Statement following Board of Governors’ Resolution on Aug. 28, 2018

We are grateful for the support from the Board of Governors, Chair Harry Smith and President Margaret Spellings on our proposal to develop and provide a plan for the future of the Confederate Monument to the Board by Nov. 15, 2018. In their resolution, they recognized that the Board of Trustees and the leadership team have engaged in considerable work to explore options regarding the Confederate Monument. They also said, and we agree, that we expect to be in a position to provide a plan for a lawful and lasting path that protects public safety, preserves the monument and its history, and allows the University to focus on its core mission of education, research, economic stimulation, and creating the next generation of leaders. We will look at all options, including one that features a location on campus to display the monument in a place of prominence, honor, visibility, availability, and access, where we can ensure public safety, ensure the monuments preservation and place in history of UNC and the nation, while also following appropriate processes to secure any needed approvals from the Board of Trustees, Board of Governors, NC Historical Commission, and/or the North Carolina General Assembly.

-Chancellor Carol L. Folt

Published August 28, 2018