theology. She is the daughter of Thomas and Kimberley Flaherty of Toronto, Ontario.

*Margo Claire Helmke (Maggie) will graduate this spring from St. Michaels University School in Victoria, British Columbia, where she is head of house and an active member of Prefect Assembly, facilitating communications, helping plan community activities and reworking school policies. She is also the founder and president of the Chess Club and leader of the Intercultural Council, and plays and coaches competitive volleyball. Maggie enjoys learning about psychology and international relations. She is the daughter of James Helmke and Bronwyn Tulloch of Tampa, Fla.

England

Montgomery Marcus Eyre Evans (Monty) graduated from St. Paul’s School in London, England, where he co-led the Maths Problem-Solving Society. Monty and a friend taught classmates quirky problems that required ingenuity over brute force. He is also an accomplished player of Fives—a British take on American handball—and won the national doubles championship at 14-years old. At UNC-Chapel Hill, Monty is interested in studying information security and modern American literature. He is the son of Timothy Evans of London, England, and Amanda Evans of London, England.

Matthew Benjamin Bittner Atticus Grassby (Ben) will graduate this spring from Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire, England, where he is a volunteer for the Asha Foundation, which is focused on India’s development. Ben helps provide vocational programs, consults with government officials and promotes programs that support social mobility. He also created a travel grant for students of need to pursue their academic interests abroad and founded both the Global and Balfour Societies to help students find their academic interests. Ben is interested in studying education, international development and global inequality. He is the son of Michael and Beverly Grassby of London, England.

Maryam Hana Khan (Hana) will graduate this spring from Baylis Court School in Slough, England, where she is head girl of her school, presenting during school assemblies, attending meetings with school staff and administrators, and giving speeches during open houses. Hana also is a leader of a Mock Trial team and a member of the Amnesty International Club, and has completed the National Citizen Service. At UNC-Chapel Hill, she is interested in studying history and political science. Hana is the daughter of Sajida Khan and Javed Baloch of Slough, England.

Italy

*Maria Fernanda Lucia Silva Morote (Maria) will graduate this spring from United World College of the Adriatic in Duino Aurisina, Italy, where she is the main organizer of the student-led Initiative for Peace Conference. She manages logistics, helps set the activities schedule, and coordinates participants and collaborators. Maria also helped start the Aurora Project, a student group that plans at activities designed to better multicultural understanding and sustainability. She enjoys dancing Marinera, a Peruvian dance, writing short stories and swimming competitively. Maria is interested in studying economics and English. She is the daughter of Hugo Silva and Maria Esther Morote of Lima, Peru.

Jamaica

*Brianna Elizabeth Thompson (Bri) will graduate this spring from the Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, N.J., where she is student council president, overseeing council initiatives and serving as a liaison between the student body and administration. She is also a Lawrenceville School Summer Camp counselor, a ropes course instructor at the Joshua L. Miner Challenge Course and co-president of the Caribbean Students Association. Bri is interested in studying biology, ecology and botany. She is the daughter of Douglas and Nadine Thompson of Kingston, Jamaica.

Peru

*Maria Fernanda Lucia Silva Morote (Maria) will graduate this spring from United World College of the Adriatic in Duino Aurisina, Italy, where she is main organizer of the student-led Initiative for Peace Conference. She manages logistics, helps set the activities schedule, and coordinates participants and collaborators. Maria also helped start the Aurora Project, a student group that plans at activities designed to better multicultural understanding and sustainability. She enjoys dancing Marinera, a Peruvian dance, writing short stories and swimming competitively. Maria is interested in studying economics and English. She is the daughter of Hugo Silva and Maria Esther Morote of Lima, Peru.

Swaziland

*Takhona Grace Hlatshwako (Takhona) will graduate this spring from United World College Dilijan in Dilijan, Armenia, where she leads the speech and debate team, Dialogues Stream. She teaches her classmates debate and public speaking skills, creating a platform for all students to develop their ability to hold open dialogues. Takhona also writes for her school’s website, has a love of poetry and once attended the Yale Young Global Scholars Program. She is interested in studying public health, epidemiology, and biology at UNC-Chapel Hill. Takhona is the daughter of Charles and Patience Hlatshwako of Manzini, Swaziland.

-Carolina-

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor’s, 111 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s more than 322,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 165 countries. More than 175,000 live in North Carolina.

Office of Distinguished Scholarships contacts: Inger Brodey, (919) 843-0965, brodey@email.unc.edu and Maggie Douglas, (919) 843-7757, mdouglas@unc.edu

University Communications: Media Relations, (919) 445-8555, mediarelations@unc.edu