Three volunteers join leadership of UNC-Chapel Hill’s most ambitious

fundraising campaign in University history

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— June 26, 2018) –The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced three additional volunteer co-chairs of For All Kind: the Campaign for Carolina, the University’s historic fundraising drive that aims to raise $4.25 billion by Dec. 31, 2022. As members of the Campaign Steering Committee, these three co-chairs will join the campaign’s top leadership for one of the largest fundraisers ever for a public university.

The newly minted co-chairs are:

Vicki Craver of Riverside, Connecticut: now a community leader, Craver is a former bond trader whose career included serving as vice president in Goldman Sachs’ fixed-income division. She graduated from Carolina in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and went on to earn a Master of Business Administration at Dartmouth College. Her service to the University includes chairing the board of the College of Arts & Sciences Foundation.

Jennifer Halsey Evans of San Francisco, California: a strategic advisor and investor in high-growth medical technology companies, Evans was also a Morehead Scholar at UNC-Chapel Hill. She graduated in 1994 with undergraduate degrees in political science and communications. She is a professor of the practice leading an honors seminar on entrepreneurship in Silicon Valley for UNC-Chapel Hill’s department of economics and serves on the board of the Morehead-Cain Scholarship Fund.

Austin Stephens of Atlanta, Georgia: a managing director of the Private Banking and Investment Group at Merrill Lynch, Stephens received his bachelor’s degree in history from Carolina in 1997. In addition to serving as co-chair, his work on the campaign includes chairing the Next Generation Committee, a strategy group comprised primarily of alumni in their 30s and 40s who represent the University’s philanthropic future.

“We are so fortunate to have these three accomplished alumni serve on our campaign leadership team,” said Chancellor Carol L. Folt. “Their commitment of time and energy attests to their abiding love for Carolina, and their vision and expertise will guide us moving forward in this campaign.”

Craver, Halsey and Stephens will join seven current Campaign Steering Committee members: Barbara Rosser Hyde of Memphis, Tennessee; Roger L. Perry Sr. of Chapel Hill; John L. Townsend III of Greenwich, Connecticut; Julia Sprunt Grumbles of Chapel Hill; W. Lowry Caudill (Lowry) of Durham, North Carolina; John G. B. Ellison Jr. of Greensboro, North Carolina; and Michael D. Kennedy of Atlanta, Georgia.

For All Kind: the Campaign for Carolina supports the Blueprint for Next, the University’s overall strategic plan built on two core strategies: “of the public, for the public,” and “innovation made fundamental.” As of June 11, the campaign secured $2.1 billion in donor contributions.

