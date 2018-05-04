University releases documents related to faculty grievance

Today Chancellor Carol L. Folt released the following memo. The documents referenced in the memo are included below.

 

 

 

  1. The letter of Provost Robert Blouin to Christopher B. McLaughlin, Chair of the Faculty Grievance Committee, dated November 30, 2017.
  2. The letter of Chancellor Carol L. Folt to Professor Jay Smith dated February 26, 2018.
  3. The letter of Chancellor Carol L. Folt to Board of Trustees Chair Haywood Cochrane dated March 20, 2018.
  4. The decision of the Board of Trustees denying Professor Smith’s appeal dated April 2, 2018.

 

Published May 4, 2018

 

 