New members chosen for UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— June 11, 2018) – Today the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced the new appointment of select alumni and friends to serve one of the most active volunteer organizations at Carolina: the UNC Board of Visitors. The Board of Trustees elects a new class of members each year as fourth-year members complete their terms. The 55 new board members, appointed on May 31, will begin their terms on July 1, 2018.

As ambassadors of Carolina, approximately 175 Board of Visitors members inform their communities about on-going work and issues important to the University. In turn, the members share feedback from those communities with the University’s administration. These volunteers actively assist the Board of Trustees and Chancellor Carol L. Folt in student recruitment, government relations, marketing and fundraising. Members also volunteer their time and professional experience as a resource to students who seek guidance ahead of entering the workforce.

Sallie Glover of Raleigh will serve as chair of the Board of Visitors and Reyna Walters-Morgan of Raleigh will serve as vice chair.

The new members are listed below, alphabetically by North Carolina county and by locations outside of North Carolina.

North Carolina

Cabarrus: Paul Newton of Mount Pleasant

Carteret: Maxine Brown-Davis of Cedar Point

Davidson: Charles Broadwell of Denton

Durham: Paul Wright of Durham

Forsyth: Susan Mann of Winston-Salem

Guilford: Fleming Edwards of Greensboro

Lee: Robert Reives of Sanford

Mecklenburg: Omid Ahdieh, Kevin Griffin, Christian Robinson, Burnet Tucker, Dan Warren, Agnes Weisiger and Don Williams of Charlotte

New Hanover: Lindsey Walter of Wilmington

Onslow: Michael Surles of Jacksonville

Orange: Olive Greenwald of Efland; Jennifer McCafferty, Houston Summers, Roger Werner and Paige Zinn of Chapel Hill

Pitt: Robert Kemp, Suzanne Pecheles and Henry Louis Stephenson III of Greenville

Stokes: Kyle Hall of King

Wake: Priscilla Maynor of Holly Springs; Jim Blaine, Martin Boney, David Bull, Bart Goodson, Joshua Kmiec, Merrill Mason, Timothy McNeill and Samuel Sugg of Raleigh

Wayne: Garrett Strickland of Mount Olive

Alaska

Bill Murdock of Kodiak

California

Kimberley Kwok of San Francisco; Kristen McGuiness of Newport Beach

District of Columbia

Chris Riddick

Florida

Whitney Cohen of St. Petersburg

Georgia

Ruth Fowler of Dunwoody; Kevin Salvadori of Alpharetta; and Tony Kearney and Robert Turner of Atlanta

Illinois

Ward McNally of Chicago

Nevada

Frank Andrews of Las Vegas

New Jersey

Michael Bradshaw of Pennington

New York

Alec Guettel of Mount Kisco; Bernie Smith of Rochester; Philip Yates of West Harrison; Kathryn Randolph and George Webster of New York

South Carolina

Robert Temple of Greenville

Virginia

Latta Chapman of Alexandria; Daryl Davis of Stafford

