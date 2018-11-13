For immediate use

Winston B. Crisp, UNC School of Law alumnus and former vice chancellor for student affairs, to speak at winter Commencement

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Nov. 13, 2018) – Winston B. Crisp, former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill vice chancellor for student affairs, will deliver the University’s 2018 winter Commencement address on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m., in the Dean E. Smith Center.

Crisp joined student affairs at UNC-Chapel Hill in 2005 as assistant vice chancellor. In 2010, he was named vice chancellor and remained in that role until October 2018 when he retired from the University after 26 years of service. During his time at Carolina, Crisp became an integral part of the student experience, serving thousands of students and families. In the 2016-2017 academic year, student affairs conducted more than 1,200 workshops and events, employed nearly 1,500 students and supported approximately 780 student organizations.

“When we think about Carolina, it is because of people like Winston who leave personal and lasting Tar Heel footprints on our campus and in our hearts. He cares so deeply and gives so completely, and no one ever forgets their first Vice Crispy hug,” said Chancellor Carol L. Folt. “Winston always placed students at the center of our discussions as he worked to create student success and belonging in our Carolina Community. I was honored to have him as a most trusted advisor and friend. He is the right speaker to address a new generation of Carolina leaders who are beginning their personal journeys of service that will leave a mark on our state, nation and world.”

In March 2018, Crisp led the effort to convene a Mental Health Task Force at the University to assess the scope of mental health care needs for students and to provide recommendations to the administration and Board of Trustees about policies and programs related to mental health care. Crisp also co-chaired the Chancellor’s Task Force on UNC-Chapel Hill History, working with colleagues to tell the full, complete and accurate history of the University.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to be this year’s winter Commencement speaker and consider it an honor and privilege,” said Crisp. “I am looking forward to it tremendously.”

A 1989 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, Crisp arrived at UNC-Chapel Hill that same year to attend the UNC School of Law. Upon graduation, he became the law school’s first full-time assistant dean for student affairs and the first associate dean for student services. In those positions, he played a key role in strengthening coordination among the academic program, financial management, outreach and student support areas.

