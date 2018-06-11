For immediate use
New members chosen for UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors
(Chapel Hill, N.C.— June 11, 2018) – Today the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced the new appointment of select alumni and friends to serve one of the most active volunteer organizations at Carolina: the UNC Board of Visitors. The Board of Trustees elects a new class of members each year as fourth-year members complete their terms. The 55 new board members, appointed on May 31, will begin their terms on July 1, 2018.
As ambassadors of Carolina, approximately 175 Board of Visitors members inform their communities about on-going work and issues important to the University. In turn, the members share feedback from those communities with the University’s administration. These volunteers actively assist the Board of Trustees and Chancellor Carol L. Folt in student recruitment, government relations, marketing and fundraising. Members also volunteer their time and professional experience as a resource to students who seek guidance ahead of entering the workforce.
Sallie Glover of Raleigh will serve as chair of the Board of Visitors and Reyna Walters-Morgan of Raleigh will serve as vice chair.
The new members are listed below, alphabetically by North Carolina county and by locations outside of North Carolina.
North Carolina
Cabarrus: Paul Newton of Mount Pleasant
Carteret: Maxine Brown-Davis of Cedar Point
Davidson: Charles Broadwell of Denton
Durham: Paul Wright of Durham
Forsyth: Susan Mann of Winston-Salem
Guilford: Fleming Edwards of Greensboro
Lee: Robert Reives of Sanford
Mecklenburg: Omid Ahdieh, Kevin Griffin, Christian Robinson, Burnet Tucker, Dan Warren, Agnes Weisiger and Don Williams of Charlotte
New Hanover: Lindsey Walter of Wilmington
Onslow: Michael Surles of Jacksonville
Orange: Olive Greenwald of Efland; Jennifer McCafferty, Houston Summers, Roger Werner and Paige Zinn of Chapel Hill
Pitt: Robert Kemp, Suzanne Pecheles and Henry Louis Stephenson III of Greenville
Stokes: Kyle Hall of King
Wake: Priscilla Maynor of Holly Springs; Jim Blaine, Martin Boney, David Bull, Bart Goodson, Joshua Kmiec, Merrill Mason, Timothy McNeill and Samuel Sugg of Raleigh
Wayne: Garrett Strickland of Mount Olive
Alaska
Bill Murdock of Kodiak
California
Kimberley Kwok of San Francisco; Kristen McGuiness of Newport Beach
District of Columbia
Chris Riddick
Florida
Whitney Cohen of St. Petersburg
Georgia
Ruth Fowler of Dunwoody; Kevin Salvadori of Alpharetta; and Tony Kearney and Robert Turner of Atlanta
Illinois
Ward McNally of Chicago
Nevada
Frank Andrews of Las Vegas
New Jersey
Michael Bradshaw of Pennington
New York
Alec Guettel of Mount Kisco; Bernie Smith of Rochester; Philip Yates of West Harrison; Kathryn Randolph and George Webster of New York
South Carolina
Robert Temple of Greenville
Virginia
Latta Chapman of Alexandria; Daryl Davis of Stafford
